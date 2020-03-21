People crowd the beach in Clearwater, Florida, while other jurisdictions had already closed theirs in efforts to combat the spread of coronavirus, March 17, 2020. Officials are telling Americans they must practice social distancing and avoid groups...more

People crowd the beach in Clearwater, Florida, while other jurisdictions had already closed theirs in efforts to combat the spread of coronavirus, March 17, 2020. Officials are telling Americans they must practice social distancing and avoid groups of more than 10 people to slow the spread of the pandemic. But in many places, especially outside large centers, people are defying the message. Among the reasons: The urgency has been slow to become apparent; they do not believe in the steps; or their livelihoods depend on ignoring the guidance. REUTERS/Steve Nesius

Close