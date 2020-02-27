Chris Agiriga, 23, one of the Nigerian men arrested on charges of public display of affection with members of the same sex, poses for a photograph at his home in Lagos, Nigeria, February 14, 2020. Agiriga now lives in a safe house for men in Lagos....more

Chris Agiriga, 23, one of the Nigerian men arrested on charges of public display of affection with members of the same sex, poses for a photograph at his home in Lagos, Nigeria, February 14, 2020. Agiriga now lives in a safe house for men in Lagos. He says he lost his job as a community outreach worker with an HIV charity after his arrest. "I called my director. He saw what happened on TV. He said he couldn't employ me because it brings shame," Agiriga said. Before the raid, Agiriga wanted to pursue a career as a fashion designer. But he dropped out of his fashion course after losing the job that funded his studies. Agiriga now works as an HIV counselor for a nonprofit group. REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja

