Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Jun 12, 2020 | 5:26pm EDT

Photos of the week

Ballerinas Kennedy George, 14, and Ava Holloway, 14, pose in front of a monument of Confederate general Robert E. Lee after Virginia Governor Ralph Northam ordered its removal after widespread civil unrest following the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Richmond, Virginia, June 5, 2020. A judge issued a 10-day injunction against Northam’s decision to remove the statue. REUTERS/Julia Rendleman

Ballerinas Kennedy George, 14, and Ava Holloway, 14, pose in front of a monument of Confederate general Robert E. Lee after Virginia Governor Ralph Northam ordered its removal after widespread civil unrest following the death in Minneapolis police...more

Reuters / Friday, June 05, 2020
Ballerinas Kennedy George, 14, and Ava Holloway, 14, pose in front of a monument of Confederate general Robert E. Lee after Virginia Governor Ralph Northam ordered its removal after widespread civil unrest following the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Richmond, Virginia, June 5, 2020. A judge issued a 10-day injunction against Northam’s decision to remove the statue. REUTERS/Julia Rendleman
Close
1 / 20
A woman cries as the horse-drawn carriage carrying the casket of George Floyd passes by in Pearland, Texas, June 9, 2020. Floyd was memorialized at his funeral in his boyhood home of Houston as "an ordinary brother" transformed by fate into the "cornerstone of a movement." Family members, clergy and politicians exhorted Americans to turn grief and outrage at his death into a moment of reckoning for the nation. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A woman cries as the horse-drawn carriage carrying the casket of George Floyd passes by in Pearland, Texas, June 9, 2020. Floyd was memorialized at his funeral in his boyhood home of Houston as "an ordinary brother" transformed by fate into the...more

Reuters / Tuesday, June 09, 2020
A woman cries as the horse-drawn carriage carrying the casket of George Floyd passes by in Pearland, Texas, June 9, 2020. Floyd was memorialized at his funeral in his boyhood home of Houston as "an ordinary brother" transformed by fate into the "cornerstone of a movement." Family members, clergy and politicians exhorted Americans to turn grief and outrage at his death into a moment of reckoning for the nation. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
2 / 20
The statue of Edward Colston, who made a fortune in the 17th century from trading in West African slaves, falls into the water after protesters pulled it down and pushed into the docks, during a protest against racial inequality in Bristol, Britain, June 7, 2020. It was retrieved on June 11 and the local council said it would be displayed in a museum. Keir Gravil via REUTERS

The statue of Edward Colston, who made a fortune in the 17th century from trading in West African slaves, falls into the water after protesters pulled it down and pushed into the docks, during a protest against racial inequality in Bristol, Britain,...more

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2020
The statue of Edward Colston, who made a fortune in the 17th century from trading in West African slaves, falls into the water after protesters pulled it down and pushed into the docks, during a protest against racial inequality in Bristol, Britain, June 7, 2020. It was retrieved on June 11 and the local council said it would be displayed in a museum. Keir Gravil via REUTERS
Close
3 / 20
Martin Gugino, a 75-year-old protester, lays on the ground after he was shoved by two Buffalo police officers during a protest against the death of George Floyd in Niagara Square in Buffalo, New York, June 4, 2020. Two Buffalo tactical unit officers face felony assault charges for pushing Gugino when he approached a line of officers in riot gear. One officer pushes him with a baton and a second one with his hand. Gugino falls backward to the pavement, a crack is heard and blood trickles from his head as officers walk by his still body. Gugino told USA Today that he was out of intensive care at the hospital and believed he would recover. Jamie Quinn/Handout via REUTERS

Martin Gugino, a 75-year-old protester, lays on the ground after he was shoved by two Buffalo police officers during a protest against the death of George Floyd in Niagara Square in Buffalo, New York, June 4, 2020. Two Buffalo tactical unit officers...more

Reuters / Friday, June 05, 2020
Martin Gugino, a 75-year-old protester, lays on the ground after he was shoved by two Buffalo police officers during a protest against the death of George Floyd in Niagara Square in Buffalo, New York, June 4, 2020. Two Buffalo tactical unit officers face felony assault charges for pushing Gugino when he approached a line of officers in riot gear. One officer pushes him with a baton and a second one with his hand. Gugino falls backward to the pavement, a crack is heard and blood trickles from his head as officers walk by his still body. Gugino told USA Today that he was out of intensive care at the hospital and believed he would recover. Jamie Quinn/Handout via REUTERS
Close
4 / 20
A protester crawls after being hit by a water cannon during a protest near the prime minister's official residence to demand a better and more effective government response to the coronavirus outbreak, as the number of infections spike, in Kathmandu, Nepal June 9, 2020. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A protester crawls after being hit by a water cannon during a protest near the prime minister's official residence to demand a better and more effective government response to the coronavirus outbreak, as the number of infections spike, in Kathmandu,...more

Reuters / Tuesday, June 09, 2020
A protester crawls after being hit by a water cannon during a protest near the prime minister's official residence to demand a better and more effective government response to the coronavirus outbreak, as the number of infections spike, in Kathmandu, Nepal June 9, 2020. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
5 / 20
Uniformed military personnel walk in front of the White House ahead of a protest against racial inequality in Washington, June 6, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Uniformed military personnel walk in front of the White House ahead of a protest against racial inequality in Washington, June 6, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Saturday, June 06, 2020
Uniformed military personnel walk in front of the White House ahead of a protest against racial inequality in Washington, June 6, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
6 / 20
NYU Langone Health workers kneel and raise their fists in Manhattan during a protest against racial inequality in New York, June 7, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

NYU Langone Health workers kneel and raise their fists in Manhattan during a protest against racial inequality in New York, June 7, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Reuters / Sunday, June 07, 2020
NYU Langone Health workers kneel and raise their fists in Manhattan during a protest against racial inequality in New York, June 7, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Close
7 / 20
A cemetery worker dig new graves at the Xico cemetery on the outskirts of Mexico City, as the coronavirus outbreak continues in Mexico, June 10, 2020. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

A cemetery worker dig new graves at the Xico cemetery on the outskirts of Mexico City, as the coronavirus outbreak continues in Mexico, June 10, 2020. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2020
A cemetery worker dig new graves at the Xico cemetery on the outskirts of Mexico City, as the coronavirus outbreak continues in Mexico, June 10, 2020. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Close
8 / 20
DaSun Millard stands next to Black Lives Matter sign on a traffic light post, at the newly named Black Lives Matter Plaza on 16th Street near the White House, during a protest against racial inequality in Washington, June 6, 2020. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

DaSun Millard stands next to Black Lives Matter sign on a traffic light post, at the newly named Black Lives Matter Plaza on 16th Street near the White House, during a protest against racial inequality in Washington, June 6, 2020. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Saturday, June 06, 2020
DaSun Millard stands next to Black Lives Matter sign on a traffic light post, at the newly named Black Lives Matter Plaza on 16th Street near the White House, during a protest against racial inequality in Washington, June 6, 2020. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Close
9 / 20
Police clash with demonstrators on Whitehall during a Black Lives Matter protest in London, Britain, June 7, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Police clash with demonstrators on Whitehall during a Black Lives Matter protest in London, Britain, June 7, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Sunday, June 07, 2020
Police clash with demonstrators on Whitehall during a Black Lives Matter protest in London, Britain, June 7, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
10 / 20
A man exits a vehicle with a gun as a man is tended to by medics after being shot during a protest in Seattle, Washington, June 7, 2020. The man drove a car into a rally and then shot and wounded a demonstrator who confronted him. The suspect, Nikolas Fernandez, told police he thought he could drive safely through the crowd, when his car was surrounded by protestors, a police report said. He was charged with assault. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

A man exits a vehicle with a gun as a man is tended to by medics after being shot during a protest in Seattle, Washington, June 7, 2020. The man drove a car into a rally and then shot and wounded a demonstrator who confronted him. The suspect,...more

