Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Mar 20, 2020 | 8:34pm EDT

Photos of the week

Makrina Anastasiadou and her tango partner "El Morocho" dance for the public at an almost empty restaurant after tango shows, classes and milongas, traditional tango gatherings, were suspended for at least 15 days to prevent the spread of coronavirus in Buenos Aires, Argentina March 16, 2020. REUTERS/Matias Baglietto

Makrina Anastasiadou and her tango partner "El Morocho" dance for the public at an almost empty restaurant after tango shows, classes and milongas, traditional tango gatherings, were suspended for at least 15 days to prevent the spread of coronavirus...more

Reuters / Tuesday, March 17, 2020
Makrina Anastasiadou and her tango partner "El Morocho" dance for the public at an almost empty restaurant after tango shows, classes and milongas, traditional tango gatherings, were suspended for at least 15 days to prevent the spread of coronavirus in Buenos Aires, Argentina March 16, 2020. REUTERS/Matias Baglietto
Close
1 / 20
An empty street is seen in Manhattan following the outbreak of coronavirus in New York City, March 15, 2020. Nearly 9,000 cases of the novel coronavirus have been reported in the United States, with more than 3,000 in New York state, according to state health departments. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

An empty street is seen in Manhattan following the outbreak of coronavirus in New York City, March 15, 2020. Nearly 9,000 cases of the novel coronavirus have been reported in the United States, with more than 3,000 in New York state, according to...more

Reuters / Sunday, March 15, 2020
An empty street is seen in Manhattan following the outbreak of coronavirus in New York City, March 15, 2020. Nearly 9,000 cases of the novel coronavirus have been reported in the United States, with more than 3,000 in New York state, according to state health departments. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Close
2 / 20
A patient wearing a protective face mask is helped by medical personnel inside the Spedali Civili hospital in Brescia, Italy March 13, 2020. Italy's death toll from coronavirus overtook that of China, where the virus first emerged, on March 19 as hospitals said they were being overwhelmed and the government prepared to prolong emergency lockdown measures. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

A patient wearing a protective face mask is helped by medical personnel inside the Spedali Civili hospital in Brescia, Italy March 13, 2020. Italy's death toll from coronavirus overtook that of China, where the virus first emerged, on March 19 as...more

Reuters / Friday, March 13, 2020
A patient wearing a protective face mask is helped by medical personnel inside the Spedali Civili hospital in Brescia, Italy March 13, 2020. Italy's death toll from coronavirus overtook that of China, where the virus first emerged, on March 19 as hospitals said they were being overwhelmed and the government prepared to prolong emergency lockdown measures. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
Close
3 / 20
Visitors stand inside boxes for social distancing inside an elevator at a shopping mall amid the spread of coronavirus in Surabaya, East Java province, Indonesia, March 18, 2020. Antara Foto/Zabur Karuru via REUTERS

Visitors stand inside boxes for social distancing inside an elevator at a shopping mall amid the spread of coronavirus in Surabaya, East Java province, Indonesia, March 18, 2020. Antara Foto/Zabur Karuru via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, March 18, 2020
Visitors stand inside boxes for social distancing inside an elevator at a shopping mall amid the spread of coronavirus in Surabaya, East Java province, Indonesia, March 18, 2020. Antara Foto/Zabur Karuru via REUTERS
Close
4 / 20
People crowd the beach in Clearwater, Florida, while other jurisdictions had already closed theirs in efforts to combat the spread of coronavirus, March 17, 2020. Officials are telling Americans they must practice social distancing and avoid groups of more than 10 people to slow the spread of the pandemic. But in many places, especially outside large centers, people are defying the message. Among the reasons: The urgency has been slow to become apparent; they do not believe in the steps; or their livelihoods depend on ignoring the guidance. REUTERS/Steve Nesius

People crowd the beach in Clearwater, Florida, while other jurisdictions had already closed theirs in efforts to combat the spread of coronavirus, March 17, 2020. Officials are telling Americans they must practice social distancing and avoid groups...more

Reuters / Tuesday, March 17, 2020
People crowd the beach in Clearwater, Florida, while other jurisdictions had already closed theirs in efforts to combat the spread of coronavirus, March 17, 2020. Officials are telling Americans they must practice social distancing and avoid groups of more than 10 people to slow the spread of the pandemic. But in many places, especially outside large centers, people are defying the message. Among the reasons: The urgency has been slow to become apparent; they do not believe in the steps; or their livelihoods depend on ignoring the guidance. REUTERS/Steve Nesius
Close
5 / 20
A gloved reporter raises his hand with other reporters as President Donald Trump takes questions during a coronavirus task force news briefing at the White House in Washington, March 16, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis

A gloved reporter raises his hand with other reporters as President Donald Trump takes questions during a coronavirus task force news briefing at the White House in Washington, March 16, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Monday, March 16, 2020
A gloved reporter raises his hand with other reporters as President Donald Trump takes questions during a coronavirus task force news briefing at the White House in Washington, March 16, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Close
6 / 20
Clear water is seen in Venice's canals due to fewer tourists, motorboats and pollution, in Venice, Italy, March 18, 2020. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Clear water is seen in Venice's canals due to fewer tourists, motorboats and pollution, in Venice, Italy, March 18, 2020. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Reuters / Wednesday, March 18, 2020
Clear water is seen in Venice's canals due to fewer tourists, motorboats and pollution, in Venice, Italy, March 18, 2020. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
Close
7 / 20
An Ebbsfleet Town fan wears a protective face mask as he drinks with fellow supporters ahead of their soccer match against Halifax Town in Halifax, Britain March 14, 2020. Britain has so far reported 144 deaths from coronavirus and 3,269 confirmed cases, but UK scientific advisers say more than 50,000 people might have already been infected. REUTERS/Phil Noble

An Ebbsfleet Town fan wears a protective face mask as he drinks with fellow supporters ahead of their soccer match against Halifax Town in Halifax, Britain March 14, 2020. Britain has so far reported 144 deaths from coronavirus and 3,269 confirmed...more

Reuters / Saturday, March 14, 2020
An Ebbsfleet Town fan wears a protective face mask as he drinks with fellow supporters ahead of their soccer match against Halifax Town in Halifax, Britain March 14, 2020. Britain has so far reported 144 deaths from coronavirus and 3,269 confirmed cases, but UK scientific advisers say more than 50,000 people might have already been infected. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
8 / 20
Wellington, a 32-year-old rockhopper penguin, meets other animals while exploring the Shedd Aquarium's Amazon Rising exhibit in Chicago, March 15, 2020. Without guests in the building, caretakers sent some of the penguins on a field trip. Shedd Aquarium/Handout via REUTERS

Wellington, a 32-year-old rockhopper penguin, meets other animals while exploring the Shedd Aquarium's Amazon Rising exhibit in Chicago, March 15, 2020. Without guests in the building, caretakers sent some of the penguins on a field trip. Shedd...more

Reuters / Tuesday, March 17, 2020
Wellington, a 32-year-old rockhopper penguin, meets other animals while exploring the Shedd Aquarium's Amazon Rising exhibit in Chicago, March 15, 2020. Without guests in the building, caretakers sent some of the penguins on a field trip. Shedd Aquarium/Handout via REUTERS
Close
9 / 20
A plastic cover is seen between bank employees and clients following the outbreak of coronavirus in Tehran, Iran March 17, 2020. Cases in Iran rose to more than 12,000 each. An official in Tehran tweeted that the coronavirus was killing one person every 10 minutes. WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Ali Khara via REUTERS

A plastic cover is seen between bank employees and clients following the outbreak of coronavirus in Tehran, Iran March 17, 2020. Cases in Iran rose to more than 12,000 each. An official in Tehran tweeted that the coronavirus was killing one person...more

Reuters / Tuesday, March 17, 2020
A plastic cover is seen between bank employees and clients following the outbreak of coronavirus in Tehran, Iran March 17, 2020. Cases in Iran rose to more than 12,000 each. An official in Tehran tweeted that the coronavirus was killing one person every 10 minutes. WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Ali Khara via REUTERS
Close
10 / 20
A Servpro cleaning crew member peeks through window blinds at Life Care Center of Kirkland, a long-term care facility linked to at least 29 coronavirus deaths, in Kirkland, Washington, March 12, 2020. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

