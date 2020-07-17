Mayu adjusts Koiku’s kimono, as Koiku wears a protective face mask while posing for a photograph, before they work at a party where they will entertain with other geisha at Japanese luxury restaurant Asada in Tokyo, Japan, June 23, 2020. The coronavirus pandemic has made Tokyo's geisha fear for their centuries-old profession as never before. Though the number of geisha - famed for their witty conversation, beauty and skill at traditional arts - has been falling for years, they were without work for months due to Japan's state of emergency and now operate under awkward social distancing rules. Engagements are down 95 percent, and come with new rules: no pouring drinks for customers or touching them even to shake hands, and sitting 2 meters apart. Masks are hard to wear with their elaborate wigs, so they mostly don't. "I was just full of anxiety," said Mayu, 47. "I went through my photos, sorted my kimonos ... The thought of a second wave is terrifying." REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

