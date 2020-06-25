A supporter of President Donald Trump shoots a video with his mobile phone from the sparsely filled upper decks of the arena as the president addresses his first re-election campaign rally in several months in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak,...more

A supporter of President Donald Trump shoots a video with his mobile phone from the sparsely filled upper decks of the arena as the president addresses his first re-election campaign rally in several months in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak, at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma, June 20, 2020. Prior to the event, Trump's campaign manager Brad Parscale said there had been more than one million requests to attend. However, the 19,000-seat BOK Center arena had many empty seats and Trump and Vice President Mike Pence canceled speeches to an expected "overflow" area outside. The Tulsa Fire Department tallied the crowd at about 6,200 people. REUTERS/Leah Millis

