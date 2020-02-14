Sharni Edwards and Robyn Peoples kiss after becoming Northern Ireland's first same-sex couple to marry, in Carrickfergus, February 11, 2020. Peoples, 26, a healthcare worker, and Edwards, 27, a waitress, exchanged their vows on their sixth anniversary as a couple. "This means everything to us. Just to be married. This is my wife. I can finally say this is my wife," Peoples told reporters after the ceremony attended by around 50 friends and family. "For Northern Ireland we need to be the faces... To show everyone it's ok. We fought so long and hard for this opportunity to be seen as equal and now we are here and it's just amazing." REUTERS/Phil Noble

