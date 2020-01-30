Photos of the week
A Palestinian man places a shoe on a television screen broadcasting the announcement of U.S. President Donald Trump's Middle East peace plan, in a coffee shop in Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank January 28, 2020. Trump proposed creating a...more
An unidentified man brandishes a gun during a protest against a new citizenship law outside the Jamia Millia Islamia University in New Delhi, India, January 30, 2020. The gunman went live on Facebook to warn he was taking his "final journey" before...more
Fans gather around a mural to pay respects to Kobe Bryant after a helicopter crash killed the retired basketball star, in Los Angeles, California, January 28, 2020. Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven other people died on January 26...more
A survivor reacts as he attends a wreath-laying ceremony at the "death wall" at the former Nazi German concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz, during ceremonies marking the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the camp and International...more
Lev Parnas sits in the waiting room of Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer's office after arriving on Capitol Hill in Washington, January 29, 2020. Parnas, an indicted businessman who says he worked to pressure Ukraine to investigate one of...more
Medical staff attend to a patient at The Central Hospital of Wuhan in China on an unknown date. A coronavirus outbreak that began in Wuhan, the capital of China's central province of Hubei, has spread to more than 8,100 people globally, surpassing...more
Folding chairs and trash remain at the Wildwood convention center parking lot after the end of President Donald Trump's campaign rally in Wildwood, New Jersey, January 28, 2020. New Jersey supporters of Trump welcomed his first campaign rally in the...more
Billie Eilish poses with her Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2020. The 18-year-old swept the Grammys, winning all four top prizes - album, song, record of the year and best new artist - in a rare feat at the music industry's highest honors....more
Migrants, mainly from Central America and marching in a caravan, react as members of security forces approach them near Frontera Hidalgo, Chiapas, Mexico January 23, 2020. Mexico, under the threat of punitive U.S. tariffs, has bowed to Trump's...more
A Palestinian demonstrator kicks a burning tire during a protest against Trump's Middle East peace plan in Bethlehem in the Israeli-occupied West Bank January 29, 2020. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
A view of the Iowa State Capitol during a snowfall in Des Moines, Iowa, January 22, 2020. The Democrats hold their first presidential nominating contest in the state on February 3. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Russian pensioners Maya Kachina, 82, and Lev Kitayev, 86, perform at a social center in Moscow, Russia. The pair enjoy proving that age is just a number as they charm elderly audiences in Moscow with their sparkling costumes and dance moves. Picture...more
Front-line protesters Wing and Tony, two 18-year-olds who began dating after attending many Hong Kong protests together, pose for a portrait. Normally quiet and reserved, the two have joined thousands of local teenagers in clashes with riot police,...more
A protestor holds the hand of a Lebanese army soldier during a protest against the political elite in Beirut, Lebanon January 27, 2020. Demonstrations began last October against a political elite blamed for steering Lebanon into its worst crisis in...more
Los Angeles County firefighters work at the scene of a helicopter crash that killed retired basketball star Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others in Calabasas, California, January 26, 2020. Moments before the crash, the pilot...more
A man grieves during a funeral for earthquake victims in Elazig, Turkey, January 26, 2020. The magnitude 6.8 quake caused 41 deaths and injured more than 1,600 others. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
A taxi driver wears a face mask in Changsha, Hunan province, China, as the country is hit by an outbreak of a new coronavirus, January 29, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
French firefighters face off with riot police as they protest against their working conditions and demand more pay in Paris, France, January 28, 2020. Thousands attended the protest, asking for an increase of their hazard bonus, which has not changed...more
Serena Williams of the U.S. reacts during her match with China's Qiang Wang at the Australian Open in Melbourne, January 24, 2020. Williams suffered her earliest exit from the Australian Open in 14 years, falling to Wang in a stunning third round...more
Paratroopers from the U.S. Army's 82nd Airborne Division practice their landings while training before jumps with commandos from Colombia's 2nd Special Forces Battalion at Tolemaida military base, Colombia January 25, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
