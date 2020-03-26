Photos of the week
Ballet dancer and performer Ashlee Montague wears a gas mask while she dances in Times Square as the coronavirus outbreak continues in Manhattan, New York City, March 18, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Medical workers in protective suits treat a patient suffering from COVID-19 in an intensive care unit at the Casalpalocco hospital, which has been dedicated to treating cases of coronavirus, in Rome, Italy, March 24, 2020. REUTERS/Guglielmo...more
The Serbian military sets up the beds inside Hall 1 of the Belgrade Fair to accommodate people who suffer mild symptoms of coronavirus in Belgrade, Serbia, March 24, 2020. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Dana Baer and her son Jacob Baer wish Avery Slutsky a happy sixth birthday from their car during a drive-by birthday celebration as they maintain social distance amid a coronavirus outbreak across the country in West Bloomfield Township, Michigan,...more
Police officers wield their batons against a man as a punishment for breaking the lockdown rules after India ordered a 21-day nationwide lockdown to limit the spread of coronavirus in New Delhi, India, March 25, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Coffins of people who died from coronavirus are seen in the church at the Serravalle Scrivia cemetery in Alessandria, Italy, March 23, 2020. More people have since died of coronavirus in Italy than in any other country, with over 7,500 deaths....more
A nurse in a protective suit attends to a baby with COVID-19 at an isolation ward at Wuhan Children's Hospital in Wuhan, Hubei province, China March 16, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS
Catholic priest Reginaldo Manzotti conducts a mass, broadcast live on television, with photos of the faithful over the church's pews at the Santuario de Nossa Senhora de Guadalupe church in Curitiba, Brazil March 21, 2020. REUTERS/Rodolfo Buhrer
An employee rests inside an office building during a curfew imposed to prevent the spread of coronavirus in Belgrade, Serbia, March 23, 2020. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Bianca Toniolo, 2, painting the toenails of her father Marzio Toniolo, 35, as they while away time at home as her mother Chiara Zuddas looks out from their balcony in San Fiorano, Italy, March 20, 2020. Marzio Toniolo has been documenting how his...more
Bolivian sex workers sit during a Reuters interview in El Alto outskirts of La Paz, Bolivia March 20, 2020. A nighttime curfew imposed by the Bolivian president to try to slow the spread of the coronavirus in the Andean country faces opposition from...more
A man receives a coffee in a cart pulled by a rope after a cafe adopted a social distance policy amid coronavirus concerns in Bangkok, Thailand March 20, 2020. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa
Visitors wearing face masks following an outbreak of coronavirus look at cherry blossoms at Ueno park in Tokyo, Japan March 22, 2020. On a sunny three-day break last weekend, crowds of people were out in Tokyo despite bans in some areas on picnics...more
People enjoy a meal inside a tent to prevent coronavirus, at a park in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, China March 24, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS
Zac looks through the window at Vera Barnett after delivering a carvery from the Sneyd Arms on Mother's Day in Keele, Newcastle-under-Lyme, Britain March 22, 2020 REUTERS/Carl Recine
Joy Malone's daughter and nephew look out the window of her home onto a deserted street inside an area under lockdown due to coronavirus cases in New Rochelle, New York, March 20, 2020. REUTERS/Joy Malone
The Santa Monica pier and beaches on the Pacific Ocean are empty after California issued a stay-at-home order due to coronavirus in Santa Monica, California, March 25, 2020. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Three-year-old Allay Ngandema, who developed complications after contracting measles, eats lunch with his mother Maboa Alpha in the measles isolation ward in Boso-Manzi hospital in Mongala province, northern Democratic Republic of Congo February 29,...more
An Afghan Sikh inspects a damaged window inside a Sikh religious complex after an attack in Kabul, Afghanistan March 25, 2020. Gunmen and suicide bombers raided the religious complex in the Afghan capital, killing 25 people before security forces...more
Spanish blues singer Beatriz Berodia "Betta" sings from her balcony during a daily evening concert to support health workers and to make it easier for her neighbors to bear the coronavirus lockdown in Madrid, Spain, March 19, 2020. REUTERS/Susana...more
