Meghan Lindsey smokes a cigarette while swinging, as her daughter Braelyn, 9, looks on from the porch at their home in Neosho, Missouri, May 16, 2020. The coronavirus pandemic has restricted almost everyone’s freedoms but for Missouri nurse Lindsey, who worked for five weeks in the ICU at NYU Winthrop Hospital in New York City, this is the freest she has ever felt. Traveling to New York was her first time on a plane, and the first time that the 33-year-old married mother of two had ever left Missouri. It was an unexpected opportunity: the chance to strike out into the world, confront danger and make a difference. "This is the first time since I’ve become a nurse that it’s like, 'yes, this is why.' I can make a difference, and I can help, and I am strong enough for this," she said. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

