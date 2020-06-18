Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Jun 18, 2020 | 5:01pm EDT

Photos of the week

Patrick Hutchinson carries an injured suspected far-right counter-protester to safety during scuffles between anti-racism protesters and far-right opponents, near Waterloo station during a Black Lives Matter protest in London, Britain, June 13, 2020. Hutchinson said it was simply the right thing to do: "We didn't want the narrative changed and the focus taken away from what we are all fighting for, and that's true equality." REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Patrick Hutchinson carries an injured suspected far-right counter-protester to safety during scuffles between anti-racism protesters and far-right opponents, near Waterloo station during a Black Lives Matter protest in London, Britain, June 13, 2020....more

Reuters / Monday, June 15, 2020
Patrick Hutchinson carries an injured suspected far-right counter-protester to safety during scuffles between anti-racism protesters and far-right opponents, near Waterloo station during a Black Lives Matter protest in London, Britain, June 13, 2020. Hutchinson said it was simply the right thing to do: "We didn't want the narrative changed and the focus taken away from what we are all fighting for, and that's true equality." REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
1 / 20
Joseph Fons runs in front of the U.S. Supreme Court with a Pride flag after the court delivered a watershed victory for LGBT rights and a defeat for President Donald Trump's administration by ruling that a longstanding federal law barring workplace discrimination protects gay and transgender employees, in Washington, June 15, 2020. In the landmark 6-3 ruling, the justices decided that gay and transgender people are protected under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which bars employers from discriminating against employees on the basis of sex as well as race, color, national origin and religion. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Joseph Fons runs in front of the U.S. Supreme Court with a Pride flag after the court delivered a watershed victory for LGBT rights and a defeat for President Donald Trump's administration by ruling that a longstanding federal law barring workplace...more

Reuters / Monday, June 15, 2020
Joseph Fons runs in front of the U.S. Supreme Court with a Pride flag after the court delivered a watershed victory for LGBT rights and a defeat for President Donald Trump's administration by ruling that a longstanding federal law barring workplace discrimination protects gay and transgender employees, in Washington, June 15, 2020. In the landmark 6-3 ruling, the justices decided that gay and transgender people are protected under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which bars employers from discriminating against employees on the basis of sex as well as race, color, national origin and religion. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Close
2 / 20
Merlin Coles 3, watches the Royal Ascot on TV at home while sitting on his horse Mr Glitter Sparkles with his dog Mistress, as horse racing resumed behind closed doors after the coronavirus outbreak, in Bere Regis, Britain, June 17, 2020. REUTERS/Paul Childs

Merlin Coles 3, watches the Royal Ascot on TV at home while sitting on his horse Mr Glitter Sparkles with his dog Mistress, as horse racing resumed behind closed doors after the coronavirus outbreak, in Bere Regis, Britain, June 17, 2020....more

Reuters / Wednesday, June 17, 2020
Merlin Coles 3, watches the Royal Ascot on TV at home while sitting on his horse Mr Glitter Sparkles with his dog Mistress, as horse racing resumed behind closed doors after the coronavirus outbreak, in Bere Regis, Britain, June 17, 2020. REUTERS/Paul Childs
Close
3 / 20
A Kentucky State Trooper explains to Margaret Wells that the line outside a temporary unemployment office established by the Kentucky Labor Cabinet is closed at the State Capitol Annex in Frankfort, Kentucky, June 17, 2020. Hundreds of people who lost jobs during the coronavirus crisis but have been unable to get their unemployment insurance checks converged at the Capitol to seek in-person help. Wells worked in retail in Louisville and has been unemployed since April. She has not been able to get anyone on the phone to answer questions about the status of her application for benefits. She has three kids and drove about an hour to come to the clinic. "I just need to talk to someone, that's all I came all this way to do," she said. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

A Kentucky State Trooper explains to Margaret Wells that the line outside a temporary unemployment office established by the Kentucky Labor Cabinet is closed at the State Capitol Annex in Frankfort, Kentucky, June 17, 2020. Hundreds of people who...more

