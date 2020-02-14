Edition:
Photos of the week

Best supporting actor Brad Pitt waits for his Oscar statue to be engraved at the Governors Ball following the Academy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 9, 2020. Pitt won his first acting Oscar for his performance as a charming stunt man in "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," director Quentin Tarantino's love letter to 1960s Tinseltown. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Monday, February 10, 2020
A police officer wears a mask as he walks in front of the Oriental Pearl Tower in Lujiazui financial district in Pudong, Shanghai, China, February 5, 2020. Cities in China, the world's most populous nation, have turned into ghost towns after the government extended a holiday and asked residents not to go out because of the coronavirus. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Saturday, February 08, 2020
Democratic presidential candidate and Senator Bernie Sanders is accompanied by his wife Jane O'Meara Sanders and other relatives as he speaks at his New Hampshire primary night rally in Manchester, New Hampshire, February 11, 2020. Sanders strengthened his front-runner status in the race for the Democratic nomination with a narrow win in the state. "This victory here is the beginning of the end for Donald Trump," Sanders told supporters. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Tuesday, February 11, 2020
An orphaned kangaroo joey stands inside the living room of Gary Wilson and Julie Willis's home in Wytaliba, New South Wales, Australia. Even as a fierce bushfire bore down on the rural Australian community, Wilson and his partner Willis decided not to flee their timber home - they had a house full of orphaned baby kangaroos to protect. Picture taken January 28, 2020. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Thursday, February 06, 2020
Abed El-Hamed Atiya, an Iraqi prisoner who is suspected of being part of the Islamic State, sits next to a picture he drew inside a prison in Hasaka, Syria. Atiya is kept apart from other prisoners, some of whom strongly object to his art. In northeastern Syria, prisons and detention camps hold thousands of men, women and children whose lives are in limbo nearly a year after the final defeat of Islamic State to which they once belonged. Picture taken January 7, 2020. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Wednesday, February 12, 2020
Large waves hit the harbor wall at Newhaven, southern Britain, February 11, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Tuesday, February 11, 2020
Kwak Sin Ae and Bong Joon Ho win the Oscar for Best Picture for "Parasite" at the Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, February 9, 2020. The dark social satire from South Korea made history as the first film in a language other than English to claim the movie industry's highest honor. "Parasite," about the gap between rich and poor in modern Seoul, won a total of four Oscars, including best director and original screenplay for Bong Joon Ho and best international feature film. No film had ever won both international feature film and best picture at the Oscars. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, February 09, 2020
Members of Kurdish Peshmerga Special Forces demonstrate their skills during their graduation ceremony at a military camp in Soran district, in Erbil province, Iraq February 12, 2020. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Reuters / Wednesday, February 12, 2020
Dog handler Chrystal Murray kisses Siba the standard poodle, winner of best in show, at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York, February 11, 2020. Just shy of four years old, the graceful black female from Northampton, Pennsylvania triumphed over crowd favorites Daniel the golden retriever and Bono the Havanese at the grand finale of the three-day event at Madison Square Garden, her crown of tall black fluff bobbing as she loped around the ring. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, February 12, 2020
Democratic presidential candidate and Senator Elizabeth Warren speaks to voters at a house party in Amherst, New Hampshire. The state's political tradition known as the house party is an unfiltered and intimate affair that more closely resembles a family gathering than a campaign stop. They represent a nod to a simpler time, running contrary to the huge rallies, million-dollar ad buys and social media blitzes that define modern politics. Picture taken April 20, 2019. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz

