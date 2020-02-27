Edition:
Photos of the week

People supporting India's new citizenship law beat a Muslim man named Mohammad Zubair during clashes with those opposing the law in New Delhi, India, February 24, 2020. Zubair was on his way home from a mosque in northeast New Delhi when he came across a large crowd. He turned towards an underpass to avoid the commotion; it proved to be a mistake. Within seconds, he was cowering on the ground surrounded by more than a dozen young men, who began beating him with wooden sticks and metal rods. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Monday, February 24, 2020
People supporting India's new citizenship law beat a Muslim man named Mohammad Zubair during clashes with those opposing the law in New Delhi, India, February 24, 2020. Zubair was on his way home from a mosque in northeast New Delhi when he came across a large crowd. He turned towards an underpass to avoid the commotion; it proved to be a mistake. Within seconds, he was cowering on the ground surrounded by more than a dozen young men, who began beating him with wooden sticks and metal rods. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Shanghai Ballet dancers wearing masks practice in a dance studio in Shanghai, China, as the country is hit by an outbreak of the novel coronavirus, February 20, 2020. The dancers returned to the studio after the Lunar New Year break, which had been extended because of the outbreak, and some found it hard to train while breathing through a mask. "It's the first time in my life that I've trained with a mask on," lead dancer Wu Husheng said. "I think I need to improve my physical strength because after a few motions, I found it difficult to breathe." REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Friday, February 21, 2020
Shanghai Ballet dancers wearing masks practice in a dance studio in Shanghai, China, as the country is hit by an outbreak of the novel coronavirus, February 20, 2020. The dancers returned to the studio after the Lunar New Year break, which had been extended because of the outbreak, and some found it hard to train while breathing through a mask. "It's the first time in my life that I've trained with a mask on," lead dancer Wu Husheng said. "I think I need to improve my physical strength because after a few motions, I found it difficult to breathe." REUTERS/Aly Song
Film producer Harvey Weinstein is handcuffed after his guilty verdict in his sexual assault trial in Manhattan, New York City, February 24, 2020 in this courtroom sketch. Weinstein was convicted of sexually assaulting former production assistant Mimi Haleyi in 2006 and raping former aspiring actress Jessica Mann in 2013. Jurors acquitted him on the two top charges, predatory sexual assault, which carried a maximum life sentence. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg

Reuters / Monday, February 24, 2020
Film producer Harvey Weinstein is handcuffed after his guilty verdict in his sexual assault trial in Manhattan, New York City, February 24, 2020 in this courtroom sketch. Weinstein was convicted of sexually assaulting former production assistant Mimi Haleyi in 2006 and raping former aspiring actress Jessica Mann in 2013. Jurors acquitted him on the two top charges, predatory sexual assault, which carried a maximum life sentence. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg
U.S. President Donald Trump throws flower petals during a wreath-laying ceremony at Mahatma Gandhi's memorial at Raj Ghat in New Delhi, India, during his first trip to the country, February 25, 2020. REUTERS/Al Drago

Reuters / Tuesday, February 25, 2020
U.S. President Donald Trump throws flower petals during a wreath-laying ceremony at Mahatma Gandhi's memorial at Raj Ghat in New Delhi, India, during his first trip to the country, February 25, 2020. REUTERS/Al Drago
A man sets himself on fire during protest rallies in front of the presidential office in Kiev, Ukraine February 26, 2020. The man, who called himself Oleksandr Burlakov, said subsequently that his motive was to draw the attention of the authorities to his plight, related to the ownership of the land parcel. REUTERS/Ihor Behus

Reuters / Wednesday, February 26, 2020
A man sets himself on fire during protest rallies in front of the presidential office in Kiev, Ukraine February 26, 2020. The man, who called himself Oleksandr Burlakov, said subsequently that his motive was to draw the attention of the authorities to his plight, related to the ownership of the land parcel. REUTERS/Ihor Behus
The Red Brigade performers attend an Extinction Rebellion protest at Banks Group's open-cast coal mine in Bradley, County Durham, Britain February 26, 2020. REUTERS/Scott Heppell

Reuters / Wednesday, February 26, 2020
The Red Brigade performers attend an Extinction Rebellion protest at Banks Group's open-cast coal mine in Bradley, County Durham, Britain February 26, 2020. REUTERS/Scott Heppell
Police officers make an arrest during a raid on a Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory camp next to a railway crossing in Tyendinaga, Ontario, Canada February 24, 2020. The campaigners had shut down the line in solidarity with the Wet'suwet'en indigenous community from British Columbia, whose hereditary chiefs seek to stop construction of a gas pipeline over their land. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Reuters / Wednesday, February 26, 2020
Police officers make an arrest during a raid on a Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory camp next to a railway crossing in Tyendinaga, Ontario, Canada February 24, 2020. The campaigners had shut down the line in solidarity with the Wet'suwet'en indigenous community from British Columbia, whose hereditary chiefs seek to stop construction of a gas pipeline over their land. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Chris Agiriga, 23, one of the Nigerian men arrested on charges of public display of affection with members of the same sex, poses for a photograph at his home in Lagos, Nigeria, February 14, 2020. Agiriga now lives in a safe house for men in Lagos. He says he lost his job as a community outreach worker with an HIV charity after his arrest. "I called my director. He saw what happened on TV. He said he couldn't employ me because it brings shame," Agiriga said. Before the raid, Agiriga wanted to pursue a career as a fashion designer. But he dropped out of his fashion course after losing the job that funded his studies. Agiriga now works as an HIV counselor for a nonprofit group. REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja

Reuters / Monday, February 24, 2020
Chris Agiriga, 23, one of the Nigerian men arrested on charges of public display of affection with members of the same sex, poses for a photograph at his home in Lagos, Nigeria, February 14, 2020. Agiriga now lives in a safe house for men in Lagos. He says he lost his job as a community outreach worker with an HIV charity after his arrest. "I called my director. He saw what happened on TV. He said he couldn't employ me because it brings shame," Agiriga said. Before the raid, Agiriga wanted to pursue a career as a fashion designer. But he dropped out of his fashion course after losing the job that funded his studies. Agiriga now works as an HIV counselor for a nonprofit group. REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja
A woman wearing a mask to prevent contracting the coronavirus reacts as employees from a disinfection service company sanitize a traditional market in Seoul, South Korea, February 26, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Wednesday, February 26, 2020
A woman wearing a mask to prevent contracting the coronavirus reacts as employees from a disinfection service company sanitize a traditional market in Seoul, South Korea, February 26, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Vanessa Laine Bryant reacts during a public memorial for her late husband, NBA great Kobe Bryant, her daughter Gianna and seven others killed in a helicopter crash in January, at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, February 24, 2020. She told the audience about the pain of losing her 13-year-old daughter Gianna, "an amazingly sweet and gentle soul," and the husband she called her "soulmate." "He was my everything," she said of Bryant. "God knew they couldn't be on this earth without each other," she said, referring to her husband and daughter. "He had to bring them home to heaven together." REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, February 24, 2020
Vanessa Laine Bryant reacts during a public memorial for her late husband, NBA great Kobe Bryant, her daughter Gianna and seven others killed in a helicopter crash in January, at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, February 24, 2020. She told the audience about the pain of losing her 13-year-old daughter Gianna, "an amazingly sweet and gentle soul," and the husband she called her "soulmate." "He was my everything," she said of Bryant. "God knew they couldn't be on this earth without each other," she said, referring to her husband and daughter. "He had to bring them home to heaven together." REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Ukrainian law enforcement officers clear the way as demonstrators block a road during a protest against the arrival of a plane carrying evacuees from coronavirus-hit China's Hubei province in the village of Novi Sanzhary in Poltava region, Ukraine February 20, 2020. Ukraine has not recorded a single coronavirus case but the arrival of the evacuees, none of whom are believed to be infected, sparked violent protests outside the sanatorium where they were housed. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / Thursday, February 20, 2020
Ukrainian law enforcement officers clear the way as demonstrators block a road during a protest against the arrival of a plane carrying evacuees from coronavirus-hit China's Hubei province in the village of Novi Sanzhary in Poltava region, Ukraine February 20, 2020. Ukraine has not recorded a single coronavirus case but the arrival of the evacuees, none of whom are believed to be infected, sparked violent protests outside the sanatorium where they were housed. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
An internally displaced Syrian child plays with a sheep in Azaz, Syria February 25, 2020. Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's forces have been fighting to retake the last large, rebel-held region in Syria after nine years of war. Turkey has sent thousands of troops and heavy military hardware into Idlib region in an unprecedented incursion to back the rebels. Nearly a million Syrians have fled over the last three months, the biggest exodus of the conflict. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Tuesday, February 25, 2020
An internally displaced Syrian child plays with a sheep in Azaz, Syria February 25, 2020. Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's forces have been fighting to retake the last large, rebel-held region in Syria after nine years of war. Turkey has sent thousands of troops and heavy military hardware into Idlib region in an unprecedented incursion to back the rebels. Nearly a million Syrians have fled over the last three months, the biggest exodus of the conflict. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Military officers wearing face masks stand outside Duomo cathedral, closed by authorities due to a coronavirus outbreak, in Milan, Italy February 24, 2020. Italy is Europe's worst-hit country, with at least 17 deaths from the virus and 650 infections. The outbreak is focused on a small cluster of towns in the northern Lombardy and Veneto regions. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

Reuters / Monday, February 24, 2020
Military officers wearing face masks stand outside Duomo cathedral, closed by authorities due to a coronavirus outbreak, in Milan, Italy February 24, 2020. Italy is Europe's worst-hit country, with at least 17 deaths from the virus and 650 infections. The outbreak is focused on a small cluster of towns in the northern Lombardy and Veneto regions. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
Locals scuffle with riot police at the area where the government plans to build a new migrant detention center, in Karava on the island of Lesbos, Greece, February 25, 2020. Greece's Aegean Islands served as the gateway to the European Union for more than one million people fleeing war in 2015-2016. Despite a sharp drop in arrivals since then, five islands are still struggling with overcrowded migrant centers. Protesters say existing camps have become a prison for both residents and migrants and building new ones will only amplify problems. REUTERS/Elias Marcou

Reuters / Tuesday, February 25, 2020
Locals scuffle with riot police at the area where the government plans to build a new migrant detention center, in Karava on the island of Lesbos, Greece, February 25, 2020. Greece's Aegean Islands served as the gateway to the European Union for more than one million people fleeing war in 2015-2016. Despite a sharp drop in arrivals since then, five islands are still struggling with overcrowded migrant centers. Protesters say existing camps have become a prison for both residents and migrants and building new ones will only amplify problems. REUTERS/Elias Marcou
Tyson Fury knocks down Deontay Wilder during the WBC heavyweight title fight in Las Vegas, February 22, 2020. Fury claimed the WBC title with a seventh-round stoppage of Wilder, who fought the Briton to a split-decision draw in their first meeting in December 2018. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Sunday, February 23, 2020
Tyson Fury knocks down Deontay Wilder during the WBC heavyweight title fight in Las Vegas, February 22, 2020. Fury claimed the WBC title with a seventh-round stoppage of Wilder, who fought the Briton to a split-decision draw in their first meeting in December 2018. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Mohammad Zubair, 37, who is Muslim and was injured after being beaten by a group of men chanting pro-Hindu slogans during protests sparked by a new citizenship law, sits inside his relative's house in New Delhi, India, February 26, 2020. "They saw I was alone, they saw my cap, beard, shalwar kameez (clothes) and saw me as a Muslim," said Zubair. "They just started attacking, shouting slogans. What kind of humanity is this?" REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Wednesday, February 26, 2020
Mohammad Zubair, 37, who is Muslim and was injured after being beaten by a group of men chanting pro-Hindu slogans during protests sparked by a new citizenship law, sits inside his relative's house in New Delhi, India, February 26, 2020. "They saw I was alone, they saw my cap, beard, shalwar kameez (clothes) and saw me as a Muslim," said Zubair. "They just started attacking, shouting slogans. What kind of humanity is this?" REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A boy gestures as a man in a Haitian National Police uniform aims a gun during a shooting in Champ de Mars, Port-au-Prince, Haiti February 23, 2020. Violent clashes erupted in the Haitian capital, with two Reuters witnesses observing shots being fired until late at night, as police stepped up their protest over pay and conditions. The clashes were the most violent since police, this time heavily armed, started protesting at the end of last year as the impoverished Caribbean island nation struggles with a prolonged economic and political crisis. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Sunday, February 23, 2020
A boy gestures as a man in a Haitian National Police uniform aims a gun during a shooting in Champ de Mars, Port-au-Prince, Haiti February 23, 2020. Violent clashes erupted in the Haitian capital, with two Reuters witnesses observing shots being fired until late at night, as police stepped up their protest over pay and conditions. The clashes were the most violent since police, this time heavily armed, started protesting at the end of last year as the impoverished Caribbean island nation struggles with a prolonged economic and political crisis. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
A model presents a creation by designer Anthony Vaccarello as part of his fall/winter 2020/21 women's ready-to-wear collection for Saint Laurent during Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France, February 25, 2020. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

Reuters / Tuesday, February 25, 2020
A model presents a creation by designer Anthony Vaccarello as part of his fall/winter 2020/21 women's ready-to-wear collection for Saint Laurent during Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France, February 25, 2020. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw
A swarm of desert locusts flies over a ranch near the town of Nanyuki in Laikipia county, Kenya, February 21, 2020. Countries in East Africa are racing against time to prevent new swarms of locusts wreaking havoc with crops and livelihoods after the worst infestation in generations. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Thursday, February 27, 2020
A swarm of desert locusts flies over a ranch near the town of Nanyuki in Laikipia county, Kenya, February 21, 2020. Countries in East Africa are racing against time to prevent new swarms of locusts wreaking havoc with crops and livelihoods after the worst infestation in generations. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Democratic presidential candidate and Senator Bernie Sanders smiles as he speaks to supporters after being declared the winner of the Nevada Democratic caucus during a campaign rally in San Antonio, Texas, February 22, 2020. Sanders has taken command of the Democratic race after his resounding win in Nevada, ahead of the South Carolina primary and 14 vital Super Tuesday contests in March. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Saturday, February 22, 2020
Democratic presidential candidate and Senator Bernie Sanders smiles as he speaks to supporters after being declared the winner of the Nevada Democratic caucus during a campaign rally in San Antonio, Texas, February 22, 2020. Sanders has taken command of the Democratic race after his resounding win in Nevada, ahead of the South Carolina primary and 14 vital Super Tuesday contests in March. REUTERS/Mike Segar
