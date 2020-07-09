Edition:
Photos of the week

People watch the fireworks near the Washington Monument during Independence Day celebrations in Washington, July 4, 2020. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

People watch the fireworks near the Washington Monument during Independence Day celebrations in Washington, July 4, 2020. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
A view shows damages after floods caused by torrential rain, in Kumamura, Kumamoto Prefecture, southwestern Japan, July 8, 2020. About 60 people have died or were feared dead from floods and landslides triggered by torrential rains that have pounded the southwestern island of Kyushu, including Kumamoto prefecture, since Saturday. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A view shows damages after floods caused by torrential rain, in Kumamura, Kumamoto Prefecture, southwestern Japan, July 8, 2020. About 60 people have died or were feared dead from floods and landslides triggered by torrential rains that have pounded the southwestern island of Kyushu, including Kumamoto prefecture, since Saturday. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Students of Sam Khok school wearing face masks and face shields are seen inside old ballot boxes repurposed into partitions as they attend a class after the Thai government eased isolation measures and introduced social distancing to prevent the spread of coronavirus, as schools nationwide reopen, at Pathum Thani province, Thailand, July 1, 2020. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Students of Sam Khok school wearing face masks and face shields are seen inside old ballot boxes repurposed into partitions as they attend a class after the Thai government eased isolation measures and introduced social distancing to prevent the spread of coronavirus, as schools nationwide reopen, at Pathum Thani province, Thailand, July 1, 2020. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A private security member tries to detain a protester while putting zip ties on a barricade outside the home of Mark and Patricia McCloskey during a protest against racial inequality in St Louis, Missouri, July 3, 2020. The McCloskeys had waved guns at protesters earlier in the week during a June 28 protest that called for police reforms. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant

A private security member tries to detain a protester while putting zip ties on a barricade outside the home of Mark and Patricia McCloskey during a protest against racial inequality in St Louis, Missouri, July 3, 2020. The McCloskeys had waved guns at protesters earlier in the week during a June 28 protest that called for police reforms. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant
A view of fields of flowers is seen during the annual blossom in Castelluccio, Italy, July 6, 2020. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

A view of fields of flowers is seen during the annual blossom in Castelluccio, Italy, July 6, 2020. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Lily Hendrickx, 83, a resident at Belgian nursing home "Le Jardin de Picardie" enjoys hugs and cuddles with Marie-Christine Desoer, the director of the residence through a wall made with plastic sheets to protect against potential coronavirus infection, in Peruwelz, Belgium July 1, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Lily Hendrickx, 83, a resident at Belgian nursing home "Le Jardin de Picardie" enjoys hugs and cuddles with Marie-Christine Desoer, the director of the residence through a wall made with plastic sheets to protect against potential coronavirus infection, in Peruwelz, Belgium July 1, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A Reuters photographer holds a picture of a reveller sprinting in front of a bull during the first running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival taken in July 2019 in front of a street, during the second day of San Fermin festival which was cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak, in Pamplona, Spain July 7, 2020. REUTERS/Jon Nazca/Illustration

A Reuters photographer holds a picture of a reveller sprinting in front of a bull during the first running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival taken in July 2019 in front of a street, during the second day of San Fermin festival which was cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak, in Pamplona, Spain July 7, 2020. REUTERS/Jon Nazca/Illustration
Drones fly over the Han river showing messages to support the country as measures to avoid the spread of the coronavirus continue, in Seoul, South Korea, July 4, 2020. Yonhap via REUTERS

Drones fly over the Han river showing messages to support the country as measures to avoid the spread of the coronavirus continue, in Seoul, South Korea, July 4, 2020. Yonhap via REUTERS
Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo is seen in silhouette, as play resumes behind closed doors following the coronavirus outbreak in Turin. Italy, July 4, 2020. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca

Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo is seen in silhouette, as play resumes behind closed doors following the coronavirus outbreak in Turin. Italy, July 4, 2020. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca
People detained by riot police during a march against the national security law on the anniversary of Hong Kong's handover to China from Britain in Hong Kong, China July 1, 2020. The new law prohibits what China describes broadly as secession, subversion, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces, with up to life in prison for offenders. It came into force about an hour before the 23rd anniversary of China taking back control of the former British colony. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

People detained by riot police during a march against the national security law on the anniversary of Hong Kong's handover to China from Britain in Hong Kong, China July 1, 2020. The new law prohibits what China describes broadly as secession, subversion, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces, with up to life in prison for offenders. It came into force about an hour before the 23rd anniversary of China taking back control of the former British colony. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A doorman in a floral-themed suit stands at the entrance to Annabel's club after it reopened following the coronavirus outbreak, in London, Britain, July 5, 2020. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

A doorman in a floral-themed suit stands at the entrance to Annabel's club after it reopened following the coronavirus outbreak, in London, Britain, July 5, 2020. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Actor Johnny Depp arrives at the High Court in London, Britain July 7, 2020. Depp accused his ex-wife Amber Heard of lying about him beating her up, and told London's High Court that she had actually struck him. Depp, the 57-year-old star of the "Pirates of the Caribbean" films, is suing The Sun's publisher, News Group Newspapers, and its executive editor, Dan Wootton, for libel over an article Wootton wrote in April 2018 calling him a "wife beater". REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Actor Johnny Depp arrives at the High Court in London, Britain July 7, 2020. Depp accused his ex-wife Amber Heard of lying about him beating her up, and told London's High Court that she had actually struck him. Depp, the 57-year-old star of the "Pirates of the Caribbean" films, is suing The Sun's publisher, News Group Newspapers, and its executive editor, Dan Wootton, for libel over an article Wootton wrote in April 2018 calling him a "wife beater". REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Guests pose as they sit inside a teardrop-shaped tent hanging from a tree created by Dutch artist Dre Wapenaar, offering an unusual accommodation for tourists in the Belgian countryside, near Borgloon, July 7, 2020. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Guests pose as they sit inside a teardrop-shaped tent hanging from a tree created by Dutch artist Dre Wapenaar, offering an unusual accommodation for tourists in the Belgian countryside, near Borgloon, July 7, 2020. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
An injured demonstrator receives aid as he lies on the stairs of the Serbian parliament building, during a protest against a lockdown planned for the capital this weekend to halt the spread of the coronavirus in Belgrade, Serbia July 7, 2020. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

An injured demonstrator receives aid as he lies on the stairs of the Serbian parliament building, during a protest against a lockdown planned for the capital this weekend to halt the spread of the coronavirus in Belgrade, Serbia July 7, 2020. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A healthcare worker takes a break as people wait in their vehicles in long lines for coronavirus testing in Houston, Texas, July 7, 2020. &nbsp;More than 60,000 new COVID-19 infections were reported across the United States on Wednesday, the greatest single-day tally by any country since the virus emerged late last year in China. U.S. deaths rose by more than 900 for the second straight day. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

A healthcare worker takes a break as people wait in their vehicles in long lines for coronavirus testing in Houston, Texas, July 7, 2020.  More than 60,000 new COVID-19 infections were reported across the United States on Wednesday, the greatest single-day tally by any country since the virus emerged late last year in China. U.S. deaths rose by more than 900 for the second straight day. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Hearts painted by a team of artists from Upfest are seen in the grass at Queen Square, following the coronavirus outbreak, in Bristol, Britain July 8, 2020. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

Hearts painted by a team of artists from Upfest are seen in the grass at Queen Square, following the coronavirus outbreak, in Bristol, Britain July 8, 2020. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden
A combination picture shows Cohl S posing for a photograph as she prepares for her first haircut (left) since the easing of lockdown rules caused by the spread of the coronavirus and after getting it done (right), at the Butchers Salon, in Shoreditch, London, Britain July 5, 2020. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

A combination picture shows Cohl S posing for a photograph as she prepares for her first haircut (left) since the easing of lockdown rules caused by the spread of the coronavirus and after getting it done (right), at the Butchers Salon, in Shoreditch, London, Britain July 5, 2020. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
President Donald Trump swings a wooden baseball bat as he attends a "Spirit of America Showcase" event in the Cross Hall of the White House in Washington, July 2, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

President Donald Trump swings a wooden baseball bat as he attends a "Spirit of America Showcase" event in the Cross Hall of the White House in Washington, July 2, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
A child is seen in a window at a public housing tower along Racecourse Road that was placed under lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak in Melbourne, Australia, July 6, 2020. AAP Image/James Ross/via REUTERS

A child is seen in a window at a public housing tower along Racecourse Road that was placed under lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak in Melbourne, Australia, July 6, 2020. AAP Image/James Ross/via REUTERS
A woman from the Turkana tribe walks through a swarm of desert locusts at the village of Lorengippi near the town of Lodwar, Turkana county, Kenya, July 2, 2020. The branches on trees around Kenya's northern town of Lodwar have been stripped bare of leaves, bending downwards under the weight of voracious young locusts. Numbers of locusts exploded in East Africa and the Red Sea region in late 2019, exacerbated by atypical weather patterns amplified by climate change. Swarms of insects flew west from Yemen, and this year reached Kenya, Somalia and Ethiopia. The new generation has hatched in Turkana, Kenya's poorest region. The young locusts are eating everything in sight, and when their wings mature the swarms will be able to travel up to 80 miles in a day. The hatchings have occurred as crops are planted in a region where 20 million people struggle for food. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

A woman from the Turkana tribe walks through a swarm of desert locusts at the village of Lorengippi near the town of Lodwar, Turkana county, Kenya, July 2, 2020. The branches on trees around Kenya's northern town of Lodwar have been stripped bare of leaves, bending downwards under the weight of voracious young locusts. Numbers of locusts exploded in East Africa and the Red Sea region in late 2019, exacerbated by atypical weather patterns amplified by climate change. Swarms of insects flew west from Yemen, and this year reached Kenya, Somalia and Ethiopia. The new generation has hatched in Turkana, Kenya's poorest region. The young locusts are eating everything in sight, and when their wings mature the swarms will be able to travel up to 80 miles in a day. The hatchings have occurred as crops are planted in a region where 20 million people struggle for food. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Torrential rain turns Japanese streets to rivers

Torrential rain turns Japanese streets to rivers

