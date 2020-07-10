Photos of the week
A private security member tries to detain a protester while putting zip ties on a barricade outside the home of Mark and Patricia McCloskey during a protest against racial inequality in St Louis, Missouri, July 3, 2020. The McCloskeys had waved guns...more
People watch the fireworks near the Washington Monument during Independence Day celebrations in Washington, July 4, 2020. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
A view shows damages after floods caused by torrential rain, in Kumamura, Kumamoto Prefecture, southwestern Japan, July 8, 2020. About 60 people have died or were feared dead from floods and landslides triggered by torrential rains that have pounded...more
A healthcare worker takes a break as people wait in their vehicles in long lines for coronavirus testing in Houston, Texas, July 7, 2020. More than 60,000 new COVID-19 infections were reported across the United States on Wednesday, the greatest...more
A view of fields of flowers is seen during the annual blossom in Castelluccio, Italy, July 6, 2020. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Lily Hendrickx, 83, a resident at Belgian nursing home "Le Jardin de Picardie" enjoys hugs and cuddles with Marie-Christine Desoer, the director of the residence through a wall made with plastic sheets to protect against potential coronavirus...more
A Reuters photographer holds a picture of a reveller sprinting in front of a bull during the first running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival taken in July 2019 in front of a street, during the second day of San Fermin festival which was...more
Drones fly over the Han river showing messages to support the country as measures to avoid the spread of the coronavirus continue, in Seoul, South Korea, July 4, 2020. Yonhap via REUTERS
Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo is seen in silhouette, as play resumes behind closed doors following the coronavirus outbreak in Turin. Italy, July 4, 2020. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca
People detained by riot police during a march against the national security law on the anniversary of Hong Kong's handover to China from Britain in Hong Kong, China July 1, 2020. The new law prohibits what China describes broadly as secession,...more
A doorman in a floral-themed suit stands at the entrance to Annabel's club after it reopened following the coronavirus outbreak, in London, Britain, July 5, 2020. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Actor Johnny Depp arrives at the High Court in London, Britain July 7, 2020. Depp accused his ex-wife Amber Heard of lying about him beating her up, and told London's High Court that she had actually struck him. Depp, the 57-year-old star of the...more
Guests pose as they sit inside a teardrop-shaped tent hanging from a tree created by Dutch artist Dre Wapenaar, offering an unusual accommodation for tourists in the Belgian countryside, near Borgloon, July 7, 2020. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
An injured demonstrator receives aid as he lies on the stairs of the Serbian parliament building, during a protest against a lockdown planned for the capital this weekend to halt the spread of the coronavirus in Belgrade, Serbia July 7, 2020....more
Hearts painted by a team of artists from Upfest are seen in the grass at Queen Square, following the coronavirus outbreak, in Bristol, Britain July 8, 2020. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden
A combination picture shows Cohl S posing for a photograph as she prepares for her first haircut (left) since the easing of lockdown rules caused by the spread of the coronavirus and after getting it done (right), at the Butchers Salon, in...more
President Donald Trump swings a wooden baseball bat as he attends a "Spirit of America Showcase" event in the Cross Hall of the White House in Washington, July 2, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Students of Sam Khok school wearing face masks and face shields are seen inside old ballot boxes repurposed into partitions as they attend a class after the Thai government eased isolation measures and introduced social distancing to prevent the...more
A child is seen in a window at a public housing tower along Racecourse Road that was placed under lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak in Melbourne, Australia, July 6, 2020. AAP Image/James Ross/via REUTERS
A woman from the Turkana tribe walks through a swarm of desert locusts at the village of Lorengippi near the town of Lodwar, Turkana county, Kenya, July 2, 2020. The branches on trees around Kenya's northern town of Lodwar have been stripped bare of...more
Next Slideshows
MORE IN PICTURES
Black Lives Matter murals across America
Black Lives Matter murals have appeared across the United States but started in Washington, D.C., where the massive message covered a street near the White House after authorities used pepper spray to disperse peaceful protesters.
India's coronavirus death toll surpasses 21,000 as cases surge
The rate of both new virus infections and deaths are rising at the fastest pace in three months, as authorities re-imposed lockdowns in its most populous state and in an industrial hub, home to automakers, drug factories and brewers.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Torrential rain turns Japanese streets to rivers
About 60 people have died or were feared dead from floods and landslides triggered by torrential rains that have pounded the southwestern island of Kyushu.
Inside hard-hit Houston as coronavirus cases surge
New COVID-19 infections are rising in 42 states, based on a Reuters analysis of the past two weeks.
Demonstrators storm Serbian parliament in protest over lockdown
Serbian police fired tear gas at protesters after being pelted with flares and stones as thousands protested in front of the Belgrade parliament despite warnings such gatherings could spread coronavirus infections.
First haircut since lockdown: Before and after
Londoners pose before and after their first haircut since the coronavirus lockdown.
Memories from the running of the bulls
Scenes from the normally busy running of the bulls before and after the Spanish city of Pamplona called off the festivities for the first time in four decades.