Reuters / Wednesday, June 17, 2020
A Kentucky State Trooper explains to Margaret Wells that the line outside a temporary unemployment office established by the Kentucky Labor Cabinet is closed at the State Capitol Annex in Frankfort, Kentucky, June 17, 2020. Hundreds of people who lost jobs during the coronavirus crisis but have been unable to get their unemployment insurance checks converged at the Capitol to seek in-person help. Wells worked in retail in Louisville and has been unemployed since April. She has not been able to get anyone on the phone to answer questions about the status of her application for benefits. She has three kids and drove about an hour to come to the clinic. "I just need to talk to someone, that's all I came all this way to do," she said. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
Close
4 / 20
Senior Ruby Wilson holds a sign saying that Tamir Rice, killed by Cleveland Police in 2014, would have been a 2020 graduate as Nathan Hale High School seniors join a protest against racial inequality in the aftermath of George Floyd's death on their graduation day in Seattle, Washington, June 15, 2020. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Senior Ruby Wilson holds a sign saying that Tamir Rice, killed by Cleveland Police in 2014, would have been a 2020 graduate as Nathan Hale High School seniors join a protest against racial inequality in the aftermath of George Floyd's death on their...more

Reuters / Monday, June 15, 2020
Senior Ruby Wilson holds a sign saying that Tamir Rice, killed by Cleveland Police in 2014, would have been a 2020 graduate as Nathan Hale High School seniors join a protest against racial inequality in the aftermath of George Floyd's death on their graduation day in Seattle, Washington, June 15, 2020. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Close
5 / 20
An Atlanta SWAT officer draws his weapon during a rally against racial inequality and the police shooting death of Rayshard Brooks in Atlanta, Georgia, June 13, 2020. Fired Atlanta police officer Garrett Rolfe was charged with murder for the shooting death of Brooks in a fast-food parking lot, while fellow officer Devin Brosnan is facing lesser charges. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

An Atlanta SWAT officer draws his weapon during a rally against racial inequality and the police shooting death of Rayshard Brooks in Atlanta, Georgia, June 13, 2020. Fired Atlanta police officer Garrett Rolfe was charged with murder for the shooting...more

Reuters / Sunday, June 14, 2020
An Atlanta SWAT officer draws his weapon during a rally against racial inequality and the police shooting death of Rayshard Brooks in Atlanta, Georgia, June 13, 2020. Fired Atlanta police officer Garrett Rolfe was charged with murder for the shooting death of Brooks in a fast-food parking lot, while fellow officer Devin Brosnan is facing lesser charges. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Close
6 / 20
President Donald Trump listens to applause after signing an executive order on police reform during a ceremony in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, June 16, 2020. The order encourages police departments to employ the latest standards for use of force, improve information sharing so that officers with poor records are not hired without their backgrounds being known, and add social workers to law enforcement responses to non-violent cases involving drug addiction and homelessness, officials said. Civil-rights groups and top Democrats, including former Vice President Joe Biden, said the order was insufficient. REUTERS/Leah Millis

President Donald Trump listens to applause after signing an executive order on police reform during a ceremony in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, June 16, 2020. The order encourages police departments to employ the latest standards...more

Reuters / Tuesday, June 16, 2020
President Donald Trump listens to applause after signing an executive order on police reform during a ceremony in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, June 16, 2020. The order encourages police departments to employ the latest standards for use of force, improve information sharing so that officers with poor records are not hired without their backgrounds being known, and add social workers to law enforcement responses to non-violent cases involving drug addiction and homelessness, officials said. Civil-rights groups and top Democrats, including former Vice President Joe Biden, said the order was insufficient. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Close
7 / 20
Melissa Kabore, 4, jumps over a puddle in Pissy informal granite quarry in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso June 12, 2020. Quarry workers' children played in the rubble while others toiled alongside their parents after the coronavirus pandemic closed schools. Most of the site's 1,000 workers are adults, but a Reuters witness saw a dozen children of different ages chipping lumps of granite into smaller pieces or balancing rocks on their heads as they walked painstakingly out of the steep pit. REUTERS/Anne Mimault

Melissa Kabore, 4, jumps over a puddle in Pissy informal granite quarry in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso June 12, 2020. Quarry workers' children played in the rubble while others toiled alongside their parents after the coronavirus pandemic closed...more

Reuters / Wednesday, June 17, 2020
Melissa Kabore, 4, jumps over a puddle in Pissy informal granite quarry in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso June 12, 2020. Quarry workers' children played in the rubble while others toiled alongside their parents after the coronavirus pandemic closed schools. Most of the site's 1,000 workers are adults, but a Reuters witness saw a dozen children of different ages chipping lumps of granite into smaller pieces or balancing rocks on their heads as they walked painstakingly out of the steep pit. REUTERS/Anne Mimault
Close
8 / 20
Sinil Ralph, 17 (L), and Larwuson Mulbah, 18, pose for graduation photos at the base of a monument of Confederate general Robert E. Lee in Richmond, Virginia, June 10, 2020. A judge in Richmond issued an injunction against Governor Ralph Northam’s decision to remove the statue from the city. REUTERS/Julia Rendleman

Sinil Ralph, 17 (L), and Larwuson Mulbah, 18, pose for graduation photos at the base of a monument of Confederate general Robert E. Lee in Richmond, Virginia, June 10, 2020. A judge in Richmond issued an injunction against Governor Ralph Northam’s...more

Reuters / Wednesday, June 17, 2020
Sinil Ralph, 17 (L), and Larwuson Mulbah, 18, pose for graduation photos at the base of a monument of Confederate general Robert E. Lee in Richmond, Virginia, June 10, 2020. A judge in Richmond issued an injunction against Governor Ralph Northam’s decision to remove the statue from the city. REUTERS/Julia Rendleman
Close
9 / 20
Security forces are seen during a protest against the death of 15-year-old Guilherme Silva Guedes, who disappeared after intervention by military police at Vila Clara neighborhood in Sao Paulo, Brazil, June 15, 2020. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Security forces are seen during a protest against the death of 15-year-old Guilherme Silva Guedes, who disappeared after intervention by military police at Vila Clara neighborhood in Sao Paulo, Brazil, June 15, 2020. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Reuters / Monday, June 15, 2020
Security forces are seen during a protest against the death of 15-year-old Guilherme Silva Guedes, who disappeared after intervention by military police at Vila Clara neighborhood in Sao Paulo, Brazil, June 15, 2020. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Close
10 / 20
Police officers detain an activist from Swadeshi Jagran Manch, a wing of the Hindu nationalist organisation Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), during a protest against China, in New Delhi, India June 17, 2020. India said 20 soldiers were killed in hand-to-hand fighting with Chinese troops in a disputed mountainous border region. Indian soldiers who survived the clash said the Chinese used bamboo sticks studded with nails during the confrontation in sub-zero temperatures in the high altitude terrain, while the Indians used stones and sticks. Under an agreement forged in the 1990s, the two armies carry but do not use arms near the border. India said China had also suffered casualties. China has not given details of deaths or injuries among its troops. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

Police officers detain an activist from Swadeshi Jagran Manch, a wing of the Hindu nationalist organisation Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), during a protest against China, in New Delhi, India June 17, 2020. India said 20 soldiers were killed in...more

Reuters / Wednesday, June 17, 2020
Police officers detain an activist from Swadeshi Jagran Manch, a wing of the Hindu nationalist organisation Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), during a protest against China, in New Delhi, India June 17, 2020. India said 20 soldiers were killed in hand-to-hand fighting with Chinese troops in a disputed mountainous border region. Indian soldiers who survived the clash said the Chinese used bamboo sticks studded with nails during the confrontation in sub-zero temperatures in the high altitude terrain, while the Indians used stones and sticks. Under an agreement forged in the 1990s, the two armies carry but do not use arms near the border. India said China had also suffered casualties. China has not given details of deaths or injuries among its troops. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
Close
11 / 20
People drink outside a bar during the reopening phase following the coronavirus outbreak in the East Village neighborhood in New York City, June 12, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

People drink outside a bar during the reopening phase following the coronavirus outbreak in the East Village neighborhood in New York City, June 12, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Reuters / Saturday, June 13, 2020
People drink outside a bar during the reopening phase following the coronavirus outbreak in the East Village neighborhood in New York City, June 12, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Close
12 / 20
Relatives and health workers unload the body of a man, who died due to the coronavirus, for his cremation in New Delhi, India, June 11, 2020. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Relatives and health workers unload the body of a man, who died due to the coronavirus, for his cremation in New Delhi, India, June 11, 2020. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, June 11, 2020
Relatives and health workers unload the body of a man, who died due to the coronavirus, for his cremation in New Delhi, India, June 11, 2020. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
13 / 20
The St. Mark's Basilica is reflected in the flooded St. Mark's Square during evening high water in Venice, Italy June 17, 2020. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

The St. Mark's Basilica is reflected in the flooded St. Mark's Square during evening high water in Venice, Italy June 17, 2020. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Wednesday, June 17, 2020
The St. Mark's Basilica is reflected in the flooded St. Mark's Square during evening high water in Venice, Italy June 17, 2020. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
14 / 20
A police officer removes a wire barricade at the entrance of Seattle Police Department East Precinct in Seattle, Washington, June 11, 2020. Demonstrators established a makeshift encampment behind barricades in the Capitol Hill district, occupying it since police moved street barricades and abandoned their East Precinct station in a move city officials say aimed to reduce tension. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A police officer removes a wire barricade at the entrance of Seattle Police Department East Precinct in Seattle, Washington, June 11, 2020. Demonstrators established a makeshift encampment behind barricades in the Capitol Hill district, occupying it...more

