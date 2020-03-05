Photos of the week
Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden gets ice cream at La Michoacana on Super Tuesday in Los Angeles, California, March 3, 2020. In an unexpectedly strong night, Biden won 10 of the 14 states up for grabs, confirming...more
South Korean soldiers in protective gears sanitize shacks as a luxury high-rise apartment complex is seen in the background at Guryong village in Seoul, South Korea, March 3, 2020. REUTERS/Heo Ran
Migrants walk along fields near the border line to reach Greece near Karpuzlu village, near the Turkish border city of Edirne, March 2, 2020. Thousands of migrants have made for Greece since Ankara said on Feb. 28 that it would let migrants cross its...more
African-American supporters, including Terrence Williams, Angela Stanton and Diamond and Silk, pray with President Donald Trump in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, February 27, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Transgender migrant Shannel Cruz shops in Super Amanacer restaurant and store in Charlottesville, Virginia. Picture taken May 13, 2019. REUTERS/Adria Malcolm
A man holds his three sons as migrants from Afghanistan arrive on a dinghy on a beach near the village of Skala Sikamias, after crossing the Aegean Sea from Turkey to the island of Lesbos, Greece, March 2, 2020. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Fierce tornadoes that killed at least 24 people in Tennessee leave behind damaged planes and property at the John C. Tune Airport in Nashville, Tennessee, March 3, 2020. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Faithful take part in a mass in the Parish of Saints Cosmas and Damian, where statues and paintings of female saints and imagery have been covered with purple cloth in protest against gender violence, in Mexico City, Mexico March 3, 2020. Although it...more
Fans wearing protective masks watch a band's performance at Hidden Agenda: This Town Needs (TTN) Live House during the club's last concert, as business plummets due to the fear of the coronavirus, in Hong Kong, China February 27, 2020. REUTERS/Tyrone...more
Afghan men celebrate in anticipation of a U.S.-Taliban agreement to allow a U.S. troop reduction and a permanent ceasefire, in Jalalabad, Afghanistan February 28, 2020. The United States signed a deal with Taliban insurgents that calls for a phased...more
Democratic presidential candidate and Senator Elizabeth Warren makes a heart gesture as she addresses supporters at her Super Tuesday night rally in Detroit, Michigan, March 3, 2020. Warren, the progressive firebrand who emerged as a top Democratic...more
A boy holds a spray bottle as he takes part in the religious festival of Holi inside a temple in Nandgaon village, in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 5, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A medical staff member in protective gear uses a swab to take samples from a visitor at 'drive-thru' testing center for the coronavirus in Yeungnam University Medical Center in Daegu, South Korea, March 3, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A sports stadium that has been converted into a makeshift hospital to treat coronavirus patients is pictured in Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak in Hubei province, China March 1, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS
Travis Hayes, 65, injects what he says is the synthetic drug fentanyl, across the street from where San Francisco mayor London Breed held a news conference introducing legislation in curbing the rise of deadly overdoses in the city, at the Tenderloin...more
Medics load a person into an ambulance the Life Care Center of Kirkland, the long-term care facility linked to several coronavirus deaths in the state, in Kirkland, Washington, March 4, 2020. REUTERS/David Ryder
A Syrian boy removes a dead chicken from the debris of a building hit by an airstrike in Idlib, Syria February 28, 2020. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Ice is formed formed on a house during a blizzard in Hamburg, New York, February 28, 2020. REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario
Marjan Hosini, 3, warms her hands over hot coal as her mother Yasamin, 25, pours tea into cups inside their temporary shelter at a makeshift camp for refugees and migrants next to the Moria camp, on the island of Lesbos, Greece. Marjan's father...more
A British Airways Airbus A380 aircraft arrives over the top of residential houses to land at Heathrow Airport in west London, Britain, February 27, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
