Edition:
United States
Pictures | Sat Oct 10, 2020 | 7:59pm EDT

Photos of the week

A drone image shows decommissioned cruise ships being dismantled at Aliaga ship-breaking yard in the Aegean port city of Izmir, western Turkey, October 2, 2020. Business is booming at the sea dock, where five hulking cruise ships are being dismantled for scrap metal sales after the COVID-19 pandemic all but destroyed the industry, the head of a ship recyclers' group said. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

A drone image shows decommissioned cruise ships being dismantled at Aliaga ship-breaking yard in the Aegean port city of Izmir, western Turkey, October 2, 2020. Business is booming at the sea dock, where five hulking cruise ships are being dismantled...more

Reuters / Friday, October 02, 2020
A drone image shows decommissioned cruise ships being dismantled at Aliaga ship-breaking yard in the Aegean port city of Izmir, western Turkey, October 2, 2020. Business is booming at the sea dock, where five hulking cruise ships are being dismantled for scrap metal sales after the COVID-19 pandemic all but destroyed the industry, the head of a ship recyclers' group said. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Close
1 / 20
President Donald Trump pulls off his protective face mask as he poses atop the Truman Balcony of the White House after returning from being hospitalized for three nights at Walter Reed Medical Center for COVID-19 treatment, in Washington, October 5, 2020. REUTERS/Erin Scott

President Donald Trump pulls off his protective face mask as he poses atop the Truman Balcony of the White House after returning from being hospitalized for three nights at Walter Reed Medical Center for COVID-19 treatment, in Washington, October 5,...more

Reuters / Monday, October 05, 2020
President Donald Trump pulls off his protective face mask as he poses atop the Truman Balcony of the White House after returning from being hospitalized for three nights at Walter Reed Medical Center for COVID-19 treatment, in Washington, October 5, 2020. REUTERS/Erin Scott
Close
2 / 20
A shop burns following recent shelling during a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in Stepanakert October 3, 2020. Under international law, Nagorno-Karabakh belongs to Azerbaijan, but it is populated and governed by ethnic Armenians and broke away in a 1991-94 war that killed about 30,000. The renewed fighting has increased concern that Turkey, a close ally of Azerbaijan, and Russia, which has a defence pact with Armenia, could be sucked into the conflict. Gor Kroyan/REUTERS

A shop burns following recent shelling during a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in Stepanakert October 3, 2020. Under international law, Nagorno-Karabakh belongs to Azerbaijan, but it is populated and governed by...more

Reuters / Saturday, October 03, 2020
A shop burns following recent shelling during a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in Stepanakert October 3, 2020. Under international law, Nagorno-Karabakh belongs to Azerbaijan, but it is populated and governed by ethnic Armenians and broke away in a 1991-94 war that killed about 30,000. The renewed fighting has increased concern that Turkey, a close ally of Azerbaijan, and Russia, which has a defence pact with Armenia, could be sucked into the conflict. Gor Kroyan/REUTERS
Close
3 / 20
Demonstrators are detained by police during a protest over the death of an alleged rape victim in northern Uttar Pradesh, at Delhi University in New Delhi, India, October 1, 2020. The alleged gang rape of a 19-year-old Dalit woman, who died of her injuries earlier this week, triggered protests by both opposition political parties and the public against atrocities against a community often ostracized under India's centuries-old caste system. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

Demonstrators are detained by police during a protest over the death of an alleged rape victim in northern Uttar Pradesh, at Delhi University in New Delhi, India, October 1, 2020. The alleged gang rape of a 19-year-old Dalit woman, who died of her...more

Reuters / Thursday, October 01, 2020
Demonstrators are detained by police during a protest over the death of an alleged rape victim in northern Uttar Pradesh, at Delhi University in New Delhi, India, October 1, 2020. The alleged gang rape of a 19-year-old Dalit woman, who died of her injuries earlier this week, triggered protests by both opposition political parties and the public against atrocities against a community often ostracized under India's centuries-old caste system. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
Close
4 / 20
Halloween decorations and signs of support for President Donald Trump are seen in Maranda Joseph's yard in Warren, Ohio, October 2, 2020, after Trump tested positive for the coronavirus. "It was shocking," said Joseph, 43. "To see he has it wakes you up a bit. Anyone can get it, even the president." Joseph, a homemaker, said she thinks more people should wear masks at future Trump rallies, though she added that she would attend one herself once the president recovers. "People with compromised immune systems should stay home," she said. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Halloween decorations and signs of support for President Donald Trump are seen in Maranda Joseph's yard in Warren, Ohio, October 2, 2020, after Trump tested positive for the coronavirus. "It was shocking," said Joseph, 43. "To see he has it wakes you...more

Reuters / Friday, October 02, 2020
Halloween decorations and signs of support for President Donald Trump are seen in Maranda Joseph's yard in Warren, Ohio, October 2, 2020, after Trump tested positive for the coronavirus. "It was shocking," said Joseph, 43. "To see he has it wakes you up a bit. Anyone can get it, even the president." Joseph, a homemaker, said she thinks more people should wear masks at future Trump rallies, though she added that she would attend one herself once the president recovers. "People with compromised immune systems should stay home," she said. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
5 / 20
Marzio Toniolo, 35, and his grandfather Gino Verani play a game of cards at home in San Fiorano, Italy. Toniolo documented losing his grandfather to dementia during Italy's coronavirus lockdown, when four generations of the Verani-Toniolo family lived under the same roof, ranging from Toniolo's 3-year-old daughter Bianca to Gino Verani, her 88-year-old great-grandfather. The family would often use card games as a method to keep Verani's memory trained, saying that he had always been an excellent card player, once able to keep in mind both his own score and that of his opponent. Picture taken March 12, 2020. REUTERS/Marzio Toniolo

Marzio Toniolo, 35, and his grandfather Gino Verani play a game of cards at home in San Fiorano, Italy. Toniolo documented losing his grandfather to dementia during Italy's coronavirus lockdown, when four generations of the Verani-Toniolo family...more

Reuters / Wednesday, October 07, 2020
Marzio Toniolo, 35, and his grandfather Gino Verani play a game of cards at home in San Fiorano, Italy. Toniolo documented losing his grandfather to dementia during Italy's coronavirus lockdown, when four generations of the Verani-Toniolo family lived under the same roof, ranging from Toniolo's 3-year-old daughter Bianca to Gino Verani, her 88-year-old great-grandfather. The family would often use card games as a method to keep Verani's memory trained, saying that he had always been an excellent card player, once able to keep in mind both his own score and that of his opponent. Picture taken March 12, 2020. REUTERS/Marzio Toniolo
Close
6 / 20
A demonstrator clashes with a barricade of police officers during a protest against the government's proposed labor reforms outside the Regional Parliament building in Bandung, West Java province, Indonesia, October 6, 2020. The "omnibus" jobs creation bill has seen thousands of people across the world's fourth-most populous nation take to the streets in protest against legislation they say undermines labor rights and weakens environmental protections. Antara Foto/Arie Nugraha/via REUTERS

A demonstrator clashes with a barricade of police officers during a protest against the government's proposed labor reforms outside the Regional Parliament building in Bandung, West Java province, Indonesia, October 6, 2020. The "omnibus" jobs...more

Reuters / Tuesday, October 06, 2020
A demonstrator clashes with a barricade of police officers during a protest against the government's proposed labor reforms outside the Regional Parliament building in Bandung, West Java province, Indonesia, October 6, 2020. The "omnibus" jobs creation bill has seen thousands of people across the world's fourth-most populous nation take to the streets in protest against legislation they say undermines labor rights and weakens environmental protections. Antara Foto/Arie Nugraha/via REUTERS
Close
7 / 20
People enjoy Ipanema beach on what local media reported was the hottest day this year so far, amid the coronavirus outbreak, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil October 2, 2020. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

People enjoy Ipanema beach on what local media reported was the hottest day this year so far, amid the coronavirus outbreak, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil October 2, 2020. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Friday, October 02, 2020
People enjoy Ipanema beach on what local media reported was the hottest day this year so far, amid the coronavirus outbreak, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil October 2, 2020. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
8 / 20
Eugene Boonie, 55, who is from Navajo Nation, fills up his water tank at the livestock water spigot in the Bodaway Chapter in the Navajo Nation, in Gap, Arizona. Due to the lack of water infrastructure and a drought that is drying up traditional watering holes, ranchers are hauling water to their livestock. "We have to come here to get our water about every other day. Pretty much everyone in this area gets their water here. We used to be able to get water from the rainwater but it just has not been raining this summer or even for the past couple years," said Boonie. Picture taken September 17, 2020. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Eugene Boonie, 55, who is from Navajo Nation, fills up his water tank at the livestock water spigot in the Bodaway Chapter in the Navajo Nation, in Gap, Arizona. Due to the lack of water infrastructure and a drought that is drying up traditional...more

Reuters / Monday, October 05, 2020
Eugene Boonie, 55, who is from Navajo Nation, fills up his water tank at the livestock water spigot in the Bodaway Chapter in the Navajo Nation, in Gap, Arizona. Due to the lack of water infrastructure and a drought that is drying up traditional watering holes, ranchers are hauling water to their livestock. "We have to come here to get our water about every other day. Pretty much everyone in this area gets their water here. We used to be able to get water from the rainwater but it just has not been raining this summer or even for the past couple years," said Boonie. Picture taken September 17, 2020. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Close
9 / 20
A bridge that collapsed into the Vesubie river is seen after heavy rainfall hit the French-Italian border, in La Bollene-Vesubie, France October 3, 2020. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

A bridge that collapsed into the Vesubie river is seen after heavy rainfall hit the French-Italian border, in La Bollene-Vesubie, France October 3, 2020. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Saturday, October 03, 2020
A bridge that collapsed into the Vesubie river is seen after heavy rainfall hit the French-Italian border, in La Bollene-Vesubie, France October 3, 2020. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
10 / 20
Magda Fyssa, mother of anti-racist Greek rapper Pavlos Fyssas, who was killed in 2013 by Golden Dawn supporter Yiorgos Roupakias, reacts after a trial of leaders and members of the far-right party in Athens, Greece, October 7, 2020. The court declared Golden Dawn a criminal group, effectively banning a radical organization that was once the third-largest political force in the country. Golden Dawn members, including its leader Nikos Mihaloliakos, were rounded up and authorities launched an inquiry into whether the group was a criminal organization in parallel to the probe into Fyssas's death. Before the court ruled that the party leadership was running a criminal group, the court found Roupakias guilty of Fyssas's murder. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Magda Fyssa, mother of anti-racist Greek rapper Pavlos Fyssas, who was killed in 2013 by Golden Dawn supporter Yiorgos Roupakias, reacts after a trial of leaders and members of the far-right party in Athens, Greece, October 7, 2020. The court...more

Reuters / Wednesday, October 07, 2020
Magda Fyssa, mother of anti-racist Greek rapper Pavlos Fyssas, who was killed in 2013 by Golden Dawn supporter Yiorgos Roupakias, reacts after a trial of leaders and members of the far-right party in Athens, Greece, October 7, 2020. The court declared Golden Dawn a criminal group, effectively banning a radical organization that was once the third-largest political force in the country. Golden Dawn members, including its leader Nikos Mihaloliakos, were rounded up and authorities launched an inquiry into whether the group was a criminal organization in parallel to the probe into Fyssas's death. Before the court ruled that the party leadership was running a criminal group, the court found Roupakias guilty of Fyssas's murder. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
11 / 20
Bar owner Tracie England sings inside a makeshift 'shower stall', set up in order to protect patrons from the coronavirus at Tracie's Place Restaurant and Karaoke in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada October 2, 2020. The karaoke bar is letting its customers sing in the shower during the pandemic - to keep people safe, they've constructed a shower stall on stage, complete with curtains and tubular piping. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Bar owner Tracie England sings inside a makeshift 'shower stall', set up in order to protect patrons from the coronavirus at Tracie's Place Restaurant and Karaoke in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada October 2, 2020. The karaoke bar is letting its customers...more

Reuters / Monday, October 05, 2020
Bar owner Tracie England sings inside a makeshift 'shower stall', set up in order to protect patrons from the coronavirus at Tracie's Place Restaurant and Karaoke in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada October 2, 2020. The karaoke bar is letting its customers sing in the shower during the pandemic - to keep people safe, they've constructed a shower stall on stage, complete with curtains and tubular piping. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
Close
12 / 20
A man prays inside a tent as Orthodox Jews gathered for "Hoshanot prayers" on Sukkot holiday, on a neighborhood lawn to avoid overcrowding at an indoor synagogue in the New York City suburb of Monsey, New York, October 5, 2020. Rather than crowd into a synagogue, the group has congregated outside a neighbor's house each day to observe the week-long festival of Sukkot, one of many Jewish holidays this time of year coinciding with a sharp rise in coronavirus cases among members of this insular religious community. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A man prays inside a tent as Orthodox Jews gathered for "Hoshanot prayers" on Sukkot holiday, on a neighborhood lawn to avoid overcrowding at an indoor synagogue in the New York City suburb of Monsey, New York, October 5, 2020. Rather than crowd into...more

Reuters / Tuesday, October 06, 2020
A man prays inside a tent as Orthodox Jews gathered for "Hoshanot prayers" on Sukkot holiday, on a neighborhood lawn to avoid overcrowding at an indoor synagogue in the New York City suburb of Monsey, New York, October 5, 2020. Rather than crowd into a synagogue, the group has congregated outside a neighbor's house each day to observe the week-long festival of Sukkot, one of many Jewish holidays this time of year coinciding with a sharp rise in coronavirus cases among members of this insular religious community. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
13 / 20
Dr. Jill Biden pulls back Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden when she noticed her husband standing too close to journalists while taking questions at Miami International Airport in Florida, October 5, 2020. The Biden campaign - spooked by Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis just days after debating the former vice president face-to-face last week but unwilling to sideline him so close to the Nov. 3 election - said their candidate would be tested for the virus several times a week compared to just once per week before. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Dr. Jill Biden pulls back Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden when she noticed her husband standing too close to journalists while taking questions at Miami International Airport in Florida, October 5, 2020. The Biden campaign - spooked by...more

Reuters / Monday, October 05, 2020
Dr. Jill Biden pulls back Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden when she noticed her husband standing too close to journalists while taking questions at Miami International Airport in Florida, October 5, 2020. The Biden campaign - spooked by Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis just days after debating the former vice president face-to-face last week but unwilling to sideline him so close to the Nov. 3 election - said their candidate would be tested for the virus several times a week compared to just once per week before. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
14 / 20
A woman works at home with a cat in Sassenheim, Netherlands October 2, 2020. As millions dig in for the long haul of working from home, the Dutch government has determined that workers should be compensated for expenses by their bosses - about two euros ($2.40) per working day, on average. That's meant to cover not only coffee, tea and toilet paper used in work hours, but also the extra gas, electricity and water, plus the depreciation costs of a desk and a chair - all essentