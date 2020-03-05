Faithful take part in a mass in the Parish of Saints Cosmas and Damian, where statues and paintings of female saints and imagery have been covered with purple cloth in protest against gender violence, in Mexico City, Mexico March 3, 2020. Although it...more

Faithful take part in a mass in the Parish of Saints Cosmas and Damian, where statues and paintings of female saints and imagery have been covered with purple cloth in protest against gender violence, in Mexico City, Mexico March 3, 2020. Although it is common for Catholic churches to cover sacred images in purple for the period of Lent, the Parish of Saints Cosmas and Damian took it further by only covering their female figures. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Close