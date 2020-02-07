Photos of the week
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi rips up the speech of President Donald Trump after his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress in the House Chamber of the Capitol in Washington, February 4, 2020. A bitter feud between Trump and...more
Medical officers spray Indonesian nationals with antiseptic after they arrived from Wuhan, China, the epicenter of the coronavirus epidemic, before transferring them to the Natuna Islands military base to be quarantined at Hang Nadim Airport in...more
Supporters of Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden watch television results at his rally in Des Moines, Iowa, February 3, 2020. Pete Buttigieg narrowly won Iowa's Democratic caucuses, the state party said, after a...more
A man waves a British flag on Brexit Day in London, January 31, 2020. The United Kingdom finally cast off from the European Union for an uncertain future, with Brexiteers claiming victory and popping champagne corks for an "independence day" they...more
Jennifer Lopez and Shakira perform during the halftime show for Super Bowl LIV between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers in Miami, Florida, February 2, 2020. The two brought Latina star power to the show, signaling its Latin American...more
An Iraqi demonstrator sits amid burning tires blocking a road during anti-government protests in Najaf, Iraq February 2, 2020. REUTERS/Alaa al-Marjani
Visitors look at jellyfish swimming in a giant spherical tank at the World of Jellyfish aquarium in Prague, Czech Republic, February 3, 2020. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Senator Mitt Romney rides in a Capitol elevator to the Senate floor to cast a guilty vote during the Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump on Capitol Hill in Washington, February 5, 2020. Romney, who voted to convict Trump for abuse of...more
Medical staff assist a parent after she identified the body of her child killed in a stampede at the Kakamega Primary School, at a hospital in Kakamega, Kenya February 4, 2020. Fourteen children were killed in a stampede as they rushed down a...more
Lu Yuejin pleads with police to allow her daughter to pass a checkpoint after they arrived from Hubei province at the Jiujiang Yangtze River Bridge in Jiujiang, Jiangxi province, China, February 1, 2020. Lu, a farmer, was trying to gain passage for...more
An unexploded missile is seen in a field off the road outside Maarat al-Numan, Syria, January 30, 2020. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Sofia Kenin of the U.S. celebrates as she kisses the trophy after winning her match against Spain's Garbine Muguruza in the women's final of the Australian Open in Melbourne, Australia, February 1, 2020. Kenin showed grit and combativeness on the way...more
An Israeli border policeman is hit with a Molotov cocktail thrown by Palestinian demonstrators during a protest against U.S. President Donald Trump's Middle East peace plan, in Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank February 3, 2020. REUTERS/Mussa...more
Workers with sanitizing equipment walk up a flight of stairs as they disinfect a railway station amid an outbreak of the new coronavirus in Kunming, Yunnan province, China February 4, 2020. cnsphoto via REUTERS
Refugees and migrants confront riot police during a demonstration outside the Kara Tepe camp, on the island of Lesbos, Greece, February 3, 2020. Greek police fired teargas to disperse migrants and refugees protesting conditions in migrant camps and...more
Kansas City Chiefs players celebrate with the Vince Lombardi trophy after beating the San Francisco 49ers to win Super Bowl LIV in Miami, Florida, February 2, 2020. The Chiefs ended a half-century drought with a dramatic 31-20 comeback win in a...more
An Afghan man carries boiled eggs for sale on snow-covered Qargha Lake in Kabul, Afghanistan February 4, 2020. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Police officers inspect a Pegasus Airlines plane that overran the runway at Istanbul's Sabiha Gokcen airport, Turkey February 5, 2020. The Boeing 737-86J skidded off the end of a wet runway and broke into three pieces after landing, killing three...more
President Donald Trump turns away as Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi reaches out to shake his hand as he arrives to deliver his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress in the House Chamber of the Capitol in Washington, February 4,...more
Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes and head coach Andy Reid celebrate after Super Bowl LIV in Miami, Florida, February 2, 2020. Mahomes, at 24, became the youngest quarterback to be named the Most Valuable Player of a Super Bowl after he led the...more
Rioting Universidad de Chile soccer fans light a fire during a Copa Libertadores second qualifying round match against Internacional at Nacional Stadium in Santiago, Chile, February 4, 2020. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Ryzhik, a scruffy red tabby cat who lost all four paws in blistering Siberian cold and received 3D-printed titanium prosthetics in 2019, is seen at a veterinarian clinic in Novosibirsk, Russia February 2, 2020. REUTERS/Vladislav Nekrasov
A man wears a face mask as he practices calligraphy of Chinese characters on the pavement amid an outbreak of the novel coronavirus in Jiujiang, Jiangxi province, China, February 3, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
President Donald Trump holds up a copy of USA Today's front page showing news of his acquittal in his Senate impeachment trial, as he arrives to address the National Prayer Breakfast in Washington, February 6, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis
A man dressed as Abraham Lincoln walks into the Capitol Rotunda during a rally calling for the removal of President Donald Trump on Capitol Hill in Washington, February 5, 2020. REUTERS/Michael A. McCoy
