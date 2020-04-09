Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Apr 9, 2020 | 5:27pm EDT

Photos of the week

REACT EMS paramedics wearing protective load a potential COVID-19 patient for transport in Shawnee, Oklahoma, April 2, 2020. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

REACT EMS paramedics wearing protective load a potential COVID-19 patient for transport in Shawnee, Oklahoma, April 2, 2020. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

Reuters / Thursday, April 02, 2020
REACT EMS paramedics wearing protective load a potential COVID-19 patient for transport in Shawnee, Oklahoma, April 2, 2020. REUTERS/Nick Oxford
Close
1 / 20
Italian doctor Cecilia Bartalena, 35, rests with her face in her hands as she returns home from a long shift in the emergency ward at the Cisanello hospital, in this picture taken by her husband, musician Lorenzo Marianelli, in Pisa, Italy. Looking after patients with coronavirus, Bartalena has had to change the way she interacts with her family when she gets home from the hospital - she uses a separate bathroom from her husband and four-year-old daughter, eats meals in a separate area, and sleeps alone in her daughter's bedroom. Picture taken March 31, 2020. Lorenzo Marianelli via REUTERS

Italian doctor Cecilia Bartalena, 35, rests with her face in her hands as she returns home from a long shift in the emergency ward at the Cisanello hospital, in this picture taken by her husband, musician Lorenzo Marianelli, in Pisa, Italy. Looking...more

Reuters / Monday, April 06, 2020
Italian doctor Cecilia Bartalena, 35, rests with her face in her hands as she returns home from a long shift in the emergency ward at the Cisanello hospital, in this picture taken by her husband, musician Lorenzo Marianelli, in Pisa, Italy. Looking after patients with coronavirus, Bartalena has had to change the way she interacts with her family when she gets home from the hospital - she uses a separate bathroom from her husband and four-year-old daughter, eats meals in a separate area, and sleeps alone in her daughter's bedroom. Picture taken March 31, 2020. Lorenzo Marianelli via REUTERS
Close
2 / 20
A medical staff member is seen next to a patient suffering from COVID-19 in the intensive care unit at the Circolo hospital in Varese, Italy, April 9, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

A medical staff member is seen next to a patient suffering from COVID-19 in the intensive care unit at the Circolo hospital in Varese, Italy, April 9, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2020
A medical staff member is seen next to a patient suffering from COVID-19 in the intensive care unit at the Circolo hospital in Varese, Italy, April 9, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
Close
3 / 20
A man wearing a face mask cries in Wuhan, Hubei province, as China holds a national mourning for those who died of coronavirus on the Qingming tomb-sweeping festival, April 4, 2020. The epicenter of the pandemic is slowly returning to normalcy after 76 days of lockdown. REUTERS/Aly Song

A man wearing a face mask cries in Wuhan, Hubei province, as China holds a national mourning for those who died of coronavirus on the Qingming tomb-sweeping festival, April 4, 2020. The epicenter of the pandemic is slowly returning to normalcy after...more

Reuters / Saturday, April 04, 2020
A man wearing a face mask cries in Wuhan, Hubei province, as China holds a national mourning for those who died of coronavirus on the Qingming tomb-sweeping festival, April 4, 2020. The epicenter of the pandemic is slowly returning to normalcy after 76 days of lockdown. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
4 / 20
Drone pictures show bodies being buried on New York's Hart Island, April 9, 2020. The city has used Hart Island to bury New Yorkers with no known next of kin or whose family are unable to arrange a funeral since the 19th century. Typically, some 25 bodies are interred each week by low-paid jail inmates working on the island, which sits off the east shore of the city's Bronx borough and is accessible only by boat. That number began increasing in March as the new coronavirus spread rapidly, making New York the epicenter of the global pandemic. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Drone pictures show bodies being buried on New York's Hart Island, April 9, 2020. The city has used Hart Island to bury New Yorkers with no known next of kin or whose family are unable to arrange a funeral since the 19th century. Typically, some 25...more

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2020
Drone pictures show bodies being buried on New York's Hart Island, April 9, 2020. The city has used Hart Island to bury New Yorkers with no known next of kin or whose family are unable to arrange a funeral since the 19th century. Typically, some 25 bodies are interred each week by low-paid jail inmates working on the island, which sits off the east shore of the city's Bronx borough and is accessible only by boat. That number began increasing in March as the new coronavirus spread rapidly, making New York the epicenter of the global pandemic. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
5 / 20
People enjoy warm weather on a rooftop in London, Britain, April 5, 2020, even as the United Kingdom was entering what scientists said was the deadliest phase of the outbreak and grappling with the question of when to lift the lockdown. REUTERS/Marika Kochiashvili

People enjoy warm weather on a rooftop in London, Britain, April 5, 2020, even as the United Kingdom was entering what scientists said was the deadliest phase of the outbreak and grappling with the question of when to lift the lockdown....more

Reuters / Sunday, April 05, 2020
People enjoy warm weather on a rooftop in London, Britain, April 5, 2020, even as the United Kingdom was entering what scientists said was the deadliest phase of the outbreak and grappling with the question of when to lift the lockdown. REUTERS/Marika Kochiashvili
Close
6 / 20
The pink supermoon rises over the Shard skyscraper in London, in an astronomical event that occurs when the moon is closest to the Earth in its orbit, making it appear much larger and brighter than usual, in London, Britain, April 7, 2020. It is the closest supermoon of 2020, and it is also known as the 'Pink Moon' after the pink flowers that start to appear in the fields this month in some places. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

The pink supermoon rises over the Shard skyscraper in London, in an astronomical event that occurs when the moon is closest to the Earth in its orbit, making it appear much larger and brighter than usual, in London, Britain, April 7, 2020. It is the...more

Reuters / Tuesday, April 07, 2020
The pink supermoon rises over the Shard skyscraper in London, in an astronomical event that occurs when the moon is closest to the Earth in its orbit, making it appear much larger and brighter than usual, in London, Britain, April 7, 2020. It is the closest supermoon of 2020, and it is also known as the 'Pink Moon' after the pink flowers that start to appear in the fields this month in some places. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
7 / 20
A man reacts as a doctor swabs him to test for the coronavirus at a residential area in Ahmedabad, India, April 8, 2020. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A man reacts as a doctor swabs him to test for the coronavirus at a residential area in Ahmedabad, India, April 8, 2020. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Wednesday, April 08, 2020
A man reacts as a doctor swabs him to test for the coronavirus at a residential area in Ahmedabad, India, April 8, 2020. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
8 / 20
Signs made by prisoners pleading for help are seen through a window of Cook County Jail in Chicago, Illinois, April 7, 2020, amid coronavirus outbreak. Criminal-justice advocates have warned for months that U.S. jails and prison are potential hothouses for infection. Inmates live in close quarters, share bathrooms and dining halls, and often have limited access to health care. REUTERS/Jim Vondruska

Signs made by prisoners pleading for help are seen through a window of Cook County Jail in Chicago, Illinois, April 7, 2020, amid coronavirus outbreak. Criminal-justice advocates have warned for months that U.S. jails and prison are potential...more

Reuters / Tuesday, April 07, 2020
Signs made by prisoners pleading for help are seen through a window of Cook County Jail in Chicago, Illinois, April 7, 2020, amid coronavirus outbreak. Criminal-justice advocates have warned for months that U.S. jails and prison are potential hothouses for infection. Inmates live in close quarters, share bathrooms and dining halls, and often have limited access to health care. REUTERS/Jim Vondruska
Close
9 / 20
Members of the medical staff hold palm tree branches at the emergency unit at Molinette Hospital on Palm Sunday, the beginning of Holy Week in Christian churches, in Turin, Italy April 5, 2020. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca

Members of the medical staff hold palm tree branches at the emergency unit at Molinette Hospital on Palm Sunday, the beginning of Holy Week in Christian churches, in Turin, Italy April 5, 2020. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca

Reuters / Sunday, April 05, 2020
Members of the medical staff hold palm tree branches at the emergency unit at Molinette Hospital on Palm Sunday, the beginning of Holy Week in Christian churches, in Turin, Italy April 5, 2020. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca
Close
10 / 20
A woman cries while talking on a mobile phone as she stands behind Wyckoff Heights Medical Center in Brooklyn, New York City, April 6, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid

A woman cries while talking on a mobile phone as she stands behind Wyckoff Heights Medical Center in Brooklyn, New York City, April 6, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid

Reuters / Monday, April 06, 2020
A woman cries while talking on a mobile phone as she stands behind Wyckoff Heights Medical Center in Brooklyn, New York City, April 6, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid
Close
11 / 20
Gravediggers open new graves as the number of dead from the coronavirus rose at Vila Formosa cemetery, Brazil's biggest cemetery, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, April 2, 2020. State governments in Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo have expressed growing concern as their social isolation orders lose effectiveness, even as the outbreak spreads to some 16,000 confirmed coronavirus cases and 800 deaths. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Gravediggers open new graves as the number of dead from the coronavirus rose at Vila Formosa cemetery, Brazil's biggest cemetery, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, April 2, 2020. State governments in Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo have expressed growing concern as...more

Reuters / Thursday, April 02, 2020
Gravediggers open new graves as the number of dead from the coronavirus rose at Vila Formosa cemetery, Brazil's biggest cemetery, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, April 2, 2020. State governments in Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo have expressed growing concern as their social isolation orders lose effectiveness, even as the outbreak spreads to some 16,000 confirmed coronavirus cases and 800 deaths. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Close
12 / 20
A rose sits between the hands of a person who died of COVID-19 at a mortuary in Brussels, Belgium April 9, 2020. Belgium, a country of 11.4 million, has been on lockdown since March 18. It has reported nearly 25,000 cases of COVID-19 and more than 2,600 related deaths. REUTERS/Yves Herman

A rose sits between the hands of a person who died of COVID-19 at a mortuary in Brussels, Belgium April 9, 2020. Belgium, a country of 11.4 million, has been on lockdown since March 18. It has reported nearly 25,000 cases of COVID-19 and more than...more

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2020
A rose sits between the hands of a person who died of COVID-19 at a mortuary in Brussels, Belgium April 9, 2020. Belgium, a country of 11.4 million, has been on lockdown since March 18. It has reported nearly 25,000 cases of COVID-19 and more than 2,600 related deaths. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
13 / 20
Hospital beds are seen in a chapel inside the Cathedral Church of St. John the Divine for what will be a temporary field hospital constructed by the Samaritan's Purse and Mount Sinai Hospital on Manhattan's Upper West Side in New York City, April 8, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Hospital beds are seen in a chapel inside the Cathedral Church of St. John the Divine for what will be a temporary field hospital constructed by the Samaritan's Purse and Mount Sinai Hospital on Manhattan's Upper West Side in New York City, April 8,...more

Reuters / Wednesday, April 08, 2020
Hospital beds are seen in a chapel inside the Cathedral Church of St. John the Divine for what will be a temporary field hospital constructed by the Samaritan's Purse and Mount Sinai Hospital on Manhattan's Upper West Side in New York City, April 8, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
14 / 20
Residents protest after ransacking a half-built makeshift hospital for coronavirus treatment in Yopougon, Abidjan, Ivory Coast April 6, 2020. Police clashed with protesters who had begun dismantling a half-built coronavirus testing center, afraid that people using the facility would spread the epidemic through their district. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Residents protest after ransacking a half-built makeshift hospital for coronavirus treatment in Yopougon, Abidjan, Ivory Coast April 6, 2020. Police clashed with protesters who had begun dismantling a half-built coronavirus testing center, afraid...more

Reuters / Monday, April 06, 2020
Residents protest after ransacking a half-built makeshift hospital for coronavirus treatment in Yopougon, Abidjan, Ivory Coast April 6, 2020. Police clashed with protesters who had begun dismantling a half-built coronavirus testing center, afraid that people using the facility would spread the epidemic through their district. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
Close
15 / 20
Neighbours celebrate the engagement of Juan Manuel Zamorano, 32, and Elena Gonzalez, 31, after she proposed to him on the balcony of their house in downtown Ronda, southern Spain, April 7, 2020. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Neighbours celebrate the engagement of Juan Manuel Zamorano, 32, and Elena Gonzalez, 31, after she proposed to him on the balcony of their house in downtown Ronda, southern Spain, April 7, 2020. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Tuesday, April 07, 2020
Neighbours celebrate the engagement of Juan Manuel Zamorano, 32, and Elena Gonzalez, 31, after she proposed to him on the balcony of their house in downtown Ronda, southern Spain, April 7, 2020. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Close
16 / 20
Nick Lowden runs a marathon in his garden to raise money for NHS, in Manchester, Britain, April 5, 2020. REUTERS/Molly Darlington

Nick Lowden runs a marathon in his garden to raise money for NHS, in Manchester, Britain, April 5, 2020. REUTERS/Molly Darlington

Reuters / Sunday, April 05, 2020
Nick Lowden runs a marathon in his garden to raise money for NHS, in Manchester, Britain, April 5, 2020. REUTERS/Molly Darlington
Close
17 / 20
A Reuters photographer holds a picture of penitents of the "Cristo Resucitado y Nuestra Senora de Loreto" brotherhood taken on Palm Sunday in April 2019, on the now-empty street where the procession took place, in Ronda, southern Spain, April 5, 2020. REUTERS/Jon Nazca/Illustration