A Servpro cleaning crew member peeks through window blinds at Life Care Center of Kirkland, a long-term care facility linked to at least 29 coronavirus deaths, in Kirkland, Washington, March 12, 2020. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Thursday, March 12, 2020
A Servpro cleaning crew member peeks through window blinds at Life Care Center of Kirkland, a long-term care facility linked to at least 29 coronavirus deaths, in Kirkland, Washington, March 12, 2020. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Close
11 / 20
Personal trainer Antonietta Orsini holds an exercise class for her neighbors from her balcony while under lockdown in Rome, Italy, March 18, 2020. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

Personal trainer Antonietta Orsini holds an exercise class for her neighbors from her balcony while under lockdown in Rome, Italy, March 18, 2020. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

Reuters / Thursday, March 19, 2020
Personal trainer Antonietta Orsini holds an exercise class for her neighbors from her balcony while under lockdown in Rome, Italy, March 18, 2020. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
Close
12 / 20
A trader reacts as he works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York, March 18, 2020. U.S. stocks deepened their selloff and the Dow erased virtually the last of its gains since President Donald Trump's 2017 inauguration, as the widening repercussions of the coronavirus pandemic threatened to cripple economic activity. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A trader reacts as he works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York, March 18, 2020. U.S. stocks deepened their selloff and the Dow erased virtually the last of its gains since President Donald Trump's 2017 inauguration, as the...more

Reuters / Wednesday, March 18, 2020
A trader reacts as he works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York, March 18, 2020. U.S. stocks deepened their selloff and the Dow erased virtually the last of its gains since President Donald Trump's 2017 inauguration, as the widening repercussions of the coronavirus pandemic threatened to cripple economic activity. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
13 / 20
Paramedics wearing personal protective equipment carry a patient on a stretcher to an ambulance as they evacuate residents from a public housing building following the coronavirus outbreak at Fu Heng Estate, in Hong Kong, China March 14, 2020. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Paramedics wearing personal protective equipment carry a patient on a stretcher to an ambulance as they evacuate residents from a public housing building following the coronavirus outbreak at Fu Heng Estate, in Hong Kong, China March 14, 2020....more

Reuters / Saturday, March 14, 2020
Paramedics wearing personal protective equipment carry a patient on a stretcher to an ambulance as they evacuate residents from a public housing building following the coronavirus outbreak at Fu Heng Estate, in Hong Kong, China March 14, 2020. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
14 / 20
A pedestrian pushes a stroller as people wait in line to buy supplies at the Martin B. Retting, Inc. gun store amid coronavirus concerns in Culver City, California, March 15, 2020. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

A pedestrian pushes a stroller as people wait in line to buy supplies at the Martin B. Retting, Inc. gun store amid coronavirus concerns in Culver City, California, March 15, 2020. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

Reuters / Sunday, March 15, 2020
A pedestrian pushes a stroller as people wait in line to buy supplies at the Martin B. Retting, Inc. gun store amid coronavirus concerns in Culver City, California, March 15, 2020. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Close
15 / 20
Passengers are pictured inside a public bus in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, March 18, 2020. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Passengers are pictured inside a public bus in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, March 18, 2020. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Wednesday, March 18, 2020
Passengers are pictured inside a public bus in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, March 18, 2020. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
16 / 20
John Nieckarz, 60, Cheryl Scherbarth, 70, and George Kell, 73, bump elbows while bowling at The Spanish Springs Lanes inside McCall's Tavern at Spanish Springs Town Square in The Villages, Florida, March 17, 2020. While events in the sprawling retirement community's many town squares were canceled, the resident senior citizens - the demographic most at risk from the virus - have refused to panic. REUTERS/Yana Paskova

John Nieckarz, 60, Cheryl Scherbarth, 70, and George Kell, 73, bump elbows while bowling at The Spanish Springs Lanes inside McCall's Tavern at Spanish Springs Town Square in The Villages, Florida, March 17, 2020. While events in the sprawling...more

