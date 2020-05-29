Photos of the week
Maria Velez of Orlando, Florida, hugs the tombstone of her son Stephen at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery on Memorial Day in Seville, Ohio, May 25, 2020. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk
A police officer aims before firing at protesters gathered near the Minneapolis Police third precinct in Minneapolis, Minnesota, May 27, 2020. Protesters clashed with riot police firing tear gas in an outpouring of rage over the death of a black man...more
Anti-government demonstrators scuffle with riot police during a lunchtime protest as a second reading took place over a bill to criminalize disrespect of China's national anthem in Hong Kong, China May 27, 2020. China's parliament also approved a...more
Open and occupied graves are seen during the coronavirus outbreak at Vila Formosa cemetery, Brazil's biggest cemetery, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, May 22, 2020. The country's death toll from COVID-19 has surpassed 25,000 people. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Maria Ortiz reacts while kneeling beside the body of her partner Jose Holguin, 50, originally from the Dominican Republic and who died of complications related to COVID-19, during a viewing service at International Funeral & Cremation Services in...more
President Donald Trump plays a round of golf in Sterling, Virginia, May 24, 2020. Trump defended his decision to spend most of the holiday weekend playing golf, days before the U.S. death toll from the coronavirus outbreak reached 100,000. "Some...more
A newly freed Taliban prisoner sits at Pul-i-Charkhi prison, in Kabul, Afghanistan May 26, 2020. The release of 900 Taliban members was part of a prisoner swap under a deal struck by the Taliban and the United States in Qatar in February, as a...more
Dominic Cummings, special advisor for Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, arrives at his house in London, Britain, May 25, 2020. Cummings, the campaigner who helped deliver the 2016 Brexit referendum win and Johnson's 2019 election landslide, has...more
Carlos Acuna, 52, a crematorium employee, works at a cremation oven at San Isidro crematory in Mexico City, Mexico May 20, 2020. Deaths and new coronavirus infections in Latin America's second-largest country are still rising. Mexico has not launched...more
Rusia Goes carries her prematurely born daughter Luisa after she was released from the hospital in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, May 25, 2020. Goes gave birth premature by cesarean section while unconscious and breathing through a ventilator tube in April...more
Diego Torres from Riverdale High School surprises his girlfriend Gabi Dubrul from Professional Children's School outside her family's apartment with balloons, flowers and a sign in the Soho neighborhood of Manhattan, New York City, May 26, 2020....more
Dr. Zafia Anklesaria removes a tracheostomy tube from COVID-19 patient Vicente Arredondo, 65, in the intensive care unit at a hospital in Los Angeles, California, May 18, 2020. "Yay, you did it, you are officially liberated!" she said to him after...more
With the relaxing of coronavirus restrictions, visitors crowd the boardwalk on Memorial Day weekend in Ocean City, Maryland, May 23, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A protester vandalizes an O'Reilly's near the Minneapolis Police third precinct, where demonstrators gathered after a white police officer was caught on a bystander's video pressing his knee into the neck of African-American man George Floyd, who...more
Meghan Lindsey smokes a cigarette while swinging, as her daughter Braelyn, 9, looks on from the porch at their home in Neosho, Missouri, May 16, 2020. The coronavirus pandemic has restricted almost everyone’s freedoms but for Missouri nurse Lindsey,...more
Children play during Eid al-Fitr, a Muslim festival marking the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, at a mosque in Kabul, Afghanistan May 24, 2020. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
A woman poses under a Plex'Eat prototype plexiglas bubble by designer Christophe Gernigon, which surrounds diners to protect them from the coronavirus, during a presentation in Cormeilles-en-Parisis, near Paris, as restaurants in France prepare to...more
Loreto Vergara, 47, is pictured with some members of his family cramped inside their shanty home, amid the coronavirus lockdown in Tondo, Manila, Philippines, May 4, 2020. Many families in the slum have lost regular incomes and forced to survive on...more
A member of the Three Percent Militia hangs an effigy of Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear during a "Patriot Day 2nd Amendment Rally" in support of gun rights at the State Capitol in Frankfort, Kentucky, May 24, 2020. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
Rescue workers gather at the site of a passenger plane crash in a residential area near an airport in Karachi, Pakistan May 22, 2020. Pakistan International Airlines flight PK 8303, an Airbus A320, was flying from Lahore to Karachi with 99 people on...more
Next Slideshows
MORE IN PICTURES
Protests across America after Minneapolis police killing
The killing of George Floyd, a Minneapolis black man who died after being pinned on the neck by a white police officer s knee, has triggered a wave of protests across the country.
Coronavirus surges across Brazil
Brazil now has the world's second-worst outbreak behind the United States, with more than 438,000 confirmed cases.
Protests rage in Minneapolis over police killing of George Floyd
The white Minneapolis policeman who pinned an unarmed black man with a knee to the neck before the man later died was arrested and charged with murder, after three nights of violent protests rocked the Midwestern city.
Inside New Delhi hospital treating India's COVID-19 patients
Scenes from Max Smart Super Speciality Hospital in New Delhi, where some 200 patients are being treated as India's infection rates rise and the coronavirus rages within a strained hospital system.
All dressed up, no prom to go to
Prom plans have been dashed for many of the seniors of 2020, with lockdowns that may extend through the autumn.
Flyovers salute frontline workers
Military flyovers around the world thank frontline workers during the coronavirus pandemic.
Students graduate in a pandemic
The school graduation, a rite of passage for young adults, moves online, to drive-thrus or has been canceled due to the coronavirus.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Americans protest coronavirus restrictions
Protesters across the U.S. rally against stay-at-home orders aimed at reducing the spread of coronavirus.