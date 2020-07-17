Photos of the week
Visitors view panoramic city scenes from the 1,815 feet (553 meter) high CN Tower, which reopened for the first time since coronavirus restrictions were imposed in Toronto, Ontario, Canada July 15, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
President Donald Trump wears a mask while visiting Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, July 11, 2020. The visit, where he met with wounded soldiers and front-line health-care workers, marked his first public appearance...more
Fireworks explode near the Eiffel Tower, in a picture taken from the Montparnasse Tower Observation Deck, at the end of Bastille Day celebrations in Paris, France, July 14, 2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Manea Abdul-Latif Marzouq, 12, cries as he lies on a stretcher at a hospital in Sanaa after he was injured in an air strike in the northern province of al-Jawf, Yemen July 15, 2020. Air strikes on Yemen's northern province of al-Jawf killed at least...more
A protester holds a sign that says "Love thy neighbor" as police use a water cannon during a protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government's response to the financial fallout of the coronavirus crisis near Prime...more
Mayu adjusts Koiku’s kimono, as Koiku wears a protective face mask while posing for a photograph, before they work at a party where they will entertain with other geisha at Japanese luxury restaurant Asada in Tokyo, Japan, June 23, 2020. The...more
A woman takes pictures as spray is thrown up by huge swells as a cold front moves in over Cape Town, South Africa July 13, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
One-year-old Ryleigh Boyd grabs the face of Berkeley County Sheriff's Deputy William Kimbro during a roundtable discussion on law enforcement hosted by President Donald Trump in the East Room of the White House in Washington, July 13, 2020. Kimbro is...more
EMTs cleanse their materials outside Memorial West Hospital where coronavirus patients are treated, in Pembroke Pines, Florida, July 13, 2020. REUTERS/Maria Alejandra Cardona
The Comet C/2020 or "Neowise", is seen in the sky behind St Mark's Tower, a 17th century coastal fortification near the village of Bahar ic-Caghaq, Malta July 12, 2020. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
A woman mourns as the hearse carrying late Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon leaves Seoul City Hall Plaza after his funeral, in Seoul, South Korea July 13, 2020. His death came days after a city official who served as Park's secretary filed a complaint...more
Demonstrators thrown flares towards riot police at an anti-government protest outside the parliament building in Belgrade, Serbia, July 10, 2020. Days of demonstrations were initially driven by frustration over economically stifling measures to...more
Law enforcement officers detain a participant of a protest against amendments to Russia's Constitution and the results of a nationwide vote on constitutional reforms, in Moscow, Russia July 15, 2020. Dozens of people were arrested at a protest...more
People line up to vote in the primary election aimed at selecting democracy candidates for the September election, in Hong Kong, China July 12, 2020. A younger, more defiant generation of Hong Kong democrats has secured the most votes in...more
Dr Wave Kashweeka, principal veterinary officer, stands over the carcass of an elephant found near Seronga, in the Okavango Delta, Botswana, July 9, 2020. Wildlife officials are trying to determine what is killing hundreds of elephants about two...more
Men grieve by the open casket of Brandon Hendricks-Ellison, who was shot and killed in the Bronx in New York City on June 29, days after his graduation from high school, during his funeral service at the First Baptist Church of Bronxville in...more
Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton wears a protective face mask as he celebrates after winning the Steiermark Grand Prix in Spielberg, Styria, Austria, July 12, 2020. The six-times Formula One world champion took a knee with 11 drivers before the race while...more
From left, Chris Nelson and Tara Hill pray for Carrie Hudson during the reopen Florida "maskless" rally and dinner held at the 33 & Melt restaurant to protest mandatory face mask restrictions during the coronavirus pandemic in Windermere, Florida,...more
David Plantino, 35, a pottery maker from South Sudan, kneads mud with his feet that will be used to make pottery at a workshop in an area known as the 'Potters Village' in Alqamayir, Omdurman, Sudan. "I have been a pottery maker for seven years, I...more
A priest wearing a protective face mask listens to a confession behind a folding screen outdoors at Sagrada Familia church, during the start of gradual reopening of religious activities in Mexico City, Mexico July 10, 2020. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