Reuters / Tuesday, March 17, 2020
John Nieckarz, 60, Cheryl Scherbarth, 70, and George Kell, 73, bump elbows while bowling at The Spanish Springs Lanes inside McCall's Tavern at Spanish Springs Town Square in The Villages, Florida, March 17, 2020. While events in the sprawling retirement community's many town squares were canceled, the resident senior citizens - the demographic most at risk from the virus - have refused to panic. REUTERS/Yana Paskova
Close
17 / 20
Pope Francis sends a virtual hug after delivering his weekly Angelus prayer via video at the Vatican, March 15, 2020. Vatican Media/Handout via REUTERS

Pope Francis sends a virtual hug after delivering his weekly Angelus prayer via video at the Vatican, March 15, 2020. Vatican Media/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, March 15, 2020
Pope Francis sends a virtual hug after delivering his weekly Angelus prayer via video at the Vatican, March 15, 2020. Vatican Media/Handout via REUTERS
Close
18 / 20
Passengers wait aboard the cruise liner MV AidAmira as the ship sits at dock after it was quarantined due to suspected cases of coronavirus in Cape Town, South Africa, March 18, 2020. The tests came back negative. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Passengers wait aboard the cruise liner MV AidAmira as the ship sits at dock after it was quarantined due to suspected cases of coronavirus in Cape Town, South Africa, March 18, 2020. The tests came back negative. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Reuters / Wednesday, March 18, 2020
Passengers wait aboard the cruise liner MV AidAmira as the ship sits at dock after it was quarantined due to suspected cases of coronavirus in Cape Town, South Africa, March 18, 2020. The tests came back negative. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Close
19 / 20
A lone person stands on the empty square between La Almudena Cathedral and the Royal Palace during a partial lockdown in Madrid, Spain March 15, 2020. REUTERS/Susana Vera

A lone person stands on the empty square between La Almudena Cathedral and the Royal Palace during a partial lockdown in Madrid, Spain March 15, 2020. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Sunday, March 15, 2020
A lone person stands on the empty square between La Almudena Cathedral and the Royal Palace during a partial lockdown in Madrid, Spain March 15, 2020. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Next Slideshows

Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

8:40am EDT
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Mar 19 2020
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Mar 18 2020
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Mar 17 2020

MORE IN PICTURES

On the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic

On the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic

On the frontlines as authorities around the world battle to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Living in the age of coronavirus

Living in the age of coronavirus

People around the world adapt to a new normal of social distancing, masks and empty streets during the coronavirus pandemic.

Coronavirus spreads across the U.S.

Coronavirus spreads across the U.S.

A rapidly spreading coronavirus outbreak is disrupting nearly all corners of U.S. daily life, with stay-at-home orders, travel curbs, school closures and cancellations of sports, concerts, conferences and major public gatherings.

Coronavirus effectively shuts down United Kingdom

Coronavirus effectively shuts down United Kingdom

Prime Minister Boris Johnson effectively closed down the United Kingdom on Friday, ordering pubs, restaurants, theaters, cinemas and gyms to shut their doors.

The women who ran for president

The women who ran for president

A look back at the campaigns of Elizabeth Warren, Amy Klobuchar, Kamala Harris, Kirsten Gillibrand, Tulsi Gabbard and Marianne Williamson, in what was the largest and most diverse set of Democratic presidential candidates in history.

Coronavirus stops communal Muslim prayers

Coronavirus stops communal Muslim prayers

The coronavirus stopped communal Muslim prayers for the first time in living memory in many mosques from Indonesia to Morocco on Friday.

Belgians under lockdown share their prized possessions

Belgians under lockdown share their prized possessions

Residents of Brussels share objects significant to them while at home under coronavirus lockdown.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Italy's hospitals struggle through coronavirus outbreak

Italy's hospitals struggle through coronavirus outbreak

The coronavirus crisis has pushed hospitals to breaking point at the epicenter of the contagion in northern Italy and left other regions scrambling to strengthen their own health systems as the number of infected rises nationwide.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast