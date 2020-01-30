Billie Eilish poses with her Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2020. The 18-year-old swept the Grammys, winning all four top prizes - album, song, record of the year and best new artist - in a rare feat at the music industry's highest honors. Eilish won for her debut studio album "When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?" while her hit single "Bad Guy" was named record of the year and song of the year. In all, she took home five awards. She is only the second person, and the youngest, to win all four top Grammys on the same night. REUTERS/Monica Almeida

Close