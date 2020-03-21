Photos of the week
Makrina Anastasiadou and her tango partner "El Morocho" dance for the public at an almost empty restaurant after tango shows, classes and milongas, traditional tango gatherings, were suspended for at least 15 days to prevent the spread of coronavirus...more
An empty street is seen in Manhattan following the outbreak of coronavirus in New York City, March 15, 2020. Nearly 9,000 cases of the novel coronavirus have been reported in the United States, with more than 3,000 in New York state, according to...more
A patient wearing a protective face mask is helped by medical personnel inside the Spedali Civili hospital in Brescia, Italy March 13, 2020. Italy's death toll from coronavirus overtook that of China, where the virus first emerged, on March 19 as...more
Visitors stand inside boxes for social distancing inside an elevator at a shopping mall amid the spread of coronavirus in Surabaya, East Java province, Indonesia, March 18, 2020. Antara Foto/Zabur Karuru via REUTERS
People crowd the beach in Clearwater, Florida, while other jurisdictions had already closed theirs in efforts to combat the spread of coronavirus, March 17, 2020. Officials are telling Americans they must practice social distancing and avoid groups...more
A gloved reporter raises his hand with other reporters as President Donald Trump takes questions during a coronavirus task force news briefing at the White House in Washington, March 16, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Clear water is seen in Venice's canals due to fewer tourists, motorboats and pollution, in Venice, Italy, March 18, 2020. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
An Ebbsfleet Town fan wears a protective face mask as he drinks with fellow supporters ahead of their soccer match against Halifax Town in Halifax, Britain March 14, 2020. Britain has so far reported 144 deaths from coronavirus and 3,269 confirmed...more
Wellington, a 32-year-old rockhopper penguin, meets other animals while exploring the Shedd Aquarium's Amazon Rising exhibit in Chicago, March 15, 2020. Without guests in the building, caretakers sent some of the penguins on a field trip. Shedd...more
A plastic cover is seen between bank employees and clients following the outbreak of coronavirus in Tehran, Iran March 17, 2020. Cases in Iran rose to more than 12,000 each. An official in Tehran tweeted that the coronavirus was killing one person...more
A Servpro cleaning crew member peeks through window blinds at Life Care Center of Kirkland, a long-term care facility linked to at least 29 coronavirus deaths, in Kirkland, Washington, March 12, 2020. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Personal trainer Antonietta Orsini holds an exercise class for her neighbors from her balcony while under lockdown in Rome, Italy, March 18, 2020. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
A trader reacts as he works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York, March 18, 2020. U.S. stocks deepened their selloff and the Dow erased virtually the last of its gains since President Donald Trump's 2017 inauguration, as the...more
Paramedics wearing personal protective equipment carry a patient on a stretcher to an ambulance as they evacuate residents from a public housing building following the coronavirus outbreak at Fu Heng Estate, in Hong Kong, China March 14, 2020....more
A pedestrian pushes a stroller as people wait in line to buy supplies at the Martin B. Retting, Inc. gun store amid coronavirus concerns in Culver City, California, March 15, 2020. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Passengers are pictured inside a public bus in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, March 18, 2020. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
John Nieckarz, 60, Cheryl Scherbarth, 70, and George Kell, 73, bump elbows while bowling at The Spanish Springs Lanes inside McCall's Tavern at Spanish Springs Town Square in The Villages, Florida, March 17, 2020. While events in the sprawling...more
Pope Francis sends a virtual hug after delivering his weekly Angelus prayer via video at the Vatican, March 15, 2020. Vatican Media/Handout via REUTERS
Passengers wait aboard the cruise liner MV AidAmira as the ship sits at dock after it was quarantined due to suspected cases of coronavirus in Cape Town, South Africa, March 18, 2020. The tests came back negative. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
A lone person stands on the empty square between La Almudena Cathedral and the Royal Palace during a partial lockdown in Madrid, Spain March 15, 2020. REUTERS/Susana Vera
