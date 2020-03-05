Edition:
Photos of the week

Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden gets ice cream at La Michoacana on Super Tuesday in Los Angeles, California, March 3, 2020. In an unexpectedly strong night, Biden won 10 of the 14 states up for grabs, confirming suspicions that rival Bernie Sanders was struggling to expand his base, particularly among older voters and African Americans. Sanders was strongest among young and Latino voters, according to exit poll data, and scored a major victory winning California, the state with the most delegates. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz

South Korean soldiers in protective gears sanitize shacks as a luxury high-rise apartment complex is seen in the background at Guryong village in Seoul, South Korea, March 3, 2020. REUTERS/Heo Ran

Migrants walk along fields near the border line to reach Greece near Karpuzlu village, near the Turkish border city of Edirne, March 2, 2020. Thousands of migrants have made for Greece since Ankara said on Feb. 28 that it would let migrants cross its borders into Europe, reneging on a commitment to hold them on its territory under a 2016 deal with the European Union. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

African-American supporters, including Terrence Williams, Angela Stanton and Diamond and Silk, pray with President Donald Trump in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, February 27, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Transgender migrant Shannel Cruz shops in Super Amanacer restaurant and store in Charlottesville, Virginia. Picture taken May 13, 2019. REUTERS/Adria Malcolm

A man holds his three sons as migrants from Afghanistan arrive on a dinghy on a beach near the village of Skala Sikamias, after crossing the Aegean Sea from Turkey to the island of Lesbos, Greece, March 2, 2020. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Fierce tornadoes that killed at least 24 people in Tennessee leave behind damaged planes and property at the John C. Tune Airport in Nashville, Tennessee, March 3, 2020. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Faithful take part in a mass in the Parish of Saints Cosmas and Damian, where statues and paintings of female saints and imagery have been covered with purple cloth in protest against gender violence, in Mexico City, Mexico March 3, 2020. Although it is common for Catholic churches to cover sacred images in purple for the period of Lent, the Parish of Saints Cosmas and Damian took it further by only covering their female figures. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Fans wearing protective masks watch a band's performance at Hidden Agenda: This Town Needs (TTN) Live House during the club's last concert, as business plummets due to the fear of the coronavirus, in Hong Kong, China February 27, 2020. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Afghan men celebrate in anticipation of a U.S.-Taliban agreement to allow a U.S. troop reduction and a permanent ceasefire, in Jalalabad, Afghanistan February 28, 2020. The United States signed a deal with Taliban insurgents that calls for a phased withdrawal of U.S.-led foreign forces if the Taliban keeps its commitments and for the start of talks on March 10 between the insurgents and an Afghan delegation on a political settlement to end decades of conflict. REUTERS/Parwiz

Democratic presidential candidate and Senator Elizabeth Warren makes a heart gesture as she addresses supporters at her Super Tuesday night rally in Detroit, Michigan, March 3, 2020. Warren, the progressive firebrand who emerged as a top Democratic contender for the White House on the strength of an anti-corruption platform backed by a dizzying array of policy proposals, ended her campaign. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

A boy holds a spray bottle as he takes part in the religious festival of Holi inside a temple in Nandgaon village, in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India, March 5, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A medical staff member in protective gear uses a swab to take samples from a visitor at 'drive-thru' testing center for the coronavirus in Yeungnam University Medical Center in Daegu, South Korea, March 3, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A sports stadium that has been converted into a makeshift hospital to treat coronavirus patients is pictured in Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak in Hubei province, China March 1, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS

Travis Hayes, 65, injects what he says is the synthetic drug fentanyl, across the street from where San Francisco mayor London Breed held a news conference introducing legislation in curbing the rise of deadly overdoses in the city, at the Tenderloin section of San Francisco, California, February 27, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Medics load a person into an ambulance the Life Care Center of Kirkland, the long-term care facility linked to several coronavirus deaths in the state, in Kirkland, Washington, March 4, 2020. REUTERS/David Ryder

A Syrian boy removes a dead chicken from the debris of a building hit by an airstrike in Idlib, Syria February 28, 2020. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Ice is formed formed on a house during a blizzard in Hamburg, New York, February 28, 2020. REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario

Marjan Hosini, 3, warms her hands over hot coal as her mother Yasamin, 25, pours tea into cups inside their temporary shelter at a makeshift camp for refugees and migrants next to the Moria camp, on the island of Lesbos, Greece. Marjan's father Talibshah Hosini played some tough roles as an actor in Afghanistan before he fled. None was as hard as his family's real-life fight for survival on Lesbos. Picture taken February 16, 2020. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A British Airways Airbus A380 aircraft arrives over the top of residential houses to land at Heathrow Airport in west London, Britain, February 27, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

