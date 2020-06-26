Edition:
Photos of the week

Nearly 2,300 house plants are placed in seats during a rehearsal as Barcelona's Gran Teatre del Liceu opera reopens its doors with a concert for plants to raise awareness about the importance of an audience after the coronavirus lockdown, in Barcelona, Spain June 22, 2020. Organizers said the intention was to reflect on the absurdity of the human condition in the era of the coronavirus, which deprives people of their position as spectators. "Nature advanced to occupy the spaces we snatched from it," executive producer Eugenio Ampudio said. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Monday, June 22, 2020
Nearly 2,300 house plants are placed in seats during a rehearsal as Barcelona's Gran Teatre del Liceu opera reopens its doors with a concert for plants to raise awareness about the importance of an audience after the coronavirus lockdown, in Barcelona, Spain June 22, 2020. Organizers said the intention was to reflect on the absurdity of the human condition in the era of the coronavirus, which deprives people of their position as spectators. "Nature advanced to occupy the spaces we snatched from it," executive producer Eugenio Ampudio said. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Tomika Miller, the widow of Rayshard Brooks, cries over his coffin at the conclusion of his public viewing a day before his funeral at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, Georgia, June 22, 2020. With tears, some laughter and memories of a generous young man who liked cowboy boots and cracking jokes, more than 200 friends and family members filled the pews of the historic church to mourn Brooks, a Black man who was shot twice in the back by Atlanta police outside of a fast-food restaurant on June 12. Curtis Compton/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, June 22, 2020
Tomika Miller, the widow of Rayshard Brooks, cries over his coffin at the conclusion of his public viewing a day before his funeral at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, Georgia, June 22, 2020. With tears, some laughter and memories of a generous young man who liked cowboy boots and cracking jokes, more than 200 friends and family members filled the pews of the historic church to mourn Brooks, a Black man who was shot twice in the back by Atlanta police outside of a fast-food restaurant on June 12. Curtis Compton/Pool via REUTERS
Protestors attach a chain to the statue of President Andrew Jackson in the middle of Lafayette Park in front of the White House in an attempt to pull it down as someone throws a roll of toilet paper during racial inequality protests in Washington, June 22, 2020. Protesters tried to topple the statue facing the White House, scrawling "killer scum" on the base and pulling at ropes around the figure of Jackson on a horse. Police in riot gear drove the crowd back and formed a protective ring around the statue. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Monday, June 22, 2020
Protestors attach a chain to the statue of President Andrew Jackson in the middle of Lafayette Park in front of the White House in an attempt to pull it down as someone throws a roll of toilet paper during racial inequality protests in Washington, June 22, 2020. Protesters tried to topple the statue facing the White House, scrawling "killer scum" on the base and pulling at ropes around the figure of Jackson on a horse. Police in riot gear drove the crowd back and formed a protective ring around the statue. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
A supporter of President Donald Trump shoots a video with his mobile phone from the sparsely filled upper decks of the arena as the president addresses his first re-election campaign rally in several months in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak, at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma, June 20, 2020. Prior to the event, Trump's campaign manager Brad Parscale said there had been more than one million requests to attend. However, the 19,000-seat BOK Center arena had many empty seats and Trump and Vice President Mike Pence canceled speeches to an expected "overflow" area outside. The Tulsa Fire Department tallied the crowd at about 6,200 people. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Saturday, June 20, 2020
A supporter of President Donald Trump shoots a video with his mobile phone from the sparsely filled upper decks of the arena as the president addresses his first re-election campaign rally in several months in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak, at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma, June 20, 2020. Prior to the event, Trump's campaign manager Brad Parscale said there had been more than one million requests to attend. However, the 19,000-seat BOK Center arena had many empty seats and Trump and Vice President Mike Pence canceled speeches to an expected "overflow" area outside. The Tulsa Fire Department tallied the crowd at about 6,200 people. REUTERS/Leah Millis
A relative touches 76-year-old Don Jaime, who is infected with the coronavirus, during a final goodbye inside an intensive care unit at the University of Chile's clinical hospital in Santiago, Chile June 18, 2020. Doctors fought for weeks to save Jaime but last week recognized they would lose the battle and invited his family into the hospital to say goodbye. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Tuesday, June 23, 2020
A relative touches 76-year-old Don Jaime, who is infected with the coronavirus, during a final goodbye inside an intensive care unit at the University of Chile's clinical hospital in Santiago, Chile June 18, 2020. Doctors fought for weeks to save Jaime but last week recognized they would lose the battle and invited his family into the hospital to say goodbye. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A memorial to George Floyd, who died after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee into his neck on May 25, is lit by morning light one month after his death in Minneapolis, Minnesota, June 25, 2020. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi

Reuters / Thursday, June 25, 2020
A memorial to George Floyd, who died after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee into his neck on May 25, is lit by morning light one month after his death in Minneapolis, Minnesota, June 25, 2020. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez bumps elbows with resident Upkar Chana while greeting voters during the Democratic congressional primary election in Queens, New York, June 23, 2020. Ocasio-Cortez secured about 70% of the vote against centrist challenger Michelle Caruso-Cabrera, who got less than 20%, state election results showed. Her resounding win, along with that of Jamaal Bowman in a neighboring district, signaled fresh momentum for progressive politics amid growing calls for economic and racial justice. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, June 23, 2020
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez bumps elbows with resident Upkar Chana while greeting voters during the Democratic congressional primary election in Queens, New York, June 23, 2020. Ocasio-Cortez secured about 70% of the vote against centrist challenger Michelle Caruso-Cabrera, who got less than 20%, state election results showed. Her resounding win, along with that of Jamaal Bowman in a neighboring district, signaled fresh momentum for progressive politics amid growing calls for economic and racial justice. REUTERS/Mike Segar
An inmate holds a sign to his cell window reading "We Matter" as Black Lives Matter supporters hold a protest against racial inequality on Father's Day outside Cook County Jail in Chicago, Illinois, June 21, 2020. REUTERS/Alexander Gouletas

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2020
An inmate holds a sign to his cell window reading "We Matter" as Black Lives Matter supporters hold a protest against racial inequality on Father's Day outside Cook County Jail in Chicago, Illinois, June 21, 2020. REUTERS/Alexander Gouletas
President Donald Trump uses a mobile phone during a roundtable discussion on the reopening of small businesses in the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington, June 18, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Thursday, June 18, 2020
President Donald Trump uses a mobile phone during a roundtable discussion on the reopening of small businesses in the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington, June 18, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Army officers salute to pay tribute to Indian soldier Sunil Kumar before his cremation in Maner, in the eastern state of Bihar, India, June 18, 2020. On June 15, Indian and Chinese troops brawled for several hours in the Galwan Valley, using stones and sticks with nails embedded in them to beat each other, killing 20 Indian soldiers and injuring at least 76 more. China has not disclosed how many casualties its troops suffered. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, June 18, 2020
Army officers salute to pay tribute to Indian soldier Sunil Kumar before his cremation in Maner, in the eastern state of Bihar, India, June 18, 2020. On June 15, Indian and Chinese troops brawled for several hours in the Galwan Valley, using stones and sticks with nails embedded in them to beat each other, killing 20 Indian soldiers and injuring at least 76 more. China has not disclosed how many casualties its troops suffered. REUTERS/Stringer
Karla Lopez Rangel, 24, gives birth to Sabino Yoehi Flores Lopez as she is supported by her husband Miguel Flores Torres, 24, and midwives Luz Aurora Carrera Lopez and Gabriela Zebadua Baqueiro, in Xochimilco, Mexico City, Mexico, May 25, 2020. Worried about a hospital birth amid Mexico City's coronavirus outbreak, the couple scrambled to plan a home birth: they moved to a neighborhood with fewer cases, hired midwives and bought a birthing pool. REUTERS/Gustavo Graf

Reuters / Friday, June 19, 2020
Karla Lopez Rangel, 24, gives birth to Sabino Yoehi Flores Lopez as she is supported by her husband Miguel Flores Torres, 24, and midwives Luz Aurora Carrera Lopez and Gabriela Zebadua Baqueiro, in Xochimilco, Mexico City, Mexico, May 25, 2020. Worried about a hospital birth amid Mexico City's coronavirus outbreak, the couple scrambled to plan a home birth: they moved to a neighborhood with fewer cases, hired midwives and bought a birthing pool. REUTERS/Gustavo Graf
Revellers shield themselves as they celebrate in the rain near Stonehenge stone circle, despite official summer solstice celebrations being cancelled due to the spread of the coronavirus, near Amesbury, Britain, June 21, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2020
Revellers shield themselves as they celebrate in the rain near Stonehenge stone circle, despite official summer solstice celebrations being cancelled due to the spread of the coronavirus, near Amesbury, Britain, June 21, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville
People participate in an outdoor yoga class by LMNTS Outdoor Studio, in a dome to facilitate social distancing and proper protocols to prevent the spread of coronavirus, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada June 21, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2020
People participate in an outdoor yoga class by LMNTS Outdoor Studio, in a dome to facilitate social distancing and proper protocols to prevent the spread of coronavirus, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada June 21, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
Children play with a tire in Yoff neighborhood of Dakar, Senegal June 24, 2020. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Wednesday, June 24, 2020
Children play with a tire in Yoff neighborhood of Dakar, Senegal June 24, 2020. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Everton fan Speedo Mick watches his team's match against Liverpool at home, as play resumes behind closed doors following the coronavirus outbreak, in London, Britain, June 21, 2020. Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2020
Everton fan Speedo Mick watches his team's match against Liverpool at home, as play resumes behind closed doors following the coronavirus outbreak, in London, Britain, June 21, 2020. Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs
Two monkeys are sedated as veterinarians from the Department of National Parks carry out a sterilization procedure in Lopburi, Thailand June 22, 2020. Thailand has started sterilizing hundreds of monkeys in the city famous for its macaque population, as the coronavirus pandemic leaves some 2,000 monkeys hungry, aggressive and wrestling food from terrified residents. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Tuesday, June 23, 2020
Two monkeys are sedated as veterinarians from the Department of National Parks carry out a sterilization procedure in Lopburi, Thailand June 22, 2020. Thailand has started sterilizing hundreds of monkeys in the city famous for its macaque population, as the coronavirus pandemic leaves some 2,000 monkeys hungry, aggressive and wrestling food from terrified residents. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
An Israeli border police member fires a tear gas canister towards Palestinians protesting against the demolition of a house under construction by Israeli forces, in Beitunia in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, June 24, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / Wednesday, June 24, 2020
An Israeli border police member fires a tear gas canister towards Palestinians protesting against the demolition of a house under construction by Israeli forces, in Beitunia in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, June 24, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Russian sailors march during the Victory Day Parade in Red Square in Moscow, Russia, June 24, 2020. The military parade, marking the 75th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two, was scheduled for May 9 but postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak. Host photo agency/Mikhail Voskresenskiy via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, June 24, 2020
Russian sailors march during the Victory Day Parade in Red Square in Moscow, Russia, June 24, 2020. The military parade, marking the 75th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two, was scheduled for May 9 but postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak. Host photo agency/Mikhail Voskresenskiy via REUTERS
A White House staff member watches President Donald Trump's motorcade arrive as U.S. Secret Service counter assault team (CAT) snipers stand atop a U.S. border patrol armored tactical vehicle, as the president arrives to tour a recently constructed section of the U.S.-Mexico border wall in San Luis, Arizona, June 23, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, June 23, 2020
A White House staff member watches President Donald Trump's motorcade arrive as U.S. Secret Service counter assault team (CAT) snipers stand atop a U.S. border patrol armored tactical vehicle, as the president arrives to tour a recently constructed section of the U.S.-Mexico border wall in San Luis, Arizona, June 23, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Artist Dustin Klein projects an image of George Floyd onto the statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee in Richmond, Virginia, June 18, 2020. REUTERS/Julia Rendleman

Reuters / Thursday, June 18, 2020
Artist Dustin Klein projects an image of George Floyd onto the statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee in Richmond, Virginia, June 18, 2020. REUTERS/Julia Rendleman
