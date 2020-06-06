Meghan Lindsey smokes a cigarette while swinging, as her daughter Braelyn, 9, looks on from the porch at their home in Neosho, Missouri, May 16, 2020. The coronavirus pandemic has restricted almost everyone's freedoms in America but for Lindsey it is the freest she has ever felt. Traveling to New York City at age 33 to work as a COVID-19 nurse was the first time that the married mother of two had ever left southwest Missouri. "This is the first time since I've become a nurse that it's like, 'yes, this is why.' I can make a difference, and I can help, and I am strong enough for this," said Lindsey. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

