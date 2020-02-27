Photos of the week
People supporting India's new citizenship law beat a Muslim man named Mohammad Zubair during clashes with those opposing the law in New Delhi, India, February 24, 2020. Zubair was on his way home from a mosque in northeast New Delhi when he came...more
Shanghai Ballet dancers wearing masks practice in a dance studio in Shanghai, China, as the country is hit by an outbreak of the novel coronavirus, February 20, 2020. The dancers returned to the studio after the Lunar New Year break, which had been...more
Film producer Harvey Weinstein is handcuffed after his guilty verdict in his sexual assault trial in Manhattan, New York City, February 24, 2020 in this courtroom sketch. Weinstein was convicted of sexually assaulting former production assistant Mimi...more
U.S. President Donald Trump throws flower petals during a wreath-laying ceremony at Mahatma Gandhi's memorial at Raj Ghat in New Delhi, India, during his first trip to the country, February 25, 2020. REUTERS/Al Drago
A man sets himself on fire during protest rallies in front of the presidential office in Kiev, Ukraine February 26, 2020. The man, who called himself Oleksandr Burlakov, said subsequently that his motive was to draw the attention of the authorities...more
The Red Brigade performers attend an Extinction Rebellion protest at Banks Group's open-cast coal mine in Bradley, County Durham, Britain February 26, 2020. REUTERS/Scott Heppell
Police officers make an arrest during a raid on a Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory camp next to a railway crossing in Tyendinaga, Ontario, Canada February 24, 2020. The campaigners had shut down the line in solidarity with the Wet'suwet'en indigenous...more
Chris Agiriga, 23, one of the Nigerian men arrested on charges of public display of affection with members of the same sex, poses for a photograph at his home in Lagos, Nigeria, February 14, 2020. Agiriga now lives in a safe house for men in Lagos....more
A woman wearing a mask to prevent contracting the coronavirus reacts as employees from a disinfection service company sanitize a traditional market in Seoul, South Korea, February 26, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Vanessa Laine Bryant reacts during a public memorial for her late husband, NBA great Kobe Bryant, her daughter Gianna and seven others killed in a helicopter crash in January, at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, February 24, 2020. She...more
Ukrainian law enforcement officers clear the way as demonstrators block a road during a protest against the arrival of a plane carrying evacuees from coronavirus-hit China's Hubei province in the village of Novi Sanzhary in Poltava region, Ukraine...more
An internally displaced Syrian child plays with a sheep in Azaz, Syria February 25, 2020. Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's forces have been fighting to retake the last large, rebel-held region in Syria after nine years of war. Turkey has sent...more
Military officers wearing face masks stand outside Duomo cathedral, closed by authorities due to a coronavirus outbreak, in Milan, Italy February 24, 2020. Italy is Europe's worst-hit country, with at least 17 deaths from the virus and 650...more
Locals scuffle with riot police at the area where the government plans to build a new migrant detention center, in Karava on the island of Lesbos, Greece, February 25, 2020. Greece's Aegean Islands served as the gateway to the European Union for more...more
Tyson Fury knocks down Deontay Wilder during the WBC heavyweight title fight in Las Vegas, February 22, 2020. Fury claimed the WBC title with a seventh-round stoppage of Wilder, who fought the Briton to a split-decision draw in their first meeting in...more
Mohammad Zubair, 37, who is Muslim and was injured after being beaten by a group of men chanting pro-Hindu slogans during protests sparked by a new citizenship law, sits inside his relative's house in New Delhi, India, February 26, 2020. "They saw I...more
A boy gestures as a man in a Haitian National Police uniform aims a gun during a shooting in Champ de Mars, Port-au-Prince, Haiti February 23, 2020. Violent clashes erupted in the Haitian capital, with two Reuters witnesses observing shots being...more
A model presents a creation by designer Anthony Vaccarello as part of his fall/winter 2020/21 women's ready-to-wear collection for Saint Laurent during Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France, February 25, 2020. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw
A swarm of desert locusts flies over a ranch near the town of Nanyuki in Laikipia county, Kenya, February 21, 2020. Countries in East Africa are racing against time to prevent new swarms of locusts wreaking havoc with crops and livelihoods after the...more
Democratic presidential candidate and Senator Bernie Sanders smiles as he speaks to supporters after being declared the winner of the Nevada Democratic caucus during a campaign rally in San Antonio, Texas, February 22, 2020. Sanders has taken command...more