A Reuters photographer holds a picture of penitents of the "Cristo Resucitado y Nuestra Senora de Loreto" brotherhood taken on Palm Sunday in April 2019, on the now-empty street where the procession took place, in Ronda, southern Spain, April 5,...more

Reuters / Monday, April 06, 2020
A Reuters photographer holds a picture of penitents of the "Cristo Resucitado y Nuestra Senora de Loreto" brotherhood taken on Palm Sunday in April 2019, on the now-empty street where the procession took place, in Ronda, southern Spain, April 5, 2020. REUTERS/Jon Nazca/Illustration
Close
18 / 20
Pal, 41, and his daughter Marilou, 4, are reflected in a mirror as they practice ballet during a lockdown in Brussels, Belgium April 6, 2020. REUTERS/Johanna Geron

Pal, 41, and his daughter Marilou, 4, are reflected in a mirror as they practice ballet during a lockdown in Brussels, Belgium April 6, 2020. REUTERS/Johanna Geron

Reuters / Monday, April 06, 2020
Pal, 41, and his daughter Marilou, 4, are reflected in a mirror as they practice ballet during a lockdown in Brussels, Belgium April 6, 2020. REUTERS/Johanna Geron
Close
19 / 20
A cyclist stops in front of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, with the Washington Monument lit by the setting sun at rear, in Washington, April 3, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis

A cyclist stops in front of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, with the Washington Monument lit by the setting sun at rear, in Washington, April 3, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Saturday, April 04, 2020
A cyclist stops in front of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, with the Washington Monument lit by the setting sun at rear, in Washington, April 3, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
The grim toll from coronavirus

The grim toll from coronavirus

Next Slideshows

The grim toll from coronavirus

The grim toll from coronavirus

Hospitals, morgues and cemeteries deal with the unprecedented number of coronavirus victims.

5:25pm EDT
U.S. braces for 'peak death week' as coronavirus spreads

U.S. braces for 'peak death week' as coronavirus spreads

The United States is preparing for what one official called the 'peak death week' of the coronavirus.

5:10pm EDT
Thanking coronavirus frontline workers

Thanking coronavirus frontline workers

People show appreciation with applause, signs of support and meals for the frontline workers combating the coronavirus.

4:45pm EDT
Inside New York City, epicenter of U.S. coronavirus outbreak

Inside New York City, epicenter of U.S. coronavirus outbreak

The death toll in New York City climbs as hospitals struggle to treat the severely ill.

9:40am EDT

MORE IN PICTURES

The grim toll from coronavirus

The grim toll from coronavirus

Hospitals, morgues and cemeteries deal with the unprecedented number of coronavirus victims.

U.S. braces for 'peak death week' as coronavirus spreads

U.S. braces for 'peak death week' as coronavirus spreads

The United States is preparing for what one official called the 'peak death week' of the coronavirus.

Thanking coronavirus frontline workers

Thanking coronavirus frontline workers

People show appreciation with applause, signs of support and meals for the frontline workers combating the coronavirus.

A day in the life of an Amazon courier on the frontlines of the U.S. pandemic

A day in the life of an Amazon courier on the frontlines of the U.S. pandemic

Excelso Sabulao delivers groceries for Amazon.com in California so he can help provide his parents an income. Now, with endless interactions at stores and at homes during a pandemic, he worries his work will kill them.

Inside New York City, epicenter of U.S. coronavirus outbreak

Inside New York City, epicenter of U.S. coronavirus outbreak

The death toll in New York City climbs as hospitals struggle to treat the severely ill.

Prisoners at risk for infection in coronavirus pandemic

Prisoners at risk for infection in coronavirus pandemic

Prisoners around the world, confined in crowded and often squalid conditions, are at risk of mass coronavirus transmission.

Police around the world enforce coronavirus lockdowns

Police around the world enforce coronavirus lockdowns

Law enforcement personnel enforce lockdowns and curfews to limit the spread of coronavirus.

Constructing temporary coronavirus hospitals

Constructing temporary coronavirus hospitals

Governments around the world scramble to build temporary facilities to treat COVID-19 patients amid a shortage of intensive care beds and ventilators.

Spectacular views of the pink supermoon

Spectacular views of the pink supermoon

The largest, brightest supermoon of 2020 rose in the night sky over hushed cities, stilled factories and countries in lockdown due to the novel coronavirus that has killed tens of thousands worldwide.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast