Mark McCloskey and his wife Patricia McCloskey draw their firearms on protestors, one of whom holds a video camera and microphone (R), as they enter their neighborhood during a protest against St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson, in St. Louis, Missouri, June 28, 2020. Several hundred white and Black protesters walked through an open gate into the community where the couple live. They were met by Mark McCloskey holding what looked like an automatic rifle and shouting "get out!" several times at the crowd. Then Patricia McCloskey appeared from the front of the house holding a handgun. Reuters photographer Lawrence Bryant quickly became more concerned. "She had her finger on the trigger and looked nervous and I became a little bit more worried, as there were kids out there and she was sporadically pointing the gun at random people," he recalled. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant

