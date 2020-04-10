Photos of the week
REACT EMS paramedics wearing protective gear load a potential COVID-19 patient for transport in Shawnee, Oklahoma, April 2, 2020. REUTERS/Nick Oxford
Italian doctor Cecilia Bartalena, 35, rests with her face in her hands as she returns home from a long shift in the emergency ward at the Cisanello hospital, in this picture taken by her husband, musician Lorenzo Marianelli, in Pisa, Italy. Looking...more
A medical staff member is seen next to a patient suffering from COVID-19 in the intensive care unit at the Circolo hospital in Varese, Italy, April 9, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
A man wearing a face mask cries in Wuhan, Hubei province, as China holds a national mourning for those who died of coronavirus on the Qingming tomb-sweeping festival, April 4, 2020. The epicenter of the pandemic is slowly returning to normalcy after...more
Drone pictures show bodies being buried on New York's Hart Island, April 9, 2020. The city has used Hart Island to bury New Yorkers with no known next of kin or whose family are unable to arrange a funeral since the 19th century. Typically, some 25...more
The pink supermoon rises over the Shard skyscraper in London, in an astronomical event that occurs when the moon is closest to the Earth in its orbit, making it appear much larger and brighter than usual, in London, Britain, April 7, 2020. It is the...more
People enjoy warm weather on a rooftop in London, Britain, April 5, 2020, even as the United Kingdom was entering what scientists said was the deadliest phase of the outbreak and grappling with the question of when to lift the lockdown....more
A man reacts as a doctor swabs him to test for the coronavirus at a residential area in Ahmedabad, India, April 8, 2020. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Signs made by prisoners pleading for help are seen through a window of Cook County Jail in Chicago, Illinois, April 7, 2020, amid coronavirus outbreak. Criminal-justice advocates have warned for months that U.S. jails and prison are potential...more
Members of the medical staff hold palm tree branches at the emergency unit at Molinette Hospital on Palm Sunday, the beginning of Holy Week in Christian churches, in Turin, Italy April 5, 2020. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca
A woman cries while talking on a mobile phone as she stands behind Wyckoff Heights Medical Center in Brooklyn, New York City, April 6, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid
Gravediggers open new graves as the number of dead from the coronavirus rose at Vila Formosa cemetery, Brazil's biggest cemetery, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, April 2, 2020. State governments in Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo have expressed growing concern as...more
A rose sits between the hands of a person who died of COVID-19 at a mortuary in Brussels, Belgium April 9, 2020. Belgium, a country of 11.4 million, has been on lockdown since March 18. It has reported nearly 25,000 cases of COVID-19 and more than...more
Hospital beds are seen in a chapel inside the Cathedral Church of St. John the Divine for what will be a temporary field hospital constructed by the Samaritan's Purse and Mount Sinai Hospital on Manhattan's Upper West Side in New York City, April 8,...more
Residents protest after ransacking a half-built makeshift hospital for coronavirus treatment in Yopougon, Abidjan, Ivory Coast April 6, 2020. Police clashed with protesters who had begun dismantling a half-built coronavirus testing center, afraid...more
Neighbours celebrate the engagement of Juan Manuel Zamorano, 32, and Elena Gonzalez, 31, after she proposed to him on the balcony of their house in downtown Ronda, southern Spain, April 7, 2020. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Nick Lowden runs a marathon in his garden to raise money for NHS, in Manchester, Britain, April 5, 2020. REUTERS/Molly Darlington
A Reuters photographer holds a picture of penitents of the "Cristo Resucitado y Nuestra Senora de Loreto" brotherhood taken on Palm Sunday in April 2019, on the now-empty street where the procession took place, in Ronda, southern Spain, April 5,...more
Pal, 41, and his daughter Marilou, 4, are reflected in a mirror as they practice ballet during a lockdown in Brussels, Belgium April 6, 2020. REUTERS/Johanna Geron
A cyclist stops in front of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, with the Washington Monument lit by the setting sun at rear, in Washington, April 3, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis
