Photos of the week
A supporter of President Donald Trump shoots a video with his mobile phone from the sparsely filled upper decks of the arena as the president addresses his first re-election campaign rally in several months in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak,...more
Tomika Miller, the widow of Rayshard Brooks, cries over his coffin at the conclusion of his public viewing a day before his funeral at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, Georgia, June 22, 2020. With tears, some laughter and memories of a generous...more
Protestors attach a chain to the statue of President Andrew Jackson in the middle of Lafayette Park in front of the White House in an attempt to pull it down as someone throws a roll of toilet paper during racial inequality protests in Washington,...more
Nearly 2,300 house plants are placed in seats during a rehearsal as Barcelona's Gran Teatre del Liceu opera reopens its doors with a concert for plants to raise awareness about the importance of an audience after the coronavirus lockdown, in...more
A relative touches 76-year-old Don Jaime, who is infected with the coronavirus, during a final goodbye inside an intensive care unit at the University of Chile's clinical hospital in Santiago, Chile June 18, 2020. Doctors fought for weeks to save...more
A memorial to George Floyd, who died after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee into his neck on May 25, is lit by morning light one month after his death in Minneapolis, Minnesota, June 25, 2020. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez bumps elbows with resident Upkar Chana while greeting voters during the Democratic congressional primary election in Queens, New York, June 23, 2020. Ocasio-Cortez secured about 70% of the vote against centrist...more
An inmate holds a sign to his cell window reading "We Matter" as Black Lives Matter supporters hold a protest against racial inequality on Father's Day outside Cook County Jail in Chicago, Illinois, June 21, 2020. REUTERS/Alexander Gouletas
President Donald Trump uses a mobile phone during a roundtable discussion on the reopening of small businesses in the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington, June 18, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Army officers salute to pay tribute to Indian soldier Sunil Kumar before his cremation in Maner, in the eastern state of Bihar, India, June 18, 2020. On June 15, Indian and Chinese troops brawled for several hours in the Galwan Valley, using stones...more
Karla Lopez Rangel, 24, gives birth to Sabino Yoehi Flores Lopez as she is supported by her husband Miguel Flores Torres, 24, and midwives Luz Aurora Carrera Lopez and Gabriela Zebadua Baqueiro, in Xochimilco, Mexico City, Mexico, May 25, 2020....more
Revellers shield themselves as they celebrate in the rain near Stonehenge stone circle, despite official summer solstice celebrations being cancelled due to the spread of the coronavirus, near Amesbury, Britain, June 21, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville
People participate in an outdoor yoga class by LMNTS Outdoor Studio, in a dome to facilitate social distancing and proper protocols to prevent the spread of coronavirus, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada June 21, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
Children play with a tire in Yoff neighborhood of Dakar, Senegal June 24, 2020. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Everton fan Speedo Mick watches his team's match against Liverpool at home, as play resumes behind closed doors following the coronavirus outbreak, in London, Britain, June 21, 2020. Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs
Two monkeys are sedated as veterinarians from the Department of National Parks carry out a sterilization procedure in Lopburi, Thailand June 22, 2020. Thailand has started sterilizing hundreds of monkeys in the city famous for its macaque population,...more
An Israeli border police member fires a tear gas canister towards Palestinians protesting against the demolition of a house under construction by Israeli forces, in Beitunia in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, June 24, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Russian sailors march during the Victory Day Parade in Red Square in Moscow, Russia, June 24, 2020. The military parade, marking the 75th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two, was scheduled for May 9 but postponed due to the...more
A White House staff member watches President Donald Trump's motorcade arrive as U.S. Secret Service counter assault team (CAT) snipers stand atop a U.S. border patrol armored tactical vehicle, as the president arrives to tour a recently constructed...more
Artist Dustin Klein projects an image of George Floyd onto the statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee in Richmond, Virginia, June 18, 2020. REUTERS/Julia Rendleman
