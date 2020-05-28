Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu May 28, 2020

Photos of the week

Maria Velez of Orlando, Florida, hugs the tombstone of her son Stephen at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery on Memorial Day in Seville, Ohio, May 25, 2020. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk

Reuters / Monday, May 25, 2020
A police officer aims before firing at protesters gathered near the Minneapolis Police third precinct in Minneapolis, Minnesota, May 27, 2020. Protesters clashed with riot police firing tear gas in an outpouring of rage over the death of a black man seen in a widely circulated video gasping for breath as a white officer knelt on his neck. The video, taken by an onlooker to Monday night's fatal encounter between police and George Floyd, 46, showed him lying face down and handcuffed, groaning for help and repeatedly saying, "please, I can't breathe," before growing motionless. REUTERS/Eric Miller

Reuters / Wednesday, May 27, 2020
Anti-government demonstrators scuffle with riot police during a lunchtime protest as a second reading took place over a bill to criminalize disrespect of China's national anthem in Hong Kong, China May 27, 2020. China's parliament also approved a decision to go forward with national security legislation for Hong Kong that democracy activists in the city and Western countries fear could erode its freedoms and jeopardize its role as a global financial hub. China says the legislation will aim to tackle secession, subversion, terrorism and foreign interference in the city but the plan, unveiled in Beijing last week, triggered the first big protests in Hong Kong for months. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Wednesday, May 27, 2020
Open and occupied graves are seen during the coronavirus outbreak at Vila Formosa cemetery, Brazil's biggest cemetery, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, May 22, 2020. The country's death toll from COVID-19 has surpassed 25,000 people. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Reuters / Friday, May 22, 2020
Maria Ortiz reacts while kneeling beside the body of her partner Jose Holguin, 50, originally from the Dominican Republic and who died of complications related to COVID-19, during a viewing service at International Funeral & Cremation Services in Harlem, Manhattan, New York City, May 16, 2020. "I feel like some people are failing to understand that this is serious," said his daughter, Jessica Holguin, 25. "This is real. It's literally killing people. It's killing our communities, our loved ones, our friends, our family members, moms, dads, brothers, sisters ... Don't take your life for granted. Wear your masks," said Jessica. "Take precautions." REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, May 22, 2020
President Donald Trump plays a round of golf in Sterling, Virginia, May 24, 2020. Trump defended his decision to spend most of the holiday weekend playing golf, days before the U.S. death toll from the coronavirus outbreak reached 100,000. "Some stories about the fact that in order to get outside and perhaps, even a little exercise, I played golf over the weekend. The Fake & Totally Corrupt News makes it sound like a mortal sin - I knew this would happen!," Trump tweeted, saying this was the first time he had played in nearly three months. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Sunday, May 24, 2020
A newly freed Taliban prisoner sits at Pul-i-Charkhi prison, in Kabul, Afghanistan May 26, 2020. The release of 900 Taliban members was part of a prisoner swap under a deal struck by the Taliban and the United States in Qatar in February, as a precursor to peace talks between the Islamist militants and an inclusive Afghan delegation aiming to end a two-decade-old war. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Tuesday, May 26, 2020
Dominic Cummings, special advisor for Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, arrives at his house in London, Britain, May 25, 2020. Cummings, the campaigner who helped deliver the 2016 Brexit referendum win and Johnson's 2019 election landslide, has been fighting for his job after revelations about a long road trip at the height of lockdown provoked outrage across Britain. Cummings has refused to apologize for the trip, involving a 250 mile (400 km) trip to his parents' property in northern England and another trip to a local castle that he said he took to test his eyes and driving ability after falling ill. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Monday, May 25, 2020
Carlos Acuna, 52, a crematorium employee, works at a cremation oven at San Isidro crematory in Mexico City, Mexico May 20, 2020. Deaths and new coronavirus infections in Latin America's second-largest country are still rising. Mexico has not launched a widespread testing regime or imposed the kind of strict lockdown used in parts of neighboring Central America. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Tuesday, May 26, 2020
Rusia Goes carries her prematurely born daughter Luisa after she was released from the hospital in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, May 25, 2020. Goes gave birth premature by cesarean section while unconscious and breathing through a ventilator tube in April as she battled severe COVID-19 symptoms. It would be nearly a month before the 42-year-old nurse was reunited with her newborn daughter. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Tuesday, May 26, 2020
Diego Torres from Riverdale High School surprises his girlfriend Gabi Dubrul from Professional Children's School outside her family's apartment with balloons, flowers and a sign in the Soho neighborhood of Manhattan, New York City, May 26, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, May 26, 2020
Dr. Zafia Anklesaria removes a tracheostomy tube from COVID-19 patient Vicente Arredondo, 65, in the intensive care unit at a hospital in Los Angeles, California, May 18, 2020. "Yay, you did it, you are officially liberated!" she said to him after she removed the tube. Anklesaria is seven months pregnant with her first child. The 35-year works as a co-director of the intensive care unit at CommonSpirit's Dignity Health California Hospital Medical Center, a downtown Los Angeles hospital that mostly serves lower-income Hispanic and African-American populations. "The socio-economic class that we serve, people tend to live in close quarters, they don't really have the privilege of good social distancing, and they are tending to get more infected as a result," Anklesaria said. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, May 26, 2020
With the relaxing of coronavirus restrictions, visitors crowd the boardwalk on Memorial Day weekend in Ocean City, Maryland, May 23, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Saturday, May 23, 2020
A protester vandalizes an O'Reilly's near the Minneapolis Police third precinct, where demonstrators gathered after a white police officer was caught on a bystander's video pressing his knee into the neck of African-American man George Floyd, who later died at a hospital, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, May 27, 2020. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi

Reuters / Thursday, May 28, 2020
Meghan Lindsey smokes a cigarette while swinging, as her daughter Braelyn, 9, looks on from the porch at their home in Neosho, Missouri, May 16, 2020. The coronavirus pandemic has restricted almost everyone’s freedoms but for Missouri nurse Lindsey, who worked for five weeks in the ICU at NYU Winthrop Hospital in New York City, this is the freest she has ever felt. Traveling to New York was her first time on a plane, and the first time that the 33-year-old married mother of two had ever left Missouri. It was an unexpected opportunity: the chance to strike out into the world, confront danger and make a difference. "This is the first time since I’ve become a nurse that it’s like, 'yes, this is why.' I can make a difference, and I can help, and I am strong enough for this," she said. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Thursday, May 28, 2020
Children play during Eid al-Fitr, a Muslim festival marking the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, at a mosque in Kabul, Afghanistan May 24, 2020. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Sunday, May 24, 2020
A woman poses under a Plex'Eat prototype plexiglas bubble by designer Christophe Gernigon, which surrounds diners to protect them from the coronavirus, during a presentation in Cormeilles-en-Parisis, near Paris, as restaurants in France prepare to re-open post-lockdown, May 20, 2020.&nbsp;REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Thursday, May 21, 2020
Loreto Vergara, 47, is pictured with some members of his family cramped inside their shanty home, amid the coronavirus lockdown in Tondo, Manila, Philippines, May 4, 2020. Many families in the slum have lost regular incomes and forced to survive on government aid that can be sporadic and often not enough. Transport curbs means no work for Vergara, a rickshaw driver living in his 108 sq ft home with his six children, son-in-law and grandchild. "We're already the most vulnerable, and yet we're still the ones given the least," said Vergara, 47, preparing for a meal of sweet potatoes donated by a neighbor. "It's really hard to stay indoors in a place like this. It's too hot. It's as if you're under a fire." REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Reuters / Monday, May 25, 2020
A member of the Three Percent Militia hangs an effigy of Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear during a "Patriot Day 2nd Amendment Rally" in support of gun rights at the State Capitol in Frankfort, Kentucky, May 24, 2020. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Reuters / Sunday, May 24, 2020
Rescue workers gather at the site of a passenger plane crash in a residential area near an airport in Karachi, Pakistan May 22, 2020. Pakistan International Airlines flight PK 8303, an Airbus A320, was flying from Lahore to Karachi with 99 people on board when it went down while trying a second landing attempt. There were two survivors onboard, while no fatalities were reported in the densely populated area of the city where the aircraft crash-landed. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Reuters / Friday, May 22, 2020