Reuters / Thursday, February 06, 2020
A woman waves after hanging a Japanese flag that reads "shortage of medicine" on the cruise ship Diamond Princess at Daikoku Pier Cruise Terminal in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, Japan February 7, 2020. The ship was placed in quarantine for two weeks upon arriving on Feb. 3, after a man who disembarked in Hong Kong was diagnosed with coronavirus. More than 200 cases were reported on board the vessel carrying 3,700 people. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Thursday, February 06, 2020
Sharni Edwards and Robyn Peoples kiss after becoming Northern Ireland's first same-sex couple to marry, in Carrickfergus, February 11, 2020. Peoples, 26, a healthcare worker, and Edwards, 27, a waitress, exchanged their vows on their sixth anniversary as a couple. "This means everything to us. Just to be married. This is my wife. I can finally say this is my wife," Peoples told reporters after the ceremony attended by around 50 friends and family. "For Northern Ireland we need to be the faces... To show everyone it's ok. We fought so long and hard for this opportunity to be seen as equal and now we are here and it's just amazing." REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Tuesday, February 11, 2020
Meisam Salahi, whose younger brother Mohsen Salahi and sister-in-law Mahsa Amirliravi were killed when Iran shot down a Ukrainian passenger jet over Tehran last month, poses at his home in the Toronto suburb of Richmond Hill, Ontario, Canada. Picture taken January 31, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Reuters / Thursday, February 06, 2020
Children hold toy guns as they demonstrate newly learnt skills from military-style weapons training to a Reuters journalist in Ayahualtempa, Mexico, February 3, 2020. Unable to send their children to school and too afraid to step out of their enclave of 16 mountain villages in the violence-plagued southwestern Guerrero state, residents say they have been left with little choice except to teach their kids military-style weapons training. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Monday, February 10, 2020
A car that belongs to a shooting victim is seen in front of the Terminal 21 shopping mall in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand February 9, 2020. A soldier, angry over a property deal gone sour, killed at least 29 people and wounded 57 in a rampage that spanned four locations in and around the northeastern Thai city before he was shot dead. Most of the victims were at the shopping center, where the shooter held out against an overnight siege with an assault rifle and ammunition stolen from his army base. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Saturday, February 08, 2020
A child waves as she sits in a vehicle carrying residents evacuated from a public housing building following an outbreak of the novel coronavirus outside Hong Mei House, at Cheung Hong Estate in Hong Kong, China February 11, 2020. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Tuesday, February 11, 2020
A pair of chinstrap penguins swim near Two Hummock Island, Antarctica, February 2, 2020. The number of chinstrap penguins in some colonies in Western Antarctica has fallen by as much as 77% since they were last surveyed in the 1970s, say scientists studying the impact of climate change on the remote region. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Monday, February 10, 2020
Cynthia Erivo poses on the red carpet at the Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, February 9, 2020. Erivo, who starred as anti-slavery freedom fighter Harriet Tubman in "Harriet," was the only performer of color nominated for best lead or supporting acting honors this year. She didn't win. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Sunday, February 09, 2020
A man wearing a face mask rides an escalator inside a shopping mall, following an outbreak of the novel coronavirus, in Beijing, China February 12, 2020. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

Reuters / Wednesday, February 12, 2020
Migrants are seen near the Serbian-Hungarian border in freezing and windy weather as they protest to demand a passage to the European Union, near Kelebija, Serbia, February 6, 2020. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / Thursday, February 06, 2020
A model presents a creation from the Carolina Herrera fall 2020 collection during New York Fashion Week in Manhattan, February 10, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Monday, February 10, 2020
Couples wearing masks for protection from the coronavirus attend a mass wedding ceremony of the Unification Church at Cheongshim Peace World Centre in Gapyeong, South Korea, February 7, 2020. REUTERS/Heo Ran

Reuters / Friday, February 07, 2020
Major William White, a 104-year-old U.S. Marine veteran who earned a Purple Heart in World War Two, sits among thousands of Valentine's Day cards with his great granddaughters at his home at an assisted living facility in Stockton, California. Some 70,000 cards and notes to "Major Bill" began pouring in after a fellow resident launched a social media campaign called "Operation Valentine," asking friends and strangers alike to send greetings to honor White. Picture taken January 31, 2020. REUTERS/Kate Munsch

Reuters / Tuesday, February 11, 2020
Traders wearing face masks are seen on the trading floor at a flower auction trading center following an outbreak of the novel coronavirus, in Kunming, Yunnan province, China February 10, 2020. cnsphoto via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, February 10, 2020
Buildings and a mosque are covered with snow in the old city of Mosul, Iraq February 10, 2020. REUTERS/Abdullah Rashid

Reuters / Tuesday, February 11, 2020
