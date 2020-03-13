Edition:
Photos of the week

Gene Campbell talks through a window with Dorothy Campbell, his wife of more than 60 years, at the Life Care Center of Kirkland, in Kirkland, Washington, March 5, 2020. At least 19 people have died of coronavirus at the long-term care facility. REUTERS/David Ryder

Gene Campbell talks through a window with Dorothy Campbell, his wife of more than 60 years, at the Life Care Center of Kirkland, in Kirkland, Washington, March 5, 2020. At least 19 people have died of coronavirus at the long-term care facility. REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2020
Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2020
Women clash at a rally during International Women's Day in Santiago, Chile March 8, 2020. Women across Latin America's biggest cities flocked to the streets, with anger over inequality, femicide and strict abortion controls boiling over into sporadic violence. Police said 150,000 protesters gathered in Santiago, while organizers said the number of protesters was much higher. REUTERS/Sebastian Silva

Women clash at a rally during International Women's Day in Santiago, Chile March 8, 2020. Women across Latin America's biggest cities flocked to the streets, with anger over inequality, femicide and strict abortion controls boiling over into sporadic...more

Reuters / Sunday, March 08, 2020
Reuters / Sunday, March 08, 2020
A group of migrants walk past plowed farmland after crossing into the United States from Mexico, as they make their way towards a gap in the border wall to surrender to U.S. Border Patrol, near Penitas, Texas. A short stretch of the meandering Rio Grande - the river that marks the border between the United States and Mexico - has been for a long time a focal point for migrants looking to head north, seeking a better life. Picture taken January 10, 2019. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

A group of migrants walk past plowed farmland after crossing into the United States from Mexico, as they make their way towards a gap in the border wall to surrender to U.S. Border Patrol, near Penitas, Texas. A short stretch of the meandering Rio...more

Reuters / Thursday, March 12, 2020
Reuters / Thursday, March 12, 2020
Two-year-old Bianca Toniolo draws a microscopic view of the coronavirus on March 5, 2020, the 14th day of quarantine at home in San Fiorano, one of 11 small towns in northern Italy that has been on lockdown since February. Marzio Toniolo/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, March 09, 2020

Reuters / Monday, March 09, 2020
Two-year-old Bianca Toniolo draws a microscopic view of the coronavirus on March 5, 2020, the 14th day of quarantine at home in San Fiorano, one of 11 small towns in northern Italy that has been on lockdown since February. Marzio Toniolo/via REUTERS
Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, arrive at the Endeavour Fund Awards in London, Britain March 5, 2020. The couple carried out their last official engagements before they quit as working members of the royal family. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, arrive at the Endeavour Fund Awards in London, Britain March 5, 2020. The couple carried out their last official engagements before they quit as working members of the royal family. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2020
Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2020
Police officers take part in a search operation for the remains of people who went missing after the March 11, 2011 earthquake and tsunami disaster in Namie, Fukushima prefecture, Japan, March 11, 2020. Japan marked the nine-year anniversary of the natural disasters and meltdowns at the Fukushima plant that killed more than 2,000 people and forced hundreds of thousands of residents to flee their homes. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Police officers take part in a search operation for the remains of people who went missing after the March 11, 2011 earthquake and tsunami disaster in Namie, Fukushima prefecture, Japan, March 11, 2020. Japan marked the nine-year anniversary of the...more

Reuters / Tuesday, March 10, 2020
Reuters / Tuesday, March 10, 2020
President Donald Trump displays a photo of the COVID-19 coronavirus beside Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, HHS Secretary Alex Azar and C.D.C. Associate Director for Laboratory Science and Safety Steve Monroe during a tour of the Center for Disease Control in Atlanta, Georgia, March 6, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

President Donald Trump displays a photo of the COVID-19 coronavirus beside Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, HHS Secretary Alex Azar and C.D.C. Associate Director for Laboratory Science and Safety Steve Monroe during a tour of the Center for Disease Control in Atlanta, Georgia, March 6, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Friday, March 06, 2020
Reuters / Friday, March 06, 2020
A woman places food out on a balcony to dry at a residential compound in Wuhan, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak, Hubei province, China, March 10, 2020. REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, March 11, 2020

Reuters / Wednesday, March 11, 2020
A woman places food out on a balcony to dry at a residential compound in Wuhan, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak, Hubei province, China, March 10, 2020. REUTERS
A man arriving at an office building has his temperature measured by a private security guard using an infrared thermometer, following an outbreak of coronavirus, in New Delhi, India, March 9, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Monday, March 09, 2020

Reuters / Monday, March 09, 2020
A man arriving at an office building has his temperature measured by a private security guard using an infrared thermometer, following an outbreak of coronavirus, in New Delhi, India, March 9, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
The Grand Princess cruise ship passes the Golden Gate bridge in San Francisco, California, March 9, 2020. The ship, carrying some 2,400 passengers, was idled for days en route back from Hawaii as authorities learned some passengers and crew had developed flu-like symptoms. An initial round of testing found that 21 people, mostly crew, had been infected. REUTERS/Kate Munsch

The Grand Princess cruise ship passes the Golden Gate bridge in San Francisco, California, March 9, 2020. The ship, carrying some 2,400 passengers, was idled for days en route back from Hawaii as authorities learned some passengers and crew had developed flu-like symptoms. An initial round of testing found that 21 people, mostly crew, had been infected. REUTERS/Kate Munsch

