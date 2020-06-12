Photos of the week
Ballerinas Kennedy George, 14, and Ava Holloway, 14, pose in front of a monument of Confederate general Robert E. Lee after Virginia Governor Ralph Northam ordered its removal after widespread civil unrest following the death in Minneapolis police...more
A woman cries as the horse-drawn carriage carrying the casket of George Floyd passes by in Pearland, Texas, June 9, 2020. Floyd was memorialized at his funeral in his boyhood home of Houston as "an ordinary brother" transformed by fate into the...more
The statue of Edward Colston, who made a fortune in the 17th century from trading in West African slaves, falls into the water after protesters pulled it down and pushed into the docks, during a protest against racial inequality in Bristol, Britain,...more
Martin Gugino, a 75-year-old protester, lays on the ground after he was shoved by two Buffalo police officers during a protest against the death of George Floyd in Niagara Square in Buffalo, New York, June 4, 2020. Two Buffalo tactical unit officers...more
A protester crawls after being hit by a water cannon during a protest near the prime minister's official residence to demand a better and more effective government response to the coronavirus outbreak, as the number of infections spike, in Kathmandu,...more
Uniformed military personnel walk in front of the White House ahead of a protest against racial inequality in Washington, June 6, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
NYU Langone Health workers kneel and raise their fists in Manhattan during a protest against racial inequality in New York, June 7, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
A cemetery worker dig new graves at the Xico cemetery on the outskirts of Mexico City, as the coronavirus outbreak continues in Mexico, June 10, 2020. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
DaSun Millard stands next to Black Lives Matter sign on a traffic light post, at the newly named Black Lives Matter Plaza on 16th Street near the White House, during a protest against racial inequality in Washington, June 6, 2020. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Police clash with demonstrators on Whitehall during a Black Lives Matter protest in London, Britain, June 7, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A man exits a vehicle with a gun as a man is tended to by medics after being shot during a protest in Seattle, Washington, June 7, 2020. The man drove a car into a rally and then shot and wounded a demonstrator who confronted him. The suspect,...more
Senegalese kneel during a Black Lives Matter gathering in Dakar, Senegal June 9, 2020. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Thousands of demonstrators march across the Golden Gate Bridge during a protest against racial inequality in San Francisco, California, June 6, 2020. REUTERS/Kate Munsch
Seniors watch a video retrospective of their time in high school during Pioneer Valley Regional School’s graduation, which was held in the Northfield Drive-In Theater because of the coronavirus outbreak, in Hinsdale, New Hampshire, June 8, 2020....more
Local resident Jeff Barnes screams at protesters rallying against the death of George Floyd in Anna, Illinois, June 4, 2020. Nearly a century ago this rural town of 4,200 residents expelled most of its African-American residents, according to...more
A demonstrator wearing a face mask stands in front of police officers during a protest against the death of George Floyd in New York City, New York, June 4, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
People attend a "coronavirus-proof" dance event in Nijmegen, Netherlands June 6, 2020. Dutch youth hit the club, sort of, in one of the country's first attempts to resume night life after the coronavirus outbreak, with social distancing rules still...more
A demonstrator holds up her fist in front of police officers during a protest, organized by Black Lives Matter Belgium, in central Brussels, Belgium June 7, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer kneel with Congressional Democrats during a moment of silence to honor George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and others inside Emancipation...more
A protester is detained during a demonstration against Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and in support of democracy in Sao Paulo, Brazil June 7, 2020. Across the political spectrum, lawmakers have decried the far-right leader's defiance of public...more