Reuters / Thursday, June 11, 2020
A police officer removes a wire barricade at the entrance of Seattle Police Department East Precinct in Seattle, Washington, June 11, 2020. Demonstrators established a makeshift encampment behind barricades in the Capitol Hill district, occupying it since police moved street barricades and abandoned their East Precinct station in a move city officials say aimed to reduce tension. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
15 / 20
Maria Ressa, executive editor and CEO of Philippine news website Rappler, arrives at city hall for the promulgation of her cyber libel case in Manila, Philippines, June 15, 2020. Ressa, whose website has put President Rodrigo Duterte under tough scrutiny, was convicted of libel and faces up to six years in jail, in a ruling widely seen as a blow to media freedom. The former CNN journalist was charged with "cyber libel" over a 2012 article that linked a businessman to illegal activities. After the verdict, Ressa vowed not be silenced and accused the judiciary of becoming complicit in a campaign to stifle press freedom in the Southeast Asian nation. "We're at the precipice, if we fall over we're no longer a democracy," she told reporters. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Maria Ressa, executive editor and CEO of Philippine news website Rappler, arrives at city hall for the promulgation of her cyber libel case in Manila, Philippines, June 15, 2020. Ressa, whose website has put President Rodrigo Duterte under tough...more

Reuters / Monday, June 15, 2020
Maria Ressa, executive editor and CEO of Philippine news website Rappler, arrives at city hall for the promulgation of her cyber libel case in Manila, Philippines, June 15, 2020. Ressa, whose website has put President Rodrigo Duterte under tough scrutiny, was convicted of libel and faces up to six years in jail, in a ruling widely seen as a blow to media freedom. The former CNN journalist was charged with "cyber libel" over a 2012 article that linked a businessman to illegal activities. After the verdict, Ressa vowed not be silenced and accused the judiciary of becoming complicit in a campaign to stifle press freedom in the Southeast Asian nation. "We're at the precipice, if we fall over we're no longer a democracy," she told reporters. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
Close
16 / 20
People participate in a Black Trans Lives Matter rally in Brooklyn, New York City, June 14, 2020. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

People participate in a Black Trans Lives Matter rally in Brooklyn, New York City, June 14, 2020. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Monday, June 15, 2020
People participate in a Black Trans Lives Matter rally in Brooklyn, New York City, June 14, 2020. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Close
17 / 20
Retired nurse Feridia Rojas, 82, wears cardboard shaped into a house at a market to protect herself from the coronavirus in Havana, Cuba, June 11, 2020. Rojas decided to build and wear mobile housing to shield herself from the virus that is particularly deadly to seniors in a country where personal protective equipment is not sold at stores. "I am at home, what about you?" reads a message on her box, in a witty nod to Cuba's coronavirus slogan "Stay at home." The widower, whose daughters both live in the United States, said that with no one to run her errands she had to find a way to do so safely by herself, illustrating the resourcefulness and humor for which Cubans are renowned. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Retired nurse Feridia Rojas, 82, wears cardboard shaped into a house at a market to protect herself from the coronavirus in Havana, Cuba, June 11, 2020. Rojas decided to build and wear mobile housing to shield herself from the virus that is...more

Reuters / Wednesday, June 17, 2020
Retired nurse Feridia Rojas, 82, wears cardboard shaped into a house at a market to protect herself from the coronavirus in Havana, Cuba, June 11, 2020. Rojas decided to build and wear mobile housing to shield herself from the virus that is particularly deadly to seniors in a country where personal protective equipment is not sold at stores. "I am at home, what about you?" reads a message on her box, in a witty nod to Cuba's coronavirus slogan "Stay at home." The widower, whose daughters both live in the United States, said that with no one to run her errands she had to find a way to do so safely by herself, illustrating the resourcefulness and humor for which Cubans are renowned. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
18 / 20
Asha, 18, a Hindu refugee from Pakistan, cries before her wedding as she remembers family members back in Pakistan, at a makeshift hut that was built using wood collected from surrounding trees, at a Hindu refugee settlement situated amongst a woodland area near Signature Bridge, a highway overpass in New Delhi, India, January 24, 2020. She is among hundreds of Hindus who fled Muslim-majority Pakistan and have built a new home in the bustling refugee colony. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