Reuters / Monday, March 09, 2020
Reuters / Monday, March 09, 2020
A couple kiss while wearing protective face masks in front of the Trevi fountain, after the government imposed a virtual lockdown of the entire country to fight the coronavirus, in Rome, Italy, March 10, 2020. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Reuters / Tuesday, March 10, 2020

Reuters / Tuesday, March 10, 2020
A couple kiss while wearing protective face masks in front of the Trevi fountain, after the government imposed a virtual lockdown of the entire country to fight the coronavirus, in Rome, Italy, March 10, 2020. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
A woman takes part in a march during International Women's Day in Sao Paulo, Brazil March 8, 2020. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Reuters / Sunday, March 08, 2020

Reuters / Sunday, March 08, 2020
A woman takes part in a march during International Women's Day in Sao Paulo, Brazil March 8, 2020. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Greek riot police officers stand guard as tear gas is fired near Turkey's Pazarkule border crossing, in Kastanies, Greece March 7, 2020. Tens of thousands of migrants have been trying to get into EU member Greece since Turkey said on Feb. 28 it would no longer keep them on its territory as part of a 2016 deal with Brussels reached in return for European aid for the refugees. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Greek riot police officers stand guard as tear gas is fired near Turkey's Pazarkule border crossing, in Kastanies, Greece March 7, 2020. Tens of thousands of migrants have been trying to get into EU member Greece since Turkey said on Feb. 28 it would...more

Reuters / Saturday, March 07, 2020
Reuters / Saturday, March 07, 2020
Inmates are seen on the roof of the San Vittore Prison during a revolt in Milan, Italy March 9, 2020. At least 12 people died in riots in Italy's overcrowded prisons over measures imposed to contain the coronavirus. Inmates, many angered by restrictions on family visits, set fires, took hostages and escaped from one prison. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

Inmates are seen on the roof of the San Vittore Prison during a revolt in Milan, Italy March 9, 2020. At least 12 people died in riots in Italy's overcrowded prisons over measures imposed to contain the coronavirus. Inmates, many angered by restrictions on family visits, set fires, took hostages and escaped from one prison. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

Reuters / Monday, March 09, 2020
Reuters / Monday, March 09, 2020
Kenta Kambara, 34, performs onstage during 'Challenge & Move' a dance event in Tokyo, Japan. Kambara, who was born with spina bifida, a disorder that paralyzed his lower body, aims to perform at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics opening or closing ceremonies. "If you can't walk with your legs, it's okay to walk with your hands. If there is something you want to do but cannot, it's okay to find another way," he said. Picture taken February 8, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Kenta Kambara, 34, performs onstage during 'Challenge & Move' a dance event in Tokyo, Japan. Kambara, who was born with spina bifida, a disorder that paralyzed his lower body, aims to perform at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics opening or closing...more

Reuters / Tuesday, March 10, 2020
Reuters / Tuesday, March 10, 2020
A healthcare worker tests people at a drive-thru testing station run by the state health department, for those who suspect they have coronavirus, in Denver, Colorado, March 11, 2020. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Wednesday, March 11, 2020

Reuters / Wednesday, March 11, 2020
A healthcare worker tests people at a drive-thru testing station run by the state health department, for those who suspect they have coronavirus, in Denver, Colorado, March 11, 2020. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
A man, with his face daubed in colors, wears eye frames made of bamboo straw during Holi celebrations in Chennai, India, March 10, 2020. REUTERS/P. Ravikumar

Reuters / Tuesday, March 10, 2020

Reuters / Tuesday, March 10, 2020
A man, with his face daubed in colors, wears eye frames made of bamboo straw during Holi celebrations in Chennai, India, March 10, 2020. REUTERS/P. Ravikumar
Juventus' Paulo Dybala celebrates scoring their second goal during their match against Inter Milan in an empty Allianz Stadium in Turin, Italy, March 8, 2020. The Italian government has banned all sporting events, including Serie A, until at least April 3, in a bid to contain Europe's worst coronavirus outbreak. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca

Juventus' Paulo Dybala celebrates scoring their second goal during their match against Inter Milan in an empty Allianz Stadium in Turin, Italy, March 8, 2020. The Italian government has banned all sporting events, including Serie A, until at least April 3, in a bid to contain Europe's worst coronavirus outbreak. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca

Reuters / Sunday, March 08, 2020
Reuters / Sunday, March 08, 2020
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish children smoke as they wear costumes during celebrations marking the Jewish holiday of Purim in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighborhood March 11, 2020. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Wednesday, March 11, 2020

Reuters / Wednesday, March 11, 2020
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish children smoke as they wear costumes during celebrations marking the Jewish holiday of Purim in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighborhood March 11, 2020. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Eva Chura, 42, a 'pallaquera' known as a gold picker, strikes rocks that were discarded from a mine, in search of gold, in the town of La Rinconada, the Andes, Peru. Chura is one of the magpies of the mountain. Living with their families in shacks in a gold shantytown in the Andes, these women make a living gleaning gold from rubble. "In a week sometimes I can get 1 gram or 2 grams of gold," Chura said. "If I'm lucky it can sometimes be 20 grams, but that's down to luck." Picture taken October 11, 2019. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Eva Chura, 42, a 'pallaquera' known as a gold picker, strikes rocks that were discarded from a mine, in search of gold, in the town of La Rinconada, the Andes, Peru. Chura is one of the magpies of the mountain. Living with their families in shacks in...more

Reuters / Friday, March 06, 2020
Reuters / Friday, March 06, 2020
