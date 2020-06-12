Martin Gugino, a 75-year-old protester, lays on the ground after he was shoved by two Buffalo police officers during a protest against the death of George Floyd in Niagara Square in Buffalo, New York, June 4, 2020. Two Buffalo tactical unit officers...more

Martin Gugino, a 75-year-old protester, lays on the ground after he was shoved by two Buffalo police officers during a protest against the death of George Floyd in Niagara Square in Buffalo, New York, June 4, 2020. Two Buffalo tactical unit officers face felony assault charges for pushing Gugino when he approached a line of officers in riot gear. One officer pushes him with a baton and a second one with his hand. Gugino falls backward to the pavement, a crack is heard and blood trickles from his head as officers walk by his still body. Gugino told USA Today that he was out of intensive care at the hospital and believed he would recover. Jamie Quinn/Handout via REUTERS