Asha, 18, a Hindu refugee from Pakistan, cries before her wedding as she remembers family members back in Pakistan, at a makeshift hut that was built using wood collected from surrounding trees, at a Hindu refugee settlement situated amongst a...more

Reuters / Tuesday, June 16, 2020
Asha, 18, a Hindu refugee from Pakistan, cries before her wedding as she remembers family members back in Pakistan, at a makeshift hut that was built using wood collected from surrounding trees, at a Hindu refugee settlement situated amongst a woodland area near Signature Bridge, a highway overpass in New Delhi, India, January 24, 2020. She is among hundreds of Hindus who fled Muslim-majority Pakistan and have built a new home in the bustling refugee colony. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
Close
19 / 20
Two protesters speak with a Georgia State Patrol officer after taking over and blocking a freeway during a rally against racial inequality and the police shooting death of Rayshard Brooks, in Atlanta, Georgia, June 13, 2020. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Two protesters speak with a Georgia State Patrol officer after taking over and blocking a freeway during a rally against racial inequality and the police shooting death of Rayshard Brooks, in Atlanta, Georgia, June 13, 2020. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Sunday, June 14, 2020
Two protesters speak with a Georgia State Patrol officer after taking over and blocking a freeway during a rally against racial inequality and the police shooting death of Rayshard Brooks, in Atlanta, Georgia, June 13, 2020. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Iran says it successfully tests new naval cruise missile

Iran says it successfully tests new naval cruise...

Next Slideshows

Iran says it successfully tests new naval cruise missile

Iran says it successfully tests new naval cruise missile

Iran said its navy had successfully fired a new locally made cruise missile during war games in the northern Indian Ocean and near the entrance to the Gulf.

1:56pm EDT
Confederate monuments come down across America

Confederate monuments come down across America

Across the United States, Confederate monuments and statues are removed following the death of George Floyd.

11:51am EDT
India holds funerals for soldiers killed in China border clash as tensions stay high

India holds funerals for soldiers killed in China border clash as tensions stay high

India holds funerals for some of the 20 soldiers killed in brutal hand-to-hand fighting with Chinese troops in a disputed mountainous border region, as the...

9:16am EDT
Art of protest against George Floyd's death

Art of protest against George Floyd's death

Murals and artwork pay tribute to George Floyd, after his death ignited worldwide protests against police brutality.

9:06am EDT

MORE IN PICTURES

Iran says it successfully tests new naval cruise missile

Iran says it successfully tests new naval cruise missile

Iran said its navy had successfully fired a new locally made cruise missile during war games in the northern Indian Ocean and near the entrance to the Gulf.

Confederate monuments come down across America

Confederate monuments come down across America

Across the United States, Confederate monuments and statues are removed following the death of George Floyd.

Masks and horses at the Royal Ascot

Masks and horses at the Royal Ascot

Masks and empty stands replace hats and around 300,000 people that would normally attend the five day annual racing event.

India holds funerals for soldiers killed in China border clash as tensions stay high

India holds funerals for soldiers killed in China border clash as tensions stay high

India holds funerals for some of the 20 soldiers killed in brutal hand-to-hand fighting with Chinese troops in a disputed mountainous border region, as the nuclear-armed rivals sought to defuse tensions.

Art of protest against George Floyd's death

Art of protest against George Floyd's death

Murals and artwork pay tribute to George Floyd, after his death ignited worldwide protests against police brutality.

Inside Seattle's autonomous protest zone

Inside Seattle's autonomous protest zone

Protesters in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood have established what they call an 'autonomous zone' while continuing to demonstrate against racial inequality and call for defunding of the police.

At home with New York City family amid coronavirus

At home with New York City family amid coronavirus

Inside the home of the Hassebroek family in Brooklyn, amid a coronavirus outbreak that killed nearly 22,000 of New York City's residents.

Children toil alongside parents at Burkina Faso quarry pit

Children toil alongside parents at Burkina Faso quarry pit

At an open-pit granite quarry in Burkina Faso's capital, workers' children play in the rubble while others toil alongside their parents after the coronavirus pandemic closed schools.

Americans feel economic crush of coronavirus

Americans feel economic crush of coronavirus

The coronavirus has put a staggering 25 million Americans out of work, laying bare both the economic and human tragedy wrought by the pandemic.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast