Photos of the week
A medical worker in a protective suit takes a break during her night shift at a community health service center, which has an isolated section to receive patients with mild symptoms of the novel coronavirus and suspected patients of the virus, in...more
Driver Ryan Newman wrecks during the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida, February 17, 2020. Newman was released from the hospital two days after a spectacular crash during the last lap, when his vehicle careened...more
Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg walks offstage at the end of the ninth Democratic 2020 presidential candidates debate at the Paris Theater in Las Vegas, Nevada, February 19, 2020. Bloomberg faced a barrage of attacks at his first debate,...more
A patient named Dagmar Turner, 53, plays violin while surgeons remove her brain tumor at King's College Hospital in London, Britain. Turner played Mahler and Gershwin while the tumor in her right frontal lobe, close to the area that controls the fine...more
A Hindu holy man, or sadhu, applies tika on his forehead at Pashupatinath Temple a day ahead of the Shivaratri festival in Kathmandu, Nepal February 20, 2020. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Members of the security forces are seen in action during a protest against Chile's government in Valparaiso, Chile, February 18, 2020. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido
Trump's longtime adviser Roger Stone departs court after he was sentenced to three years and four months in prison for charges that include lying to Congress, obstruction of justice and witness tampering, at U.S. District Court in Washington,...more
A bus arrives near the cruise ship Diamond Princess at Daikoku Pier Cruise Terminal in Yokohama, Japan, February 16, 2020. Japan reported the deaths of two elderly passengers from the quarantined ship, the first fatalities from aboard the ship where...more
Soldiers with South Sudan People's Defence Forces (SSPDF), South Sudan Opposition Alliance (SSOA), and The Sudan People's Liberation Movement in Opposition (SPLM-IO) gather at the training site for the joint force to protect VIPs in Gorom outside...more
A new mural by Banksy is pictured in Marsh Lane in Bristol, Britain, February 13, 2020. The British street artist gave a Valentine's Day gift to his home town with the appearance of a new mural showing a small girl with a catapult and a splatter of...more
Forensic experts work around a damaged car after a shooting in Hanau, Germany, February 20, 2020. A man suspected of shooting dead nine people in shisha bars in the German town near Frankfurt before killing himself and his mother had posted a...more
Internally displaced children stand on snow near tents at a makeshift camp in Azaz, Syria February 13, 2020. Nearly a million people, mostly women and children, are trying to escape the latest wave of violence in the Idlib region, overwhelming aid...more
A model presents creations from the Moncler autumn/winter 2020 collection during Milan Fashion Week in Milan, Italy February 19, 2020. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Veterinarian Maria Angela Panelli looks at a bird that received a resin prosthetic beak during surgery in Barretos, Brazil February 14, 2020. Panelli creates custom-made prosthetics for animals at her practice, helping those with injuries and...more
A bride sits in a limousine at a wedding chapel on Valentine's Day in Las Vegas, Nevada, February 14, 2020. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Dogs wear masks at a main shopping area in downtown Shanghai, China, as the country is hit by an outbreak of a new coronavirus, February 16, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song
The coffin of seven-year-old Fatima Cecilia Aldrighett is seen during her funeral in Mexico City, Mexico February 18, 2020. The body of Aldrighett was discovered over the weekend in a plastic garbage bag, sparking outrage over growing violence...more
Film producer Harvey Weinstein and his legal team arrive at the Criminal Court during his sexual assault trial in Manhattan, New York City, February 18, 2020. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Galiya, 29, who is homeless, looks out from Alexey's makeshift shelter in Omsk, Russia, February 14, 2020. Siberia's homeless live a perilous existence as they try to survive freezing night-time temperatures of -22 degrees Fahrenheit. REUTERS/Alexey...more
Aleppo's historic citadel is pictured from a SyrianAir Airbus A320-200 headed to Aleppo international airport, which received its first scheduled flight in eight years, February 19, 2020. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
