Photos of the week

Mark McCloskey and his wife Patricia McCloskey draw their firearms on protestors, one of whom holds a video camera and microphone (R), as they enter their neighborhood during a protest against St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson, in St. Louis, Missouri, June 28, 2020. Several hundred white and Black protesters walked through an open gate into the community where the couple live. They were met by Mark McCloskey holding what looked like an automatic rifle and shouting "get out!" several times at the crowd. Then Patricia McCloskey appeared from the front of the house holding a handgun. Reuters photographer Lawrence Bryant quickly became more concerned. "She had her finger on the trigger and looked nervous and I became a little bit more worried, as there were kids out there and she was sporadically pointing the gun at random people," he recalled. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant

Reuters / Monday, June 29, 2020
Mark McCloskey and his wife Patricia McCloskey draw their firearms on protestors, one of whom holds a video camera and microphone (R), as they enter their neighborhood during a protest against St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson, in St. Louis, Missouri, June 28, 2020. Several hundred white and Black protesters walked through an open gate into the community where the couple live. They were met by Mark McCloskey holding what looked like an automatic rifle and shouting "get out!" several times at the crowd. Then Patricia McCloskey appeared from the front of the house holding a handgun. Reuters photographer Lawrence Bryant quickly became more concerned. "She had her finger on the trigger and looked nervous and I became a little bit more worried, as there were kids out there and she was sporadically pointing the gun at random people," he recalled. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant
People are detained by riot police during a march against a new national security law on the anniversary of Hong Kong's handover to China from Britain in Hong Kong, China July 1, 2020. Police fired water cannon and tear gas and arrested more than 300 people as demonstrators defied the sweeping security legislation introduced by China to snuff out dissent in the former British colony. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Wednesday, July 01, 2020
People are detained by riot police during a march against a new national security law on the anniversary of Hong Kong's handover to China from Britain in Hong Kong, China July 1, 2020. Police fired water cannon and tear gas and arrested more than 300 people as demonstrators defied the sweeping security legislation introduced by China to snuff out dissent in the former British colony. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A man who died of COVID-19 is wrapped in a body bag at the United Memorial Medical Center's coronavirus intensive care unit in Houston, Texas, June 29, 2020. The number of cases nationwide spiked to nearly 50,000 on July 1, the fourth record rise in infections in the last seven days. The United States has now reported more than 128,000 coronavirus-related deaths, nearly a quarter of the global total. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Reuters / Monday, June 29, 2020
A man who died of COVID-19 is wrapped in a body bag at the United Memorial Medical Center's coronavirus intensive care unit in Houston, Texas, June 29, 2020. The number of cases nationwide spiked to nearly 50,000 on July 1, the fourth record rise in infections in the last seven days. The United States has now reported more than 128,000 coronavirus-related deaths, nearly a quarter of the global total. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
A Palestinian man argues with an Israeli soldier during a protest against Israel's plan to annex parts of the occupied West Bank, in Jordan Valley June 24, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / Thursday, June 25, 2020
A Palestinian man argues with an Israeli soldier during a protest against Israel's plan to annex parts of the occupied West Bank, in Jordan Valley June 24, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
A Turkana man walks through a locust swarm near the town of Lodwar, Turkana county, Kenya, June 28, 2020. Numbers of locusts exploded in East Africa and the Red Sea region in late 2019, exacerbated by atypical weather patterns amplified by climate change. Swarms of insects flew west from Yemen, and this year reached Kenya, Somalia and Ethiopia. The new generation has hatched in Turkana, Kenya's poorest region. The young locusts are eating everything in sight, and when their wings mature the swarms will be able to travel up to 130 kilometers (80 miles) in a day. The hatchings have occurred as crops are planted in a region where 20 million people struggle for food. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Monday, June 29, 2020
A Turkana man walks through a locust swarm near the town of Lodwar, Turkana county, Kenya, June 28, 2020. Numbers of locusts exploded in East Africa and the Red Sea region in late 2019, exacerbated by atypical weather patterns amplified by climate change. Swarms of insects flew west from Yemen, and this year reached Kenya, Somalia and Ethiopia. The new generation has hatched in Turkana, Kenya's poorest region. The young locusts are eating everything in sight, and when their wings mature the swarms will be able to travel up to 130 kilometers (80 miles) in a day. The hatchings have occurred as crops are planted in a region where 20 million people struggle for food. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Willie Townsend, an employee of the Mississippi State Capitol, raises and lowers commemorative state flags that are purchased by people from all around the world after being flown at the Capitol, hours before Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves signed a bill into law replacing the current state flag that includes a Confederate emblem, in Jackson, Mississippi, June 30, 2020. The removal of the flag, a long-simmering source of controversy in one of the breakaway Southern states that fought in the 1860s American Civil War, follows the death of George Floyd. REUTERS/Suzi Altman

Reuters / Tuesday, June 30, 2020
Willie Townsend, an employee of the Mississippi State Capitol, raises and lowers commemorative state flags that are purchased by people from all around the world after being flown at the Capitol, hours before Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves signed a bill into law replacing the current state flag that includes a Confederate emblem, in Jackson, Mississippi, June 30, 2020. The removal of the flag, a long-simmering source of controversy in one of the breakaway Southern states that fought in the 1860s American Civil War, follows the death of George Floyd. REUTERS/Suzi Altman
Lawmakers from Taiwan's ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) scuffle with lawmakers from the main opposition Kuomintang (KMT) party, who have been occupying the Legislature Yuan, in Taipei, Taiwan, June 29, 2020. More than 20 KMT lawmakers occupied the legislature overnight, blocking entry to the main chamber with chains and chairs, saying the government was trying to force through legislation and demanding the president withdraw the nomination of a close aide to a high-level watchdog. REUTERS/Ann Wang

Reuters / Monday, June 29, 2020
Lawmakers from Taiwan's ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) scuffle with lawmakers from the main opposition Kuomintang (KMT) party, who have been occupying the Legislature Yuan, in Taipei, Taiwan, June 29, 2020. More than 20 KMT lawmakers occupied the legislature overnight, blocking entry to the main chamber with chains and chairs, saying the government was trying to force through legislation and demanding the president withdraw the nomination of a close aide to a high-level watchdog. REUTERS/Ann Wang
A child plays on the steps of the U.S. Supreme Court building as an anti-abortion activist holds a sign during a demonstration outside the court in Washington, June 29, 2020. The child was being photographed by a parent (not shown) at the same time demonstrators gathered outside the court. The court defended abortion rights in a major ruling by striking down a Louisiana law requiring doctors who perform abortions to have a sometimes difficult-to-obtain formal affiliation called "admitting privileges" at a hospital within 30 miles (48 km) of the clinic. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, June 29, 2020
A child plays on the steps of the U.S. Supreme Court building as an anti-abortion activist holds a sign during a demonstration outside the court in Washington, June 29, 2020. The child was being photographed by a parent (not shown) at the same time demonstrators gathered outside the court. The court defended abortion rights in a major ruling by striking down a Louisiana law requiring doctors who perform abortions to have a sometimes difficult-to-obtain formal affiliation called "admitting privileges" at a hospital within 30 miles (48 km) of the clinic. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A dead elephant is seen in the Okavango Delta of Botswana, May to June, 2020. Botswana is investigating a growing number of unexplained deaths of elephants, having confirmed 275 had died. The dead elephants were first spotted months ago in the region, and the authorities say they have since been trying to discover the cause. Poaching has been ruled out as the cause of death, as the carcasses were found intact. Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, July 02, 2020
A dead elephant is seen in the Okavango Delta of Botswana, May to June, 2020. Botswana is investigating a growing number of unexplained deaths of elephants, having confirmed 275 had died. The dead elephants were first spotted months ago in the region, and the authorities say they have since been trying to discover the cause. Poaching has been ruled out as the cause of death, as the carcasses were found intact. Handout via REUTERS
Crews stand around the statue of Confederate general Stonewall Jackson after it was removed from its pedestal in Richmond, Virginia, July 1, 2020. REUTERS/Julia Rendleman

Reuters / Wednesday, July 01, 2020
Crews stand around the statue of Confederate general Stonewall Jackson after it was removed from its pedestal in Richmond, Virginia, July 1, 2020. REUTERS/Julia Rendleman
A marble carver works on a statue of a Buddha in his carving workshop in Sagyin village, Mandalay, Myanmar. For generations, artisans in this part of Buddhist-majority Myanmar have carved out a living from white marble, fashioning mostly colossal Buddha statues to be sold in the nearby city of Mandalay or exported to neighboring China and Thailand. Picture taken February 13, 2019. REUTERS/Ann Wang

Reuters / Thursday, July 02, 2020
A marble carver works on a statue of a Buddha in his carving workshop in Sagyin village, Mandalay, Myanmar. For generations, artisans in this part of Buddhist-majority Myanmar have carved out a living from white marble, fashioning mostly colossal Buddha statues to be sold in the nearby city of Mandalay or exported to neighboring China and Thailand. Picture taken February 13, 2019. REUTERS/Ann Wang
A worker cleans off the word "people" graffitied over the word "police" at the Seattle Police Department's East Precinct as they retake the Capitol Hill Occupied Protest (CHOP) area, in Seattle, Washington, July 1, 2020. Police moved to retake the zone after Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan declared the gathering around the police department's East Precinct and Cal Anderson Park an "unlawful assembly," the police chief, Carmen Best, said in a statement that highlighted a recent spate of shootings and the deaths of two teenagers. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Wednesday, July 01, 2020
A worker cleans off the word "people" graffitied over the word "police" at the Seattle Police Department's East Precinct as they retake the Capitol Hill Occupied Protest (CHOP) area, in Seattle, Washington, July 1, 2020. Police moved to retake the zone after Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan declared the gathering around the police department's East Precinct and Cal Anderson Park an "unlawful assembly," the police chief, Carmen Best, said in a statement that highlighted a recent spate of shootings and the deaths of two teenagers. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
People prepare to go tubing on the Salt River amid the coronavirus outbreak in Arizona, June 27, 2020. Hot and sunny weather led to crowds tubing as Arizona and a dozen other states face the worst surge in coronavirus cases since the pandemic started. Dozens of people climbed into inflatable inner tubes with coolers and took to the water to escape the heat. Very few wore masks. REUTERS/Cheney Orr

