Photos of the week
Best supporting actor Brad Pitt waits for his Oscar statue to be engraved at the Governors Ball following the Academy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 9, 2020. Pitt won his first acting Oscar for his performance as a charming stunt man in...more
A police officer wears a mask as he walks in front of the Oriental Pearl Tower in Lujiazui financial district in Pudong, Shanghai, China, February 5, 2020. Cities in China, the world's most populous nation, have turned into ghost towns after the...more
Democratic presidential candidate and Senator Bernie Sanders is accompanied by his wife Jane O'Meara Sanders and other relatives as he speaks at his New Hampshire primary night rally in Manchester, New Hampshire, February 11, 2020. Sanders...more
An orphaned kangaroo joey stands inside the living room of Gary Wilson and Julie Willis's home in Wytaliba, New South Wales, Australia. Even as a fierce bushfire bore down on the rural Australian community, Wilson and his partner Willis decided not...more
Abed El-Hamed Atiya, an Iraqi prisoner who is suspected of being part of the Islamic State, sits next to a picture he drew inside a prison in Hasaka, Syria. Atiya is kept apart from other prisoners, some of whom strongly object to his art. In...more
Large waves hit the harbor wall at Newhaven, southern Britain, February 11, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Kwak Sin Ae and Bong Joon Ho win the Oscar for Best Picture for "Parasite" at the Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, February 9, 2020. The dark social satire from South Korea made history as the first film in a language other than...more
Members of Kurdish Peshmerga Special Forces demonstrate their skills during their graduation ceremony at a military camp in Soran district, in Erbil province, Iraq February 12, 2020. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
Dog handler Chrystal Murray kisses Siba the standard poodle, winner of best in show, at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York, February 11, 2020. Just shy of four years old, the graceful black female...more
Democratic presidential candidate and Senator Elizabeth Warren speaks to voters at a house party in Amherst, New Hampshire. The state's political tradition known as the house party is an unfiltered and intimate affair that more closely resembles a...more
A woman waves after hanging a Japanese flag that reads "shortage of medicine" on the cruise ship Diamond Princess at Daikoku Pier Cruise Terminal in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, Japan February 7, 2020. The ship was placed in quarantine for two weeks...more
Sharni Edwards and Robyn Peoples kiss after becoming Northern Ireland's first same-sex couple to marry, in Carrickfergus, February 11, 2020. Peoples, 26, a healthcare worker, and Edwards, 27, a waitress, exchanged their vows on their sixth...more
Meisam Salahi, whose younger brother Mohsen Salahi and sister-in-law Mahsa Amirliravi were killed when Iran shot down a Ukrainian passenger jet over Tehran last month, poses at his home in the Toronto suburb of Richmond Hill, Ontario, Canada. Picture...more
Children hold toy guns as they demonstrate newly learnt skills from military-style weapons training to a Reuters journalist in Ayahualtempa, Mexico, February 3, 2020. Unable to send their children to school and too afraid to step out of their enclave...more
A car that belongs to a shooting victim is seen in front of the Terminal 21 shopping mall in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand February 9, 2020. A soldier, angry over a property deal gone sour, killed at least 29 people and wounded 57 in a rampage that...more
A child waves as she sits in a vehicle carrying residents evacuated from a public housing building following an outbreak of the novel coronavirus outside Hong Mei House, at Cheung Hong Estate in Hong Kong, China February 11, 2020. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A pair of chinstrap penguins swim near Two Hummock Island, Antarctica, February 2, 2020. The number of chinstrap penguins in some colonies in Western Antarctica has fallen by as much as 77% since they were last surveyed in the 1970s, say scientists...more
Cynthia Erivo poses on the red carpet at the Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, February 9, 2020. Erivo, who starred as anti-slavery freedom fighter Harriet Tubman in "Harriet," was the only performer of color nominated for best...more
A man wearing a face mask rides an escalator inside a shopping mall, following an outbreak of the novel coronavirus, in Beijing, China February 12, 2020. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
Migrants are seen near the Serbian-Hungarian border in freezing and windy weather as they protest to demand a passage to the European Union, near Kelebija, Serbia, February 6, 2020. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
A model presents a creation from the Carolina Herrera fall 2020 collection during New York Fashion Week in Manhattan, February 10, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Couples wearing masks for protection from the coronavirus attend a mass wedding ceremony of the Unification Church at Cheongshim Peace World Centre in Gapyeong, South Korea, February 7, 2020. REUTERS/Heo Ran
Major William White, a 104-year-old U.S. Marine veteran who earned a Purple Heart in World War Two, sits among thousands of Valentine's Day cards with his great granddaughters at his home at an assisted living facility in Stockton, California. Some...more
Traders wearing face masks are seen on the trading floor at a flower auction trading center following an outbreak of the novel coronavirus, in Kunming, Yunnan province, China February 10, 2020. cnsphoto via REUTERS
Buildings and a mosque are covered with snow in the old city of Mosul, Iraq February 10, 2020. REUTERS/Abdullah Rashid
