Photos of the week
A full moon rises behind St Michael's Tower on Glastonbury Tor in England January 10, 2020. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
House Sergeant at Arms Paul Irving and House Clerk Cheryl Johnson carry two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump during a procession with the seven House impeachment managers through the Capitol Rotunda to the Senate in Washington,...more
Russian President Vladimir Putin is seen on screen as he delivers his annual state of the nation address to the Federal Assembly in Moscow, Russia January 15, 2020. Putin announced a sweeping shake-up of the political system, which led to the...more
A man walks on a road blanketed with ash from the erupting Taal Volcano in Tagaytay, Philippines, January 14, 2020. The volcano, spewing ash for days, forced the evacuation of more than 53,000 residents, but thousands more are refusing to leave or...more
Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential candidates and Senators Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders speak after the seventh Democratic debate at Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa, January 14, 2020. The two candidates have engaged in a days-long feud...more
Paul Christandro poses for a picture inside of the destroyed Notre Dame de l'Assomption Cathedral in Port-au-Prince, Haiti January 10, 2020. Ten years ago, the impoverished island nation was struck by a devastating earthquake that killed tens of...more
Women hold a protest across the street from the court where producer Harvey Weinstein's sexual assault trial is held in Manhattan, New York, January 10, 2020. "The rapist is you. Patriarchy is our judge," the group of about 100 women chanted, first...more
Fifth-generation dairy farmer Tim Salway, who lost his father Robert and brother Patrick in the bushfires, is seen at his farm in Wandella, near the town of Cobargo, Australia January 13, 2020. Most of the farm was destroyed including storage...more
Hondurans walk along a road as they take part in a new caravan of migrants, set to head to the United States, in San Pedro Sula, Honduras January 15, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer
The Qatar Air Force aerobatic display team performs during the opening of the 2020 Kuwait Aviation Exhibition in Kuwait City, Kuwait January 15, 2020. REUTERS/Assad Hani
Muslims from around the world perform Friday prayer on a makeshift bridge during Bishwa Ijtema, which is considered the world's second-largest Muslim gathering after haj, in Tongi, on the outskirt of Dhaka, Bangladesh, January 10, 2020....more
Former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn and his wife, Carole Ghosn pose for a picture in Beirut, Lebanon January 14, 2020. Ghosn, who faces financial misconduct charges and fled Tokyo last month, told Reuters in an interview that he was happy to stay in...more
A man tries to extinguish an advertisement board set on fire during a demonstration of French labor union members and workers, as France faces its 38th consecutive day of strike against French government's pensions reform plans, in Paris, France...more
Joaquin Phoenix accepts the best actor award for his role in "Joker" at the Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California, January 12, 2020. Phoenix was also nominated this week for best actor at the Academy Awards. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Japanese women wearing kimonos hold balloons as they attend their Coming of Age Day celebration ceremony at Toshimaen amusement park in Tokyo, Japan, January 13, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A 17-year-old girl, who said she was raped by her friend, sits with other women at La Maison Rose, a shelter for women and girls who have fled abuse, rape, forced marriage and other trauma in Dakar, Senegal, a country where rape was a misdemeanor and...more
Mourners attend a memorial for the victims of a Ukraine International Airlines plane that was shot down in Iran, at Convocation Hall in Toronto, Ontario, Canada January 12, 2020. The airliner was struck by a missile on Jan. 8 shortly after it left...more
Filipino devotees join the annual Catholic procession of the Black Nazarene as police surround its carriage during its feast day in Manila, Philippines, January 9, 2020. Devotees thronged the life-sized, centuries-old black wooden statue of Jesus...more
Police officers stand behind riot shields amid a cloud of tear gas during protests against the economic crisis outside a Bank of Beirut office in Beirut, Lebanon January 14, 2020. Lebanon has been without a government since Saad al-Hariri resigned as...more
An Ethiopian boy attempts to fend off desert locusts as they fly in a farm on the outskirt of Jijiga in Somali region, Ethiopia January 12, 2020. Swarms of desert locusts have spread from Ethiopia and Somalia into eastern and northern Kenya, posing a...more
Prince Harry attends a rugby event at Buckingham Palace gardens in London, Britain January 16, 2020, his first public appearance since Queen Elizabeth acceded to the wishes of her grandson and his American wife Meghan to step back from their senior...more
People participate in the annual "No Pants Subway Ride" in New York City, January 12, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Actors Patrick Stewart and Ian McKellen attend the premiere of "Star Trek: Picard" in London, Britain January 15, 2020. Stewart reprises his role as the much-loved starship captain Jean-Luc Picard in the new 10-part series, which picks up Picard's...more
Bahrain JCW X-Raid Team's Stephane Peterhansel and Paulo Fiuza race during stage 7 of the Dakar Rally in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, January 12, 2020. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
Cast members Will Smith (R) and Martin Lawrence arrive at the premiere of "Bad Boys for Life" in Los Angeles, California, January 14, 2020. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