Reuters / Saturday, June 27, 2020
People prepare to go tubing on the Salt River amid the coronavirus outbreak in Arizona, June 27, 2020. Hot and sunny weather led to crowds tubing as Arizona and a dozen other states face the worst surge in coronavirus cases since the pandemic started. Dozens of people climbed into inflatable inner tubes with coolers and took to the water to escape the heat. Very few wore masks. REUTERS/Cheney Orr
A medical worker wearing PPE relaxes in front of an air cooler, at a center to conduct coronavirus tests, in New Delhi, India, June 30, 2020. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

Reuters / Tuesday, June 30, 2020
A medical worker wearing PPE relaxes in front of an air cooler, at a center to conduct coronavirus tests, in New Delhi, India, June 30, 2020. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
Demonstrators march in support of LGBTQ pride and Black Lives Matter movements in New York City, New York, June 25, 2020. The celebration of LGBTQ lives has merged with the nationwide demonstrations ignited by the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis last month. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Thursday, June 25, 2020
Demonstrators march in support of LGBTQ pride and Black Lives Matter movements in New York City, New York, June 25, 2020. The celebration of LGBTQ lives has merged with the nationwide demonstrations ignited by the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis last month. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Fans crowd the Vasil Levski National Stadium before the Bulgarian Cup Final match between CSKA Sofia and Lokomotiv Plovdiv in Sofia, Bulgaria, July 1, 2020. Thousands of fans violated social distancing rules for occupying every second row and every second seat in the stands, and refused to wear protective face masks. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Wednesday, July 01, 2020
Fans crowd the Vasil Levski National Stadium before the Bulgarian Cup Final match between CSKA Sofia and Lokomotiv Plovdiv in Sofia, Bulgaria, July 1, 2020. Thousands of fans violated social distancing rules for occupying every second row and every second seat in the stands, and refused to wear protective face masks. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Students of Sam Khok school, wearing face masks and face shields, are seen inside old ballot boxes repurposed into partitions as they attend a class after the Thai government eased isolation measures and introduced social distancing as schools nationwide reopen, at Pathum Thani province, Thailand, July 1, 2020. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Wednesday, July 01, 2020
Students of Sam Khok school, wearing face masks and face shields, are seen inside old ballot boxes repurposed into partitions as they attend a class after the Thai government eased isolation measures and introduced social distancing as schools nationwide reopen, at Pathum Thani province, Thailand, July 1, 2020. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A worker stands on the wreckage of a vehicle oil and tires store hit by Saudi-led air strikes in Sanaa, Yemen July 2, 2020. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Thursday, July 02, 2020
A worker stands on the wreckage of a vehicle oil and tires store hit by Saudi-led air strikes in Sanaa, Yemen July 2, 2020. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Indigenous people from Yanomami ethnic group gather at the 4th Surucucu Special Frontier Platoon of the Brazilian army in the municipality of Alto Alegre, state of Roraima, Brazil July 1, 2020. Brazil's military delivered protective supplies, medicines and coronavirus tests to the Yanomami, the last major isolated people in the Amazon rainforest, where dozens of indigenous communities have been infected with the latest disease to come from the outside to threaten their existence. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Reuters / Wednesday, July 01, 2020
Indigenous people from Yanomami ethnic group gather at the 4th Surucucu Special Frontier Platoon of the Brazilian army in the municipality of Alto Alegre, state of Roraima, Brazil July 1, 2020. Brazil's military delivered protective supplies, medicines and coronavirus tests to the Yanomami, the last major isolated people in the Amazon rainforest, where dozens of indigenous communities have been infected with the latest disease to come from the outside to threaten their existence. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
Former Team GB rhythmic gymnast Hannah Martin trains at Ouse Valley Viaduct in Sussex, Britain, June 29, 2020. REUTERS/Matthew Childs

Reuters / Monday, June 29, 2020
Former Team GB rhythmic gymnast Hannah Martin trains at Ouse Valley Viaduct in Sussex, Britain, June 29, 2020. REUTERS/Matthew Childs
