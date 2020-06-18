Photos of the week
Patrick Hutchinson carries an injured suspected far-right counter-protester to safety during scuffles between anti-racism protesters and far-right opponents, near Waterloo station during a Black Lives Matter protest in London, Britain, June 13, 2020....more
Joseph Fons runs in front of the U.S. Supreme Court with a Pride flag after the court delivered a watershed victory for LGBT rights and a defeat for President Donald Trump's administration by ruling that a longstanding federal law barring workplace...more
Merlin Coles 3, watches the Royal Ascot on TV at home while sitting on his horse Mr Glitter Sparkles with his dog Mistress, as horse racing resumed behind closed doors after the coronavirus outbreak, in Bere Regis, Britain, June 17, 2020....more
A Kentucky State Trooper explains to Margaret Wells that the line outside a temporary unemployment office established by the Kentucky Labor Cabinet is closed at the State Capitol Annex in Frankfort, Kentucky, June 17, 2020. Hundreds of people who...more
Senior Ruby Wilson holds a sign saying that Tamir Rice, killed by Cleveland Police in 2014, would have been a 2020 graduate as Nathan Hale High School seniors join a protest against racial inequality in the aftermath of George Floyd's death on their...more
An Atlanta SWAT officer draws his weapon during a rally against racial inequality and the police shooting death of Rayshard Brooks in Atlanta, Georgia, June 13, 2020. Fired Atlanta police officer Garrett Rolfe was charged with murder for the shooting...more
President Donald Trump listens to applause after signing an executive order on police reform during a ceremony in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, June 16, 2020. The order encourages police departments to employ the latest standards...more
Melissa Kabore, 4, jumps over a puddle in Pissy informal granite quarry in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso June 12, 2020. Quarry workers' children played in the rubble while others toiled alongside their parents after the coronavirus pandemic closed...more
Sinil Ralph, 17 (L), and Larwuson Mulbah, 18, pose for graduation photos at the base of a monument of Confederate general Robert E. Lee in Richmond, Virginia, June 10, 2020. A judge in Richmond issued an injunction against Governor Ralph Northam’s...more
Security forces are seen during a protest against the death of 15-year-old Guilherme Silva Guedes, who disappeared after intervention by military police at Vila Clara neighborhood in Sao Paulo, Brazil, June 15, 2020. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Police officers detain an activist from Swadeshi Jagran Manch, a wing of the Hindu nationalist organisation Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), during a protest against China, in New Delhi, India June 17, 2020. India said 20 soldiers were killed in...more
People drink outside a bar during the reopening phase following the coronavirus outbreak in the East Village neighborhood in New York City, June 12, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Relatives and health workers unload the body of a man, who died due to the coronavirus, for his cremation in New Delhi, India, June 11, 2020. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
The St. Mark's Basilica is reflected in the flooded St. Mark's Square during evening high water in Venice, Italy June 17, 2020. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A police officer removes a wire barricade at the entrance of Seattle Police Department East Precinct in Seattle, Washington, June 11, 2020. Demonstrators established a makeshift encampment behind barricades in the Capitol Hill district, occupying it...more
Maria Ressa, executive editor and CEO of Philippine news website Rappler, arrives at city hall for the promulgation of her cyber libel case in Manila, Philippines, June 15, 2020. Ressa, whose website has put President Rodrigo Duterte under tough...more
People participate in a Black Trans Lives Matter rally in Brooklyn, New York City, June 14, 2020. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Retired nurse Feridia Rojas, 82, wears cardboard shaped into a house at a market to protect herself from the coronavirus in Havana, Cuba, June 11, 2020. Rojas decided to build and wear mobile housing to shield herself from the virus that is...more
Asha, 18, a Hindu refugee from Pakistan, cries before her wedding as she remembers family members back in Pakistan, at a makeshift hut that was built using wood collected from surrounding trees, at a Hindu refugee settlement situated amongst a...more
Two protesters speak with a Georgia State Patrol officer after taking over and blocking a freeway during a rally against racial inequality and the police shooting death of Rayshard Brooks, in Atlanta, Georgia, June 13, 2020. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Next Slideshows
Iran says it successfully tests new naval cruise missile
Iran said its navy had successfully fired a new locally made cruise missile during war games in the northern Indian Ocean and near the entrance to the Gulf.
Confederate monuments come down across America
Across the United States, Confederate monuments and statues are removed following the death of George Floyd.
India holds funerals for soldiers killed in China border clash as tensions stay high
India holds funerals for some of the 20 soldiers killed in brutal hand-to-hand fighting with Chinese troops in a disputed mountainous border region, as the...
Art of protest against George Floyd's death
Murals and artwork pay tribute to George Floyd, after his death ignited worldwide protests against police brutality.
MORE IN PICTURES
Iran says it successfully tests new naval cruise missile
Iran said its navy had successfully fired a new locally made cruise missile during war games in the northern Indian Ocean and near the entrance to the Gulf.
Confederate monuments come down across America
Across the United States, Confederate monuments and statues are removed following the death of George Floyd.
Masks and horses at the Royal Ascot
Masks and empty stands replace hats and around 300,000 people that would normally attend the five day annual racing event.
India holds funerals for soldiers killed in China border clash as tensions stay high
India holds funerals for some of the 20 soldiers killed in brutal hand-to-hand fighting with Chinese troops in a disputed mountainous border region, as the nuclear-armed rivals sought to defuse tensions.
Art of protest against George Floyd's death
Murals and artwork pay tribute to George Floyd, after his death ignited worldwide protests against police brutality.
Inside Seattle's autonomous protest zone
Protesters in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood have established what they call an 'autonomous zone' while continuing to demonstrate against racial inequality and call for defunding of the police.
At home with New York City family amid coronavirus
Inside the home of the Hassebroek family in Brooklyn, amid a coronavirus outbreak that killed nearly 22,000 of New York City's residents.
Children toil alongside parents at Burkina Faso quarry pit
At an open-pit granite quarry in Burkina Faso's capital, workers' children play in the rubble while others toil alongside their parents after the coronavirus pandemic closed schools.
Americans feel economic crush of coronavirus
The coronavirus has put a staggering 25 million Americans out of work, laying bare both the economic and human tragedy wrought by the pandemic.