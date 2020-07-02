Photos of the week
Mark McCloskey and his wife Patricia McCloskey draw their firearms on protestors, one of whom holds a video camera and microphone (R), as they enter their neighborhood during a protest against St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson, in St. Louis, Missouri,...more
People are detained by riot police during a march against a new national security law on the anniversary of Hong Kong's handover to China from Britain in Hong Kong, China July 1, 2020. Police fired water cannon and tear gas and arrested more than 300...more
A man who died of COVID-19 is wrapped in a body bag at the United Memorial Medical Center's coronavirus intensive care unit in Houston, Texas, June 29, 2020. The number of cases nationwide spiked to nearly 50,000 on July 1, the fourth record rise in...more
A Palestinian man argues with an Israeli soldier during a protest against Israel's plan to annex parts of the occupied West Bank, in Jordan Valley June 24, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
A Turkana man walks through a locust swarm near the town of Lodwar, Turkana county, Kenya, June 28, 2020. Numbers of locusts exploded in East Africa and the Red Sea region in late 2019, exacerbated by atypical weather patterns amplified by climate...more
Willie Townsend, an employee of the Mississippi State Capitol, raises and lowers commemorative state flags that are purchased by people from all around the world after being flown at the Capitol, hours before Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves signed a...more
Lawmakers from Taiwan's ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) scuffle with lawmakers from the main opposition Kuomintang (KMT) party, who have been occupying the Legislature Yuan, in Taipei, Taiwan, June 29, 2020. More than 20 KMT lawmakers...more
A child plays on the steps of the U.S. Supreme Court building as an anti-abortion activist holds a sign during a demonstration outside the court in Washington, June 29, 2020. The child was being photographed by a parent (not shown) at the same time...more
A dead elephant is seen in the Okavango Delta of Botswana, May to June, 2020. Botswana is investigating a growing number of unexplained deaths of elephants, having confirmed 275 had died. The dead elephants were first spotted months ago in the...more
Crews stand around the statue of Confederate general Stonewall Jackson after it was removed from its pedestal in Richmond, Virginia, July 1, 2020. REUTERS/Julia Rendleman
A marble carver works on a statue of a Buddha in his carving workshop in Sagyin village, Mandalay, Myanmar. For generations, artisans in this part of Buddhist-majority Myanmar have carved out a living from white marble, fashioning mostly colossal...more
A worker cleans off the word "people" graffitied over the word "police" at the Seattle Police Department's East Precinct as they retake the Capitol Hill Occupied Protest (CHOP) area, in Seattle, Washington, July 1, 2020. Police moved to retake the...more
People prepare to go tubing on the Salt River amid the coronavirus outbreak in Arizona, June 27, 2020. Hot and sunny weather led to crowds tubing as Arizona and a dozen other states face the worst surge in coronavirus cases since the pandemic...more
A medical worker wearing PPE relaxes in front of an air cooler, at a center to conduct coronavirus tests, in New Delhi, India, June 30, 2020. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
Demonstrators march in support of LGBTQ pride and Black Lives Matter movements in New York City, New York, June 25, 2020. The celebration of LGBTQ lives has merged with the nationwide demonstrations ignited by the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis...more
Fans crowd the Vasil Levski National Stadium before the Bulgarian Cup Final match between CSKA Sofia and Lokomotiv Plovdiv in Sofia, Bulgaria, July 1, 2020. Thousands of fans violated social distancing rules for occupying every second row and every...more
Students of Sam Khok school, wearing face masks and face shields, are seen inside old ballot boxes repurposed into partitions as they attend a class after the Thai government eased isolation measures and introduced social distancing as schools...more
A worker stands on the wreckage of a vehicle oil and tires store hit by Saudi-led air strikes in Sanaa, Yemen July 2, 2020. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Indigenous people from Yanomami ethnic group gather at the 4th Surucucu Special Frontier Platoon of the Brazilian army in the municipality of Alto Alegre, state of Roraima, Brazil July 1, 2020. Brazil's military delivered protective supplies,...more
Former Team GB rhythmic gymnast Hannah Martin trains at Ouse Valley Viaduct in Sussex, Britain, June 29, 2020. REUTERS/Matthew Childs
