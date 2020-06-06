Photos of the week
Demonstrators embrace during a protest against the death in Minneapolis police custody of black man George Floyd, near the White House in Washington, May 30, 2020. The police killing set off a wave of nationwide protests that reached the doors of the...more
President Donald Trump holds up a Bible as he stands in front of St. John's Episcopal Church across from the White House after walking there for a photo opportunity in Washington, June 1, 2020. Protesters were cleared from the White House area before...more
Protesters rally at the White House against the police killing of George Floyd in Washington, May 31, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Protesters on horseback rally against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, through downtown Houston, Texas, June 2, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A protester reacts as water is poured on his face after being tear gassed during demonstrations in reaction to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota, May 30, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
An Atlanta Police car burns as people protest against the death of George Floyd near CNN Center in Atlanta, Georgia, May 29, 2020. REUTERS/Dustin Chambers
Fireworks explodes over a protestor with his hands up during a protest against the police killing of George Floyd, in Ferguson, Missouri, May 30, 2020. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant
A protester and a police officer clash near Downing Street during a "Black Lives Matter" protest in London, Britain, June 3, 2020. Tens of thousands of people chanting "no justice, no peace, no racist police" marched through central London to protest...more
People take luxury products from a smashed storefront during a protest against the police killing of George Floyd in Manhattan, New York City, May 31, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
A member of the Popular Mobilization Forces, who volunteered to work in a cemetery, wears a protective suit as he burns clothes they used for burial near the new Wadi Al-Salam cemetery, which is dedicated to those who died of the coronavirus on the...more
Protesters are seen reflected in the glasses of a law enforcement personnel during a rally against the police killing of George Floyd near the White House in Washington, June 3, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Police officers are seen amid tear gas as protesters continue to rally against the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota, May 30, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden poses for a picture with pastor of the Bethel AME Church, Rev. Dr. Silvester S. Beaman, and attendees during a visit to the Bethel AME Church in Wilmington, Delaware, June 1, 2020....more
At sunrise, a soldier keeps watch at the Lincoln Memorial after a night of protests over the police killing of George Floyd in Washington, June 4, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Protesters cross Morrison Bridge while rallying against the police killing of George Floyd, in Portland, Oregon, June 3, 2020. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
SpaceX CEO Elon Musk celebrates after the launch of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon spacecraft on NASA's SpaceX Demo-2 mission to the International Space Station from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, May 30, 2020....more
Meghan Lindsey smokes a cigarette while swinging, as her daughter Braelyn, 9, looks on from the porch at their home in Neosho, Missouri, May 16, 2020. The coronavirus pandemic has restricted almost everyone's freedoms in America but for Lindsey it is...more
Protesters gather around after setting fire to the entrance of a police station as demonstrations continue after George Floyd's death in Minneapolis, Minnesota, May 28, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A protester, who was hit by an object fired by police, is aided by other protesters during a rally against the police killing of George Floyd, in Austin, Texas, May 30, 2020. REUTERS/Nuri Vallbona
A tanker truck drives into thousands of protesters marching on the closed 35W northbound highway during a protest against the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota, May 31, 2020. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz said the driver appeared...more
Protesters use umbrellas at the front line of a barricade guarded by Seattle police and the National Guard following the police killing of George Floyd, near the department's East Precinct in Seattle, Washington, June 3, 2020. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
A woman takes a selfie at a salt production site on the bed of a drained area of the Sasyk-Sivash lake near the city of Yevpatoria, Crimea May 31, 2020. REUTERS/Alexey Pavlishak
People huddle as they are struck by pepper-balls fired by police during a protest against the deaths of Breonna Taylor by Louisville police and George Floyd by Minneapolis police, in Louisville, Kentucky, May 29, 2020. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
Lauren Copeland, Camille Steiger, Ruby Roberts, Micah Long and Elizabeth Toomey, high school seniors graduating from Dana Hall School, put on masks while posing for photographs for Reuters in their prom dresses, after their prom was cancelled due to...more
Artists perform with red balloons at a protest in honor of people who died from the coronavirus in Brasilia, Brazil June 1, 2020. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
