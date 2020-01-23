Photos of the week
Swedish climate change activist Greta Thunberg leaves after U.S. President Donald Trump's speech at the 50th World Economic Forum annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, January 21, 2020. The two sparred indirectly at the forum -- Trump said the United...more
The peloton is seen in a bushfire-damaged area in the Adelaide Hills during stage two of the Tour Down Under from Woodside to Stirling in South Australia, Australia, January 22, 2020. AAP Image/David Mariuz/via REUTERS
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell walks to his office from the Senate Chamber during a break in the opening arguments of President Donald Trump's Senate impeachment trial on Capitol Hill in Washington, January 21, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
A member of Mexico's National Guard detains a migrant, part of a caravan traveling to the U.S., near the border between Guatemala and Mexico, in Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico January 20, 2020. Mexican security forces fired tear gas at rock-hurling Central...more
Medical staff transfer a patient at Jinyintan hospital, where patients are being treated for a new coronavirus, in Wuhan, Hubei province, China January 20, 2020. China has put millions of people on lockdown amid an outbreak that has killed at least...more
Gun rights advocates and militia members attend a rally in Richmond, Virginia, January 20, 2020. More than 22,000 armed gun-rights activists peacefully filled the streets around Virginia's capitol building to protest gun-control legislation making...more
A man walks next to a cross after taking a dip in the shallow water of the Volga river during celebrations of the Orthodox Christian feast of Epiphany in Volgograd, Russia January 19, 2020. REUTERS/Kirill Braga
An Iraqi demonstrator gestures during anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq January 20, 2020. Iraq has been beset by unrest since October, as protesters demand an end to what they say is deeply-rooted corruption among an elite that has run Iraq...more
Austria's Daniel Bacher competes in the men's freeski slopestyle at the Winter Youth Olympics in Leysin, Switzerland, January 20, 2020. Simon Bruty for OIS/IOC/Handout via REUTERS
The cast of "Parasite" poses backstage with their Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture award at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 19, 2020. The Korean language social satire about the wealth gap in...more
Democratic 2020 presidential candidates including Tulsi Gabbard, Joe Biden, Amy Klobuchar, Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders walk arm-in-arm with local African-American leaders during the Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade in Columbia, South...more
A man pulls an injured horse rescued near the erupting Taal Volcano in Talisay, Batangas, Philippines, January 16, 2020. Some 3,000 horses live on the island, most earning money for their owners by carrying tourists to the rim of the volcano crater....more
A child holds an umbrella as he stands on SGR railway tracks near the town of Kiu, south of Nairobi, Kenya. The new $3.3 billion high-speed railway, part of China's "One Belt, One Road" initiative, has left towns like Kiu without stations or adequate...more
French lawyers on strike demonstrate against the French government's pensions reform plans at the courthouse in Lyon as France faces its 44th consecutive day of strikes January 17, 2020. The slogan reads "Layers at risk, democracy at risk"....more
A tiger, among 21 big cats rescued from years of confinement and maltreatment in a Guatemala circus, arrives at its new home at a wildlife sanctuary near Winburg, South Africa, January 21, 2020. REUTERS/Siyabonga Sishi
A demonstrator is hit by a water cannon during a protest against a ruling elite accused of steering Lebanon towards economic crisis in Beirut, Lebanon January 19, 2020. Lebanon formed a new government on January 21 under Prime Minister Hassan Diab...more
A woman sits on a broken bed with her family dog on the floor of a burnt-out house as people search for their belongings after a fire broke out in a slum in Karachi, Pakistan January 22, 2020. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
A farmer burns a sugar cane field at night as local growers try to avoid arrest by authorities who banned on the practice to curb smog in Suphan Buri province, north of Bangkok, Thailand, January 20, 2020. Sugarcane is typically burned before...more
Serena Williams of the U.S. competes against Slovenia's Tamara Zidansek during the second round of the Australian Open in Melbourne, Australia, January 22, 2020. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A man holds his daughter in the palm of his hand in a mustard field in Munshiganj, Bangladesh, January 17, 2020. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
