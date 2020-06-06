Edition:
Photos of the week

Demonstrators embrace during a protest against the death in Minneapolis police custody of black man George Floyd, near the White House in Washington, May 30, 2020. The police killing set off a wave of nationwide protests that reached the doors of the White House and ignited a debate about race and justice. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Sunday, May 31, 2020
President Donald Trump holds up a Bible as he stands in front of St. John's Episcopal Church across from the White House after walking there for a photo opportunity in Washington, June 1, 2020. Protesters were cleared from the White House area before curfew and Trump walked with officials including the country's top uniformed military officer and the Secretary of Defense to pose holding a Bible in front of a church where there had been a fire. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Monday, June 01, 2020
Protesters rally at the White House against the police killing of George Floyd in Washington, May 31, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Sunday, May 31, 2020
Protesters on horseback rally against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, through downtown Houston, Texas, June 2, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Tuesday, June 02, 2020
A protester reacts as water is poured on his face after being tear gassed during demonstrations in reaction to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota, May 30, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, June 03, 2020
An Atlanta Police car burns as people protest against the death of George Floyd near CNN Center in Atlanta, Georgia, May 29, 2020. REUTERS/Dustin Chambers

Reuters / Friday, May 29, 2020
Fireworks explodes over a protestor with his hands up during a protest against the police killing of George Floyd, in Ferguson, Missouri, May 30, 2020. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant

Reuters / Tuesday, June 02, 2020
A protester and a police officer clash near Downing Street during a "Black Lives Matter" protest in London, Britain, June 3, 2020. Tens of thousands of people chanting "no justice, no peace, no racist police" marched through central London to protest against racism after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Wednesday, June 03, 2020
People take luxury products from a smashed storefront during a protest against the police killing of George Floyd in Manhattan, New York City, May 31, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Reuters / Monday, June 01, 2020
A member of the Popular Mobilization Forces, who volunteered to work in a cemetery, wears a protective suit as he burns clothes they used for burial near the new Wadi Al-Salam cemetery, which is dedicated to those who died of the coronavirus on the outskirts of the holy city of Najaf, Iraq May 25, 2020. REUTERS/Alaa al-Marjani

Reuters / Monday, June 01, 2020
Protesters are seen reflected in the glasses of a law enforcement personnel during a rally against the police killing of George Floyd near the White House in Washington, June 3, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Wednesday, June 03, 2020
Police officers are seen amid tear gas as protesters continue to rally against the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota, May 30, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Saturday, May 30, 2020
Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden poses for a picture with pastor of the Bethel AME Church, Rev. Dr. Silvester S. Beaman, and attendees during a visit to the Bethel AME Church in Wilmington, Delaware, June 1, 2020. Biden promised black community leaders he would earn their support amid nationwide police brutality protests, saying he would create a police oversight board within his first 100 days in the White House. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Monday, June 01, 2020
At sunrise, a soldier keeps watch at the Lincoln Memorial after a night of protests over the police killing of George Floyd in Washington, June 4, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Thursday, June 04, 2020
Protesters cross Morrison Bridge while rallying against the police killing of George Floyd, in Portland, Oregon, June 3, 2020. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Thursday, June 04, 2020
SpaceX CEO Elon Musk celebrates after the launch of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon spacecraft on NASA's SpaceX Demo-2 mission to the International Space Station from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, May 30, 2020. Nearly 24 hours after launching from Florida, the Crew Dragon capsule delivered NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley to the International Space Station, marking the first U.S. space capsule to do so with a crew since 2011. REUTERS/Steve Nesius

Reuters / Saturday, May 30, 2020
Meghan Lindsey smokes a cigarette while swinging, as her daughter Braelyn, 9, looks on from the porch at their home in Neosho, Missouri, May 16, 2020. The coronavirus pandemic has restricted almost everyone's freedoms in America but for Lindsey it is the freest she has ever felt. Traveling to New York City at age 33 to work as a COVID-19 nurse was the first time that the married mother of two had ever left southwest Missouri. "This is the first time since I've become a nurse that it's like, 'yes, this is why.' I can make a difference, and I can help, and I am strong enough for this," said Lindsey. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Thursday, May 28, 2020
Protesters gather around after setting fire to the entrance of a police station as demonstrations continue after George Floyd's death in Minneapolis, Minnesota, May 28, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Friday, May 29, 2020
A protester, who was hit by an object fired by police, is aided by other protesters during a rally against the police killing of George Floyd, in Austin, Texas, May 30, 2020. REUTERS/Nuri Vallbona

Reuters / Saturday, May 30, 2020
A tanker truck drives into thousands of protesters marching on the closed 35W northbound highway during a protest against the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota, May 31, 2020. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz said the driver appeared to do so unintentionally and was "frustrated" at the road closure for the protest over George Floyd's death. The trucker, who was dragged from his vehicle and beaten by some protesters, told authorities the vast majority of the marchers tried to protect him from those who wanted to do him harm, Walz said. Aside from the driver, there were no injuries. REUTERS/Eric Miller

Reuters / Sunday, May 31, 2020
Protesters use umbrellas at the front line of a barricade guarded by Seattle police and the National Guard following the police killing of George Floyd, near the department's East Precinct in Seattle, Washington, June 3, 2020. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Thursday, June 04, 2020
A woman takes a selfie at a salt production site on the bed of a drained area of the Sasyk-Sivash lake near the city of Yevpatoria, Crimea May 31, 2020. REUTERS/Alexey Pavlishak

Reuters / Sunday, May 31, 2020
People huddle as they are struck by pepper-balls fired by police during a protest against the deaths of Breonna Taylor by Louisville police and George Floyd by Minneapolis police, in Louisville, Kentucky, May 29, 2020. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Reuters / Friday, May 29, 2020
Lauren Copeland, Camille Steiger, Ruby Roberts, Micah Long and Elizabeth Toomey, high school seniors graduating from Dana Hall School, put on masks while posing for photographs for Reuters in their prom dresses, after their prom was cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak, at the Eustis Estate in Milton, Massachusetts. Picture taken May 16, 2020. REUTERS/Faith Ninivaggi

Reuters / Friday, May 29, 2020
Artists perform with red balloons at a protest in honor of people who died from the coronavirus in Brasilia, Brazil June 1, 2020. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Reuters / Monday, June 01, 2020
