Eva Chura, 42, a 'pallaquera' known as a gold picker, strikes rocks that were discarded from a mine, in search of gold, in the town of La Rinconada, the Andes, Peru. Chura is one of the magpies of the mountain. Living with their families in shacks in a gold shantytown in the Andes, these women make a living gleaning gold from rubble. "In a week sometimes I can get 1 gram or 2 grams of gold," Chura said. "If I'm lucky it can sometimes be 20 grams, but that's down to luck." Picture taken October 11, 2019. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

