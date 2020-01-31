Edition:
Photos of the week

A Palestinian man places a shoe on a television screen broadcasting the announcement of U.S. President Donald Trump's Middle East peace plan, in a coffee shop in Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank January 28, 2020. Trump proposed creating a Palestinian state as part of the plan, drawing Palestinian condemnation for imposing strict conditions and agreeing to let Israel maintain control of long-contested West Bank settlements. It includes what Trump called a four-year freeze by Israel on new settlement activity. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Reuters / Tuesday, January 28, 2020
An unidentified man brandishes a gun during a protest against a new citizenship law outside the Jamia Millia Islamia University in New Delhi, India, January 30, 2020. The gunman went live on Facebook to warn he was taking his "final journey" before firing at the protest, wounding a student in his hand. The shooter brandished a single-barrel weapon as he stood meters away from dozens of policemen outside the university, where more than 1,000 protesters had gathered for a march. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, January 30, 2020
Fans gather around a mural to pay respects to Kobe Bryant after a helicopter crash killed the retired basketball star, in Los Angeles, California, January 28, 2020. Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven other people died on January 26 when the helicopter they were flying in to a girl's basketball tournament crashed in foggy weather on a hillside northwest of Los Angeles. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot

Reuters / Tuesday, January 28, 2020
A survivor reacts as he attends a wreath-laying ceremony at the "death wall" at the former Nazi German concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz, during ceremonies marking the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the camp and International Holocaust Victims Remembrance Day, in Oswiecim, Poland, January 27, 2020. More than 1.1 million people, most of them Jews, perished in the camp's gas chambers or from starvation, cold and disease. REUTERS/Aleksandra Szmigiel

Reuters / Monday, January 27, 2020
Lev Parnas sits in the waiting room of Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer's office after arriving on Capitol Hill in Washington, January 29, 2020. Parnas, an indicted businessman who says he worked to pressure Ukraine to investigate one of President Donald Trump's political rivals, traveled to Washington to press the Senate to allow him to testify in Trump's impeachment trial, only to be turned away at the Capitol. No electronics are allowed in the Senate visitors' gallery, and Parnas has been ordered to wear an ankle bracelet to track his location as he awaits trial on federal campaign finance charges. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Wednesday, January 29, 2020
Medical staff attend to a patient at The Central Hospital of Wuhan in China on an unknown date. A coronavirus outbreak that began in Wuhan, the capital of China's central province of Hubei, has spread to more than 8,100 people globally, surpassing the total from the 2002-2003 SARS epidemic. The new virus has killed at least 170 people. The Central Hospital of Wuhan via Weibo/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, January 23, 2020
Folding chairs and trash remain at the Wildwood convention center parking lot after the end of President Donald Trump's campaign rally in Wildwood, New Jersey, January 28, 2020. New Jersey supporters of Trump welcomed his first campaign rally in the state the same way they celebrate heroes from the New York Jets football team to native son Bruce Springsteen - with a tailgate party. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Reuters / Wednesday, January 29, 2020
Billie Eilish poses with her Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2020. The 18-year-old swept the Grammys, winning all four top prizes - album, song, record of the year and best new artist - in a rare feat at the music industry's highest honors. Eilish won for her debut studio album "When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?" while her hit single "Bad Guy" was named record of the year and song of the year. In all, she took home five awards. She is only the second person, and the youngest, to win all four top Grammys on the same night. REUTERS/Monica Almeida

Reuters / Monday, January 27, 2020
Migrants, mainly from Central America and marching in a caravan, react as members of security forces approach them near Frontera Hidalgo, Chiapas, Mexico January 23, 2020. Mexico, under the threat of punitive U.S. tariffs, has bowed to Trump's demands to contain mass movements of migrants traveling through the country toward the U.S. border. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Thursday, January 23, 2020
A Palestinian demonstrator kicks a burning tire during a protest against Trump's Middle East peace plan in Bethlehem in the Israeli-occupied West Bank January 29, 2020. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Reuters / Wednesday, January 29, 2020
A view of the Iowa State Capitol during a snowfall in Des Moines, Iowa, January 22, 2020. The Democrats hold their first presidential nominating contest in the state on February 3. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Wednesday, January 22, 2020
Russian pensioners Maya Kachina, 82, and Lev Kitayev, 86, perform at a social center in Moscow, Russia. The pair enjoy proving that age is just a number as they charm elderly audiences in Moscow with their sparkling costumes and dance moves. Picture taken November 13, 2019. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

Reuters / Tuesday, January 28, 2020
Front-line protesters Wing and Tony, two 18-year-olds who began dating after attending many Hong Kong protests together, pose for a portrait. Normally quiet and reserved, the two have joined thousands of local teenagers in clashes with riot police, in a pro-democracy movement that has upended the city for seven months. Picture taken December 9, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Tuesday, January 28, 2020
A protestor holds the hand of a Lebanese army soldier during a protest against the political elite in Beirut, Lebanon January 27, 2020. Demonstrations began last October against a political elite blamed for steering Lebanon into its worst crisis in decades. REUTERS/Aziz Taher

Reuters / Monday, January 27, 2020
Los Angeles County firefighters work at the scene of a helicopter crash that killed retired basketball star Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others in Calabasas, California, January 26, 2020. Moments before the crash, the pilot had tried to climb out of layer of clouds, but the aircraft then banked sharply and lurched toward the ground. The twin-engine Sikorsky S-76B slammed into a hillside 60 seconds later and burst into flames, according to details revealed by federal aviation safety officials. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Reuters / Sunday, January 26, 2020
A man grieves during a funeral for earthquake victims in Elazig, Turkey, January 26, 2020. The magnitude 6.8 quake caused 41 deaths and injured more than 1,600 others. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Sunday, January 26, 2020
A taxi driver wears a face mask in Changsha, Hunan province, China, as the country is hit by an outbreak of a new coronavirus, January 29, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Wednesday, January 29, 2020
French firefighters face off with riot police as they protest against their working conditions and demand more pay in Paris, France, January 28, 2020. Thousands attended the protest, asking for an increase of their hazard bonus, which has not changed since 1990. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Tuesday, January 28, 2020
Serena Williams of the U.S. reacts during her match with China's Qiang Wang at the Australian Open in Melbourne, January 24, 2020. Williams suffered her earliest exit from the Australian Open in 14 years, falling to Wang in a stunning third round reversal that left her bid for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title in tatters once again. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

Reuters / Thursday, January 23, 2020
Paratroopers from the U.S. Army's 82nd Airborne Division practice their landings while training before jumps with commandos from Colombia's 2nd Special Forces Battalion at Tolemaida military base, Colombia January 25, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Reuters / Saturday, January 25, 2020
