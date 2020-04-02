Photos of the week
Judie Shape, 81, who recovered from COVID-19 and was a resident at Life Care Center of Kirkland, a long-term care facility linked to dozens of coronavirus deaths, leaves the center with her daughter, Lori Spencer, in Kirkland, Washington, March 26,...more
Emergency medicine physician Thomas Krajewski wears a mask as he holds his baby Cal with his wife Genevieve after finishing his shift in New Orleans, Louisiana, March 27, 2020. "I come home -- and I'm horrified," Krajewski said. "I'm wearing an N95...more
Migrant workers crowd up outside a bus station as they wait to board buses to return to their villages during a 21-day nationwide lockdown in Ghaziabad, on the outskirts of New Delhi, India March 28, 2020. Modi ordered India's 1.3 billion people...more
Healthcare workers wheel the bodies of deceased people from the Wyckoff Heights Medical Center during the coronavirus outbreak in Brooklyn, New York City, April 2, 2020. Staff were seen disposing of their gowns and caps and other protective wear in a...more
Medical workers hug each other outside the emergency rooms at Severo Ochoa Hospital in Leganes, Spain, March 26, 2020. Spain has the world's second-highest coronavirus death toll after Italy at over 10,000. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A young man cuts another man's hair on top of a closed hairdresser in Oxford, Britain, March 31, 2020. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
People wearing face masks hug on the East Lake in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, March 30, 2020. Life in the Chinese city, where the coronavirus first emerged, is slowly returning to normal as the government relaxes a more than two-month-old lockdown...more
Alice, 5, grabs her books that fell down after her daily study session at home during a lockdown imposed by the state government in Santo Andre, Brazil, March 26, 2020. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Reuters photographer Nora Savosnick and her mother, Chava Savosnick, look at their phones while sitting in their living room, as Nora completes 14 days of quarantine since arriving from New York, during the coronavirus outbreak, in Oslo, Norway,...more
Backpacker and Spanish language student Lola Daehler jumps into the water in San Pedro La Laguna, Solola, Guatemala, where she decided to stay because she feels safer there during the coronavirus outbreak, March 27, 2020. Daehler, a 22-year-old New...more
A goat is seen in Llandudno, Wales, Britain, March 31, 2020. A herd of Kashmir goats have invaded the seaside resort after the coronavirus lockdown left the streets deserted. The animals, who normally roam free on a nearby headland jutting out into...more
The USNS Comfort passes the Statue of Liberty as it enters New York Harbor in New York City, March 30, 2020. The floating hospital will take up to 1,000 non-coronavirus patients, to take the pressure off civilian hospitals. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A patient suffering from COVID-19 is treated at the intensive care unit at Erasme Hospital in Brussels, Belgium, March 30, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A government official uses a whip in an attempt to disperse civilians who gathered to access relief food rations, amid concerns about the spread of coronavirus in Nairobi, Kenya April 2, 2020. REUTERS/Njeri Mwangi
Yanisleydi de la Rosa, 34, and her daughter Anyeli Cruz de la Rosa, 4, who are seeking asylum in the U.S., wear protective masks in the migrant camp of Matamoros, Mexico, April 1, 2020. Migrants in a sprawling encampment steps from the U.S. border in...more
A Christ the Redeemer statue made from sand is pictured with a mask on Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, March 28, 2020. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A homeless woman puts her baby to sleep as they queue to be checked by health officials before heading to shelters, during a nationwide 21-day lockdown in Durban, South Africa, March 27, 2020. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
Medical staff work at the intensive care unit for coronavirus patients at Ambroise Pare clinic in Neuilly-sur-Seine near Paris, France, April 1, 2020. France became the fourth country to pass the 4,000 coronavirus deaths threshold, after Italy, Spain...more
Migrants rescued in the Atlantic Ocean disembarks from a Spanish coast guard vessel in the port of Arguineguin on the island of Gran Canaria, Spain, March 30, 2020. REUTERS/Borja Suarez
Pope Francis delivers an extraordinary "Urbi et Orbi" (to the city and the world) blessing - normally given only at Christmas and Easter - from an empty St. Peter's Square, as a response to the coronavirus pandemic, at the Vatican, March 27, 2020....more
