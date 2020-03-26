Edition:
Photos of the week

Ballet dancer and performer Ashlee Montague wears a gas mask while she dances in Times Square as the coronavirus outbreak continues in Manhattan, New York City, March 18, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, March 19, 2020
Medical workers in protective suits treat a patient suffering from COVID-19 in an intensive care unit at the Casalpalocco hospital, which has been dedicated to treating cases of coronavirus, in Rome, Italy, March 24, 2020. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Reuters / Tuesday, March 24, 2020
The Serbian military sets up the beds inside Hall 1 of the Belgrade Fair to accommodate people who suffer mild symptoms of coronavirus in Belgrade, Serbia, March 24, 2020. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Tuesday, March 24, 2020
Dana Baer and her son Jacob Baer wish Avery Slutsky a happy sixth birthday from their car during a drive-by birthday celebration as they maintain social distance amid a coronavirus outbreak across the country in West Bloomfield Township, Michigan, March 24, 2020. REUTERS/Emily Elconin

Reuters / Wednesday, March 25, 2020
Police officers wield their batons against a man as a punishment for breaking the lockdown rules after India ordered a 21-day nationwide lockdown to limit the spread of coronavirus in New Delhi, India, March 25, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Wednesday, March 25, 2020
Coffins of people who died from coronavirus are seen in the church at the Serravalle Scrivia cemetery in Alessandria, Italy, March 23, 2020. More people have since died of coronavirus in Italy than in any other country, with over 7,500 deaths. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

Reuters / Monday, March 23, 2020
A nurse in a protective suit attends to a baby with COVID-19 at an isolation ward at Wuhan Children's Hospital in Wuhan, Hubei province, China March 16, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, March 20, 2020
Catholic priest Reginaldo Manzotti conducts a mass, broadcast live on television, with photos of the faithful over the church's pews at the Santuario de Nossa Senhora de Guadalupe church in Curitiba, Brazil March 21, 2020. REUTERS/Rodolfo Buhrer

Reuters / Saturday, March 21, 2020
An employee rests inside an office building during a curfew imposed to prevent the spread of coronavirus in Belgrade, Serbia, March 23, 2020. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Monday, March 23, 2020
Bianca Toniolo, 2, painting the toenails of her father Marzio Toniolo, 35, as they while away time at home as her mother Chiara Zuddas looks out from their balcony in San Fiorano, Italy, March 20, 2020. Marzio Toniolo has been documenting how his family has dealt with being under quarantine since it began for them in February. Marzio Toniolo/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, March 26, 2020
Bolivian sex workers sit during a Reuters interview in El Alto outskirts of La Paz, Bolivia March 20, 2020. A nighttime curfew imposed by the Bolivian president to try to slow the spread of the coronavirus in the Andean country faces opposition from sex workers, who say their already precarious livelihoods are at stake. REUTERS/Monica Machicao

Reuters / Monday, March 23, 2020
A man receives a coffee in a cart pulled by a rope after a cafe adopted a social distance policy amid coronavirus concerns in Bangkok, Thailand March 20, 2020. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa

Reuters / Friday, March 20, 2020
Visitors wearing face masks following an outbreak of coronavirus look at cherry blossoms at Ueno park in Tokyo, Japan March 22, 2020. On a sunny three-day break last weekend, crowds of people were out in Tokyo despite bans in some areas on picnics for the traditional spring "hanami" cherry-blossom viewing. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Sunday, March 22, 2020
People enjoy a meal inside a tent to prevent coronavirus, at a park in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, China March 24, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, March 24, 2020
Zac looks through the window at Vera Barnett after delivering a carvery from the Sneyd Arms on Mother's Day in Keele, Newcastle-under-Lyme, Britain March 22, 2020 REUTERS/Carl Recine

Reuters / Sunday, March 22, 2020
Joy Malone's daughter and nephew look out the window of her home onto a deserted street inside an area under lockdown due to coronavirus cases in New Rochelle, New York, March 20, 2020. REUTERS/Joy Malone

Reuters / Saturday, March 21, 2020
The Santa Monica pier and beaches on the Pacific Ocean are empty after California issued a stay-at-home order due to coronavirus in Santa Monica, California, March 25, 2020. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, March 25, 2020
Three-year-old Allay Ngandema, who developed complications after contracting measles, eats lunch with his mother Maboa Alpha in the measles isolation ward in Boso-Manzi hospital in Mongala province, northern Democratic Republic of Congo February 29, 2020. Measles, a preventable but extremely contagious disease, has ripped through Congo unchecked into remote regions since January 2019. Some 6,400 people have died, according to official figures, though healthcare workers say the number is likely much higher because reporting rates are so low. REUTERS/Hereward Holland

Reuters / Monday, March 23, 2020
An Afghan Sikh inspects a damaged window inside a Sikh religious complex after an attack in Kabul, Afghanistan March 25, 2020. Gunmen and suicide bombers raided the religious complex in the Afghan capital, killing 25 people before security forces killed all of the attackers, the government said. The Islamic State militant group claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement, saying it was revenge for India's treatment of Muslims in its portion of Kashmir and threatening further attacks. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, March 25, 2020
Spanish blues singer Beatriz Berodia "Betta" sings from her balcony during a daily evening concert to support health workers and to make it easier for her neighbors to bear the coronavirus lockdown in Madrid, Spain, March 19, 2020. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Friday, March 20, 2020
