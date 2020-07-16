Edition:
Photos of the week

A woman takes pictures as spray is thrown up by huge swells as a cold front moves in over Cape Town, South Africa July 13, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Reuters / Monday, July 13, 2020
President Donald Trump wears a mask while visiting Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, July 11, 2020. The visit, where he met with wounded soldiers and front-line health-care workers, marked his first public appearance with a face covering since the virus began sweeping across the United States earlier this year. REUTERS/Tasos Katopodis

Reuters / Saturday, July 11, 2020
Fireworks explode near the Eiffel Tower, in a picture taken from the Montparnasse Tower Observation Deck, at the end of Bastille Day celebrations in Paris, France, July 14, 2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Tuesday, July 14, 2020
Manea Abdul-Latif Marzouq, 12, cries as he lies on a stretcher at a hospital in Sanaa after he was injured in an air strike in the northern province of al-Jawf, Yemen July 15, 2020. Air strikes on Yemen's northern province of al-Jawf killed at least seven civilians, residents and an official from the Houthi movement said, in the third such incident since June as violence resurges in the war-damaged country. Violence has picked up since the expiry in late May of a temporary ceasefire prompted by the coronavirus pandemic, with the Houthis repeatedly staging missile and drone attacks on Saudi cities and the coalition retaliating with air strikes. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Wednesday, July 15, 2020
A protester holds a sign that says "Love thy neighbor" as police use a water cannon during a protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government's response to the financial fallout of the coronavirus crisis near Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's residence in Jerusalem July 15, 2020. Netanyahu announced a plan for government grants for all Israelis amid growing public anger. Critics seized on the 6 billion shekel ($1.75 billion) handout package as a bid to boost the veteran leader's popularity before a widely expected series of new lockdowns. Payments will range between 750 shekels ($219) for individuals to up to 3,000 shekels ($875) for families with three or more children, Netanyahu said in a TV address. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Tuesday, July 14, 2020
Mayu adjusts Koiku’s kimono, as Koiku wears a protective face mask while posing for a photograph, before they work at a party where they will entertain with other geisha at Japanese luxury restaurant Asada in Tokyo, Japan, June 23, 2020. The coronavirus pandemic has made Tokyo's geisha fear for their centuries-old profession as never before. Though the number of geisha - famed for their witty conversation, beauty and skill at traditional arts - has been falling for years, they were without work for months due to Japan's state of emergency and now operate under awkward social distancing rules. Engagements are down 95 percent, and come with new rules: no pouring drinks for customers or touching them even to shake hands, and sitting 2 meters apart. Masks are hard to wear with their elaborate wigs, so they mostly don't. "I was just full of anxiety," said Mayu, 47. "I went through my photos, sorted my kimonos ... The thought of a second wave is terrifying." REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Thursday, July 16, 2020
Visitors view panoramic city scenes from the 1,815 feet (553 meter) high CN Tower, which reopened for the first time since coronavirus restrictions were imposed in Toronto, Ontario, Canada July 15, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Reuters / Wednesday, July 15, 2020
One-year-old Ryleigh Boyd grabs the face of Berkeley County Sheriff's Deputy William Kimbro during a roundtable discussion on law enforcement hosted by President Donald Trump in the East Room of the White House in Washington, July 13, 2020. Kimbro is credited with saving the life of young Ryleigh during a traffic stop in 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, July 13, 2020
EMTs cleanse their materials outside Memorial West Hospital where coronavirus patients are treated, in Pembroke Pines, Florida, July 13, 2020. REUTERS/Maria Alejandra Cardona

Reuters / Monday, July 13, 2020
The Comet C/2020 or "Neowise", is seen in the sky behind St Mark's Tower, a 17th century coastal fortification near the village of Bahar ic-Caghaq, Malta July 12, 2020. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Sunday, July 12, 2020
A woman mourns as the hearse carrying late Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon leaves Seoul City Hall Plaza after his funeral, in Seoul, South Korea July 13, 2020. His death came days after a city official who served as Park's secretary filed a complaint alleging the 64-year-old had sexually harassed her, prompting a police investigation. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Sunday, July 12, 2020
Demonstrators thrown flares towards riot police at an anti-government protest outside the parliament building in Belgrade, Serbia, July 10, 2020. Days of demonstrations were initially driven by frustration over economically stifling measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus, but soon evolved into anti-government rallies that demanded President Aleksandar Vucic's resignation. Critics say the government's decisions to allow soccer matches, religious festivities, parties and private gatherings to resume in May and parliamentary elections to go ahead on June 21 are to blame for a surge in infections. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Friday, July 10, 2020
Law enforcement officers detain a participant of a protest against amendments to Russia's Constitution and the results of a nationwide vote on constitutional reforms, in Moscow, Russia July 15, 2020. Dozens of people were arrested at a protest against constitutional reforms that give President Vladimir Putin the option to remain in power for another 16 years, witnesses and a monitoring group said. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

Reuters / Wednesday, July 15, 2020
People line up to vote in the primary election aimed at selecting democracy candidates for the September election, in Hong Kong, China July 12, 2020.&nbsp;A younger, more defiant generation of Hong Kong democrats has secured the most votes in unofficial primary elections in the Chinese-ruled city, setting the stage for a battle with pro-Beijing politicians for control of the city's legislature. The success of young contenders in the primaries organized by the pro-democracy camp on the weekend to pick candidates for a Sept. 6 election for a 70-seat city assembly comes amid widespread resentment of a national security law that Beijing imposed last month. REUTERS/Lam Yik

Reuters / Sunday, July 12, 2020
Dr Wave Kashweeka, principal veterinary officer, stands over the carcass of an elephant found near Seronga, in the Okavango Delta, Botswana, July 9, 2020. Wildlife officials are trying to determine what is killing hundreds of elephants about two months after the first bodies were discovered. They have ruled out poaching and anthrax among possible causes. REUTERS/Thalefang Charles

Reuters / Thursday, July 09, 2020
Men grieve by the open casket of Brandon Hendricks-Ellison, who was shot and killed in the Bronx in New York City on June 29, days after his graduation from high school, during his funeral service at the First Baptist Church of Bronxville in Bronxville, New York, July 15, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, July 15, 2020
Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton wears a protective face mask as he celebrates after winning the Steiermark Grand Prix in Spielberg, Styria, Austria, July 12, 2020. The six-times Formula One world champion took a knee with 11 drivers before the race while wearing a Black Lives Matter T-shirt and then gave a raised fist salute on his car and on the podium after winning at the Red Bull Ring. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, July 12, 2020
From left, Chris Nelson and Tara Hill pray for Carrie Hudson during the reopen Florida "maskless" rally and dinner held at the 33 & Melt restaurant to protest mandatory face mask restrictions during the coronavirus pandemic in Windermere, Florida, July 11, 2020. The restaurant has become a focal point of tension after owner Carrie Hudson said she was not requiring customers to wear masks. County officials have mandated the use of masks in public since June 20. During the protest, no customers wore face coverings inside the restaurant. Agents from the state's Division of Alcoholic Beverages and Tobacco arrived during the rally and served Hudson with a warning, according to a video. REUTERS/Octavio Jones

Reuters / Saturday, July 11, 2020
David Plantino, 35, a pottery maker from South Sudan, kneads mud with his feet that will be used to make pottery at a workshop in an area known as the 'Potters Village' in Alqamayir, Omdurman, Sudan. "I have been a pottery maker for seven years, I relied on the Nile river like most people around me here for water and the mud," Plantino said. "Both are the foundation for people who rely on pottery to make a living." Picture taken February 16, 2020. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Thursday, July 09, 2020
A priest wearing a protective face mask listens to a confession behind a folding screen outdoors at Sagrada Familia church, during the start of gradual reopening of religious activities in Mexico City, Mexico July 10, 2020. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Friday, July 10, 2020
