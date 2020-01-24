Medical staff transfer a patient at Jinyintan hospital, where patients are being treated for a new coronavirus, in Wuhan, Hubei province, China January 20, 2020. China has put millions of people on lockdown amid an outbreak that has killed at least...more

Medical staff transfer a patient at Jinyintan hospital, where patients are being treated for a new coronavirus, in Wuhan, Hubei province, China January 20, 2020. China has put millions of people on lockdown amid an outbreak that has killed at least 18 people and infected more than 630. Health officials fear the transmission rate could accelerate as hundreds of millions of Chinese travel home and abroad during week-long holidays for the Lunar New Year. REUTERS/Stringer

