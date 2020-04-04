Reuters photographer Nora Savosnick and her mother, Chava Savosnick, look at their phones while sitting in their living room, as Nora completes 14 days of quarantine since arriving from New York, during the coronavirus outbreak, in Oslo, Norway, March 30, 2020. She braced herself for old rules in her childhood home, but the experience brought her closer to her parents. "I don't think I would ever get this close if it hadn't been for me literally being locked down in this house. ... And I think a lot of people will come out of this knowing the people they lived in the house with better. And I'm very grateful for that," said Nora. REUTERS/Nora Savosnick