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2020
A man exits a vehicle with a gun as a man is tended to by medics after being shot during a protest in Seattle, Washington, June 7, 2020. The man drove a car into a rally and then shot and wounded a demonstrator who confronted him. The suspect, Nikolas Fernandez, told police he thought he could drive safely through the crowd, when his car was surrounded by protestors, a police report said. He was charged with assault. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Close
11 / 20
Senegalese kneel during a Black Lives Matter gathering in Dakar, Senegal June 9, 2020. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Senegalese kneel during a Black Lives Matter gathering in Dakar, Senegal June 9, 2020. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Tuesday, June 09, 2020
Senegalese kneel during a Black Lives Matter gathering in Dakar, Senegal June 9, 2020. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
12 / 20
Thousands of demonstrators march across the Golden Gate Bridge during a protest against racial inequality in San Francisco, California, June 6, 2020. REUTERS/Kate Munsch

Thousands of demonstrators march across the Golden Gate Bridge during a protest against racial inequality in San Francisco, California, June 6, 2020. REUTERS/Kate Munsch

Reuters / Saturday, June 06, 2020
Thousands of demonstrators march across the Golden Gate Bridge during a protest against racial inequality in San Francisco, California, June 6, 2020. REUTERS/Kate Munsch
Close
13 / 20
Seniors watch a video retrospective of their time in high school during Pioneer Valley Regional School’s graduation, which was held in the Northfield Drive-In Theater because of the coronavirus outbreak, in Hinsdale, New Hampshire, June 8, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Seniors watch a video retrospective of their time in high school during Pioneer Valley Regional School’s graduation, which was held in the Northfield Drive-In Theater because of the coronavirus outbreak, in Hinsdale, New Hampshire, June 8, 2020....more

Reuters / Tuesday, June 09, 2020
Seniors watch a video retrospective of their time in high school during Pioneer Valley Regional School’s graduation, which was held in the Northfield Drive-In Theater because of the coronavirus outbreak, in Hinsdale, New Hampshire, June 8, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
14 / 20
Local resident Jeff Barnes screams at protesters rallying against the death of George Floyd in Anna, Illinois, June 4, 2020. Nearly a century ago this rural town of 4,200 residents expelled most of its African-American residents, according to historians. Barnes, a retired housepainter and proud Trump supporter, said he agreed with the president's threat to use the military against looters. "That won't happen around here, I can assure you," he said, gesturing to a group of about 20 men who were not visibly armed and said they were there to protect businesses. REUTERS/Brian Munoz

Local resident Jeff Barnes screams at protesters rallying against the death of George Floyd in Anna, Illinois, June 4, 2020. Nearly a century ago this rural town of 4,200 residents expelled most of its African-American residents, according to...more

Reuters / Thursday, June 04, 2020
Local resident Jeff Barnes screams at protesters rallying against the death of George Floyd in Anna, Illinois, June 4, 2020. Nearly a century ago this rural town of 4,200 residents expelled most of its African-American residents, according to historians. Barnes, a retired housepainter and proud Trump supporter, said he agreed with the president's threat to use the military against looters. "That won't happen around here, I can assure you," he said, gesturing to a group of about 20 men who were not visibly armed and said they were there to protect businesses. REUTERS/Brian Munoz
Close
15 / 20
A demonstrator wearing a face mask stands in front of police officers during a protest against the death of George Floyd in New York City, New York, June 4, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

A demonstrator wearing a face mask stands in front of police officers during a protest against the death of George Floyd in New York City, New York, June 4, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Thursday, June 04, 2020
A demonstrator wearing a face mask stands in front of police officers during a protest against the death of George Floyd in New York City, New York, June 4, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
16 / 20
People attend a "coronavirus-proof" dance event in Nijmegen, Netherlands June 6, 2020. Dutch youth hit the club, sort of, in one of the country's first attempts to resume night life after the coronavirus outbreak, with social distancing rules still in place. Clubbers at Doornroosje booked ahead of time to enjoy short sets of electronic dance music in the afternoon, rather than around midnight, as they used to. During the show, they were restricted to chairs. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

People attend a "coronavirus-proof" dance event in Nijmegen, Netherlands June 6, 2020. Dutch youth hit the club, sort of, in one of the country's first attempts to resume night life after the coronavirus outbreak, with social distancing rules still...more

