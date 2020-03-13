Photos of the week
Gene Campbell talks through a window with Dorothy Campbell, his wife of more than 60 years, at the Life Care Center of Kirkland, in Kirkland, Washington, March 5, 2020. At least 19 people have died of coronavirus at the long-term care facility....more
Women clash at a rally during International Women's Day in Santiago, Chile March 8, 2020. Women across Latin America's biggest cities flocked to the streets, with anger over inequality, femicide and strict abortion controls boiling over into sporadic...more
A group of migrants walk past plowed farmland after crossing into the United States from Mexico, as they make their way towards a gap in the border wall to surrender to U.S. Border Patrol, near Penitas, Texas. A short stretch of the meandering Rio...more
Two-year-old Bianca Toniolo draws a microscopic view of the coronavirus on March 5, 2020, the 14th day of quarantine at home in San Fiorano, one of 11 small towns in northern Italy that has been on lockdown since February. Marzio Toniolo/via REUTERS
Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, arrive at the Endeavour Fund Awards in London, Britain March 5, 2020. The couple carried out their last official engagements before they quit as working members of the royal family. REUTERS/Hannah...more
Police officers take part in a search operation for the remains of people who went missing after the March 11, 2011 earthquake and tsunami disaster in Namie, Fukushima prefecture, Japan, March 11, 2020. Japan marked the nine-year anniversary of the...more
President Donald Trump displays a photo of the COVID-19 coronavirus beside Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, HHS Secretary Alex Azar and C.D.C. Associate Director for Laboratory Science and Safety Steve Monroe during a tour of the Center for Disease...more
A woman places food out on a balcony to dry at a residential compound in Wuhan, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak, Hubei province, China, March 10, 2020. REUTERS
A man arriving at an office building has his temperature measured by a private security guard using an infrared thermometer, following an outbreak of coronavirus, in New Delhi, India, March 9, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
The Grand Princess cruise ship passes the Golden Gate bridge in San Francisco, California, March 9, 2020. The ship, carrying some 2,400 passengers, was idled for days en route back from Hawaii as authorities learned some passengers and crew had...more
A couple kiss while wearing protective face masks in front of the Trevi fountain, after the government imposed a virtual lockdown of the entire country to fight the coronavirus, in Rome, Italy, March 10, 2020. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
A woman takes part in a march during International Women's Day in Sao Paulo, Brazil March 8, 2020. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Greek riot police officers stand guard as tear gas is fired near Turkey's Pazarkule border crossing, in Kastanies, Greece March 7, 2020. Tens of thousands of migrants have been trying to get into EU member Greece since Turkey said on Feb. 28 it would...more
Inmates are seen on the roof of the San Vittore Prison during a revolt in Milan, Italy March 9, 2020. At least 12 people died in riots in Italy's overcrowded prisons over measures imposed to contain the coronavirus. Inmates, many angered by...more
Kenta Kambara, 34, performs onstage during 'Challenge & Move' a dance event in Tokyo, Japan. Kambara, who was born with spina bifida, a disorder that paralyzed his lower body, aims to perform at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics opening or closing...more
A healthcare worker tests people at a drive-thru testing station run by the state health department, for those who suspect they have coronavirus, in Denver, Colorado, March 11, 2020. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
A man, with his face daubed in colors, wears eye frames made of bamboo straw during Holi celebrations in Chennai, India, March 10, 2020. REUTERS/P. Ravikumar
Juventus' Paulo Dybala celebrates scoring their second goal during their match against Inter Milan in an empty Allianz Stadium in Turin, Italy, March 8, 2020. The Italian government has banned all sporting events, including Serie A, until at least...more
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish children smoke as they wear costumes during celebrations marking the Jewish holiday of Purim in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighborhood March 11, 2020. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Eva Chura, 42, a 'pallaquera' known as a gold picker, strikes rocks that were discarded from a mine, in search of gold, in the town of La Rinconada, the Andes, Peru. Chura is one of the magpies of the mountain. Living with their families in shacks in...more
