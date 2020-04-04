Edition:
Photos of the week

Judie Shape, 81, who recovered from COVID-19 and was a resident at Life Care Center of Kirkland, a long-term care facility linked to dozens of coronavirus deaths, leaves the center with her daughter, Lori Spencer, in Kirkland, Washington, March 26, 2020. REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Thursday, March 26, 2020
Emergency medicine physician Thomas Krajewski wears a mask as he holds his baby Cal with his wife Genevieve after finishing his shift in New Orleans, Louisiana, March 27, 2020. "I come home -- and I'm horrified," Krajewski said. "I'm wearing an N95 respirator-level face mask anytime I'm near my child, and that is after I've fully decontaminated." REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn

Reuters / Monday, March 30, 2020
Migrant workers crowd up outside a bus station as they wait to board buses to return to their villages during a 21-day nationwide lockdown in Ghaziabad, on the outskirts of New Delhi, India March 28, 2020. Modi ordered India's 1.3 billion people indoors to avert a massive outbreak of coronavirus infections, but the world's biggest shutdown has left millions without jobs and forced migrant workers to flee to their villages for food and shelter. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

Reuters / Sunday, March 29, 2020
Healthcare workers wheel the bodies of deceased people from the Wyckoff Heights Medical Center during the coronavirus outbreak in Brooklyn, New York City, April 2, 2020. Staff were seen disposing of their gowns and caps and other protective wear in a sidewalk trash can after wheeling bodies out of the hospital and loading them into a refrigerated truck. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Thursday, April 02, 2020
Medical workers hug each other outside the emergency rooms at Severo Ochoa Hospital in Leganes, Spain, March 26, 2020. Spain has the world's second-highest coronavirus death toll after Italy at over 10,000. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Thursday, March 26, 2020
A young man cuts another man's hair on top of a closed hairdresser in Oxford, Britain, March 31, 2020. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Reuters / Tuesday, March 31, 2020
People wearing face masks hug on the East Lake in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, March 30, 2020. Life in the Chinese city, where the coronavirus first emerged, is slowly returning to normal as the government relaxes a more than two-month-old lockdown that cut the city off from the world and kept most of its 11 million residents at home. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Monday, March 30, 2020
Alice, 5, grabs her books that fell down after her daily study session at home during a lockdown imposed by the state government in Santo Andre, Brazil, March 26, 2020. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Reuters / Thursday, March 26, 2020
Reuters photographer Nora Savosnick and her mother, Chava Savosnick, look at their phones while sitting in their living room, as Nora completes 14 days of quarantine since arriving from New York, during the coronavirus outbreak, in Oslo, Norway, March 30, 2020. She braced herself for old rules in her childhood home, but the experience brought her closer to her parents. "I don't think I would ever get this close if it hadn't been for me literally being locked down in this house. ... And I think a lot of people will come out of this knowing the people they lived in the house with better. And I'm very grateful for that," said Nora. REUTERS/Nora Savosnick

Reuters / Thursday, April 02, 2020
Backpacker and Spanish language student Lola Daehler jumps into the water in San Pedro La Laguna, Solola, Guatemala, where she decided to stay because she feels safer there during the coronavirus outbreak, March 27, 2020. Daehler, a 22-year-old New York native, was traveling with friends in Hawaii as the viral outbreak worsened, provoking sudden travel restrictions. She ultimately opted for the normally tourist-clogged shores of Guatemala's Atitlan lake, ringed by lush volcanoes and quaint Maya villages. "I'm very happy I got to the lake," she said. "I get to wake up and swim and not be in New York City, which seems pretty terrible right now." REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Reuters / Wednesday, April 01, 2020
A goat is seen in Llandudno, Wales, Britain, March 31, 2020. A herd of Kashmir goats have invaded the seaside resort after the coronavirus lockdown left the streets deserted. The animals, who normally roam free on a nearby headland jutting out into the Irish Sea, have instead wandered into Llandudno to feast on garden hedges and flowers. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Reuters / Tuesday, March 31, 2020
The USNS Comfort passes the Statue of Liberty as it enters New York Harbor in New York City, March 30, 2020. The floating hospital will take up to 1,000 non-coronavirus patients, to take the pressure off civilian hospitals. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Monday, March 30, 2020
A patient suffering from COVID-19 is treated at the intensive care unit at Erasme Hospital in Brussels, Belgium, March 30, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Monday, March 30, 2020
A government official uses a whip in an attempt to disperse civilians who gathered to access relief food rations, amid concerns about the spread of coronavirus in Nairobi, Kenya April 2, 2020. REUTERS/Njeri Mwangi

Reuters / Thursday, April 02, 2020
Yanisleydi de la Rosa, 34, and her daughter Anyeli Cruz de la Rosa, 4, who are seeking asylum in the U.S., wear protective masks in the migrant camp of Matamoros, Mexico, April 1, 2020. Migrants in a sprawling encampment steps from the U.S. border in Matamoros, Mexico, have begun to isolate as best they can in their closely packed tents in preparation for the arrival of the coronavirus. Local authorities and advocates are worried. A large outbreak of the epidemic here would threaten to "collapse" the city's health system, one official warned. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Reuters / Wednesday, April 01, 2020
A Christ the Redeemer statue made from sand is pictured with a mask on Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, March 28, 2020. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Saturday, March 28, 2020
A homeless woman puts her baby to sleep as they queue to be checked by health officials before heading to shelters, during a nationwide 21-day lockdown in Durban, South Africa, March 27, 2020. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Reuters / Friday, March 27, 2020
Medical staff work at the intensive care unit for coronavirus patients at Ambroise Pare clinic in Neuilly-sur-Seine near Paris, France, April 1, 2020. France became the fourth country to pass the 4,000 coronavirus deaths threshold, after Italy, Spain and the United States, as the government scrambles to stay ahead of the curve regarding ventilator-equipped beds that are quickly filling up. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Wednesday, April 01, 2020
Migrants rescued in the Atlantic Ocean disembarks from a Spanish coast guard vessel in the port of Arguineguin on the island of Gran Canaria, Spain, March 30, 2020. REUTERS/Borja Suarez

Reuters / Monday, March 30, 2020
Pope Francis delivers an extraordinary "Urbi et Orbi" (to the city and the world) blessing - normally given only at Christmas and Easter - from an empty St. Peter's Square, as a response to the coronavirus pandemic, at the Vatican, March 27, 2020. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Reuters / Friday, March 27, 2020
