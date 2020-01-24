Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Jan 24, 2020 | 6:21pm EST

Photos of the week

An Iraqi demonstrator gestures during anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq January 20, 2020. Iraq has been beset by unrest since October, as protesters demand an end to what they say is deeply-rooted corruption among an elite that has run Iraq since the U.S.-led invasion in 2003. More than 450 people have been killed. REUTERS/Thaier al-SudanI

Reuters / Monday, January 20, 2020
Swedish climate change activist Greta Thunberg leaves after U.S. President Donald Trump's speech at the 50th World Economic Forum annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, January 21, 2020. The two sparred indirectly at the forum -- Trump said the United States had committed to joining the one trillion tree initiative, and Thunberg retorted that fixing the climate crisis was not only about trees. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Tuesday, January 21, 2020
The peloton is seen in a bushfire-damaged area in the Adelaide Hills during stage two of the Tour Down Under from Woodside to Stirling in South Australia, Australia, January 22, 2020. AAP Image/David Mariuz/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, January 21, 2020
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell walks to his office from the Senate Chamber during a break in the opening arguments of President Donald Trump's Senate impeachment trial on Capitol Hill in Washington, January 21, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Tuesday, January 21, 2020
A member of Mexico's National Guard detains a migrant, part of a caravan traveling to the U.S., near the border between Guatemala and Mexico, in Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico January 20, 2020. Mexican security forces fired tear gas at rock-hurling Central American migrants who waded across a river into Mexico, in a chaotic scramble that saw mothers separated from their young children. REUTERS/Jose Torres

Reuters / Monday, January 20, 2020
Medical staff transfer a patient at Jinyintan hospital, where patients are being treated for a new coronavirus, in Wuhan, Hubei province, China January 20, 2020. China has put millions of people on lockdown amid an outbreak that has killed at least 18 people and infected more than 630. Health officials fear the transmission rate could accelerate as hundreds of millions of Chinese travel home and abroad during week-long holidays for the Lunar New Year. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, January 20, 2020
Gun rights advocates and militia members attend a rally in Richmond, Virginia, January 20, 2020. More than 22,000 armed gun-rights activists peacefully filled the streets around Virginia's capitol building to protest gun-control legislation making its way through the newly Democratic-controlled state legislature. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Monday, January 20, 2020
A man walks next to a cross after taking a dip in the shallow water of the Volga river during celebrations of the Orthodox Christian feast of Epiphany in Volgograd, Russia January 19, 2020. REUTERS/Kirill Braga

Reuters / Sunday, January 19, 2020
Austria's Daniel Bacher competes in the men's freeski slopestyle at the Winter Youth Olympics in Leysin, Switzerland, January 20, 2020. Simon Bruty for OIS/IOC/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, January 20, 2020
The cast of "Parasite" poses backstage with their Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture award at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 19, 2020. The Korean language social satire about the wealth gap in South Korea was the first film in a foreign language to win the top prize of best cast ensemble in the 26 year-history of the SAG awards. REUTERS/Monica Almeida

Reuters / Sunday, January 19, 2020
Democratic 2020 presidential candidates including Tulsi Gabbard, Joe Biden, Amy Klobuchar, Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders walk arm-in-arm with local African-American leaders during the Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade in Columbia, South Carolina, January 20, 2020. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Monday, January 20, 2020
A man pulls an injured horse rescued near the erupting Taal Volcano in Talisay, Batangas, Philippines, January 16, 2020. Some 3,000 horses live on the island, most earning money for their owners by carrying tourists to the rim of the volcano crater. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Reuters / Wednesday, January 15, 2020
A child holds an umbrella as he stands on SGR railway tracks near the town of Kiu, south of Nairobi, Kenya. The new $3.3 billion high-speed railway, part of China's "One Belt, One Road" initiative, has left towns like Kiu without stations or adequate service, its residents say. Picture taken December 16, 2019. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Wednesday, January 22, 2020
French lawyers on strike demonstrate against the French government's pensions reform plans at the courthouse in Lyon as France faces its 44th consecutive day of strikes January 17, 2020. The slogan reads "Layers at risk, democracy at risk". REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot

Reuters / Friday, January 17, 2020
A tiger, among 21 big cats rescued from years of confinement and maltreatment in a Guatemala circus, arrives at its new home at a wildlife sanctuary near Winburg, South Africa, January 21, 2020. REUTERS/Siyabonga Sishi

Reuters / Tuesday, January 21, 2020
A demonstrator is hit by a water cannon during a protest against a ruling elite accused of steering Lebanon towards economic crisis in Beirut, Lebanon January 19, 2020. Lebanon formed a new government on January 21 under Prime Minister Hassan Diab after the Shi'ite group Hezbollah and its allies agreed on a cabinet that must urgently address an economic crisis. REUTERS/Aziz Taher

Reuters / Sunday, January 19, 2020
A woman sits on a broken bed with her family dog on the floor of a burnt-out house as people search for their belongings after a fire broke out in a slum in Karachi, Pakistan January 22, 2020. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Reuters / Wednesday, January 22, 2020
A farmer burns a sugar cane field at night as local growers try to avoid arrest by authorities who banned on the practice to curb smog in Suphan Buri province, north of Bangkok, Thailand, January 20, 2020. Sugarcane is typically burned before harvesting to remove the outer leaves, making it easier to collect. After the harvest, the leftover leaves are burned again to prepare the land for re-planting. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa

Reuters / Monday, January 20, 2020
Serena Williams of the U.S. competes against Slovenia's Tamara Zidansek during the second round of the Australian Open in Melbourne, Australia, January 22, 2020. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Wednesday, January 22, 2020
A man holds his daughter in the palm of his hand in a mustard field in Munshiganj, Bangladesh, January 17, 2020. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Friday, January 17, 2020