Reuters / Saturday, June 06, 2020
People attend a "coronavirus-proof" dance event in Nijmegen, Netherlands June 6, 2020. Dutch youth hit the club, sort of, in one of the country's first attempts to resume night life after the coronavirus outbreak, with social distancing rules still in place. Clubbers at Doornroosje booked ahead of time to enjoy short sets of electronic dance music in the afternoon, rather than around midnight, as they used to. During the show, they were restricted to chairs. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw
Close
17 / 20
A demonstrator holds up her fist in front of police officers during a protest, organized by Black Lives Matter Belgium, in central Brussels, Belgium June 7, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman

A demonstrator holds up her fist in front of police officers during a protest, organized by Black Lives Matter Belgium, in central Brussels, Belgium June 7, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Sunday, June 07, 2020
A demonstrator holds up her fist in front of police officers during a protest, organized by Black Lives Matter Belgium, in central Brussels, Belgium June 7, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
18 / 20
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer kneel with Congressional Democrats during a moment of silence to honor George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and others inside Emancipation Hall at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, June 8, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer kneel with Congressional Democrats during a moment of silence to honor George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and others inside Emancipation...more

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2020
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer kneel with Congressional Democrats during a moment of silence to honor George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and others inside Emancipation Hall at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, June 8, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
19 / 20
A protester is detained during a demonstration against Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and in support of democracy in Sao Paulo, Brazil June 7, 2020. Across the political spectrum, lawmakers have decried the far-right leader's defiance of public health experts on the coronavirus outbreak and his campaign to end state quarantine measures, which he has criticized for hurting the economy. They have also raised concerns about his threats to institutions. Bolsonaro has vocally backed his militant supporters who have called in the streets for the military to shut down Congress and the Supreme Court, which has been investigating him and his followers. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

A protester is detained during a demonstration against Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and in support of democracy in Sao Paulo, Brazil June 7, 2020. Across the political spectrum, lawmakers have decried the far-right leader's defiance of public...more

Reuters / Sunday, June 07, 2020
A protester is detained during a demonstration against Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and in support of democracy in Sao Paulo, Brazil June 7, 2020. Across the political spectrum, lawmakers have decried the far-right leader's defiance of public health experts on the coronavirus outbreak and his campaign to end state quarantine measures, which he has criticized for hurting the economy. They have also raised concerns about his threats to institutions. Bolsonaro has vocally backed his militant supporters who have called in the streets for the military to shut down Congress and the Supreme Court, which has been investigating him and his followers. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Next Slideshows

Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

9:04am EDT
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Jun 11 2020
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Jun 10 2020
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Jun 09 2020

MORE IN PICTURES

Inside Seattle's 'Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone'

Inside Seattle's 'Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone'

Protesters in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood have established what they call an 'autonomous zone' while continuing to demonstrate against racial inequality and call for defunding of the police.

The Tulsa race massacre of 1921

The Tulsa race massacre of 1921

In 1921, Tulsa was the site of one of the country s bloodiest outbreaks of racist violence, when white mobs attacked black citizens and businesses with guns and explosives dropped from airplanes.

Protests against police brutality sweep across America

Protests against police brutality sweep across America

The killing of George Floyd, a Minneapolis black man who died after being pinned on the neck by a white police officer's knee, has triggered a wave of protests across the country.

Art of protest against George Floyd's death

Murals and artwork pay tribute to George Floyd, after his death ignited worldwide protests against police brutality.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Monuments glorifying slavery and colonialism under scrutiny in U.S. and Europe

Monuments glorifying slavery and colonialism under scrutiny in U.S. and Europe

Statues, plaques and street signs celebrating slave traders, Confederate leaders and colonists have become sites of protest amid global demonstrations against police brutality and racism.

More countries ease lockdown restrictions

More countries ease lockdown restrictions

Britain, Spain, Russia, Jordan and the United States are among the countries easing coronavirus restrictions, as cases worldwide surpass 7 million.

Israel's griffon vultures get new lease on life

Israel's griffon vultures get new lease on life

The griffon vultures of Israel - ungainly, smelly and shrunken to a wild population of around 180 due to accidental poisoning and urbanization - are being revived by a network of conservationists.

Burying the victims of coronavirus

Burying the victims of coronavirus

Morgues and cemeteries struggle to bury the victims of COVID-19.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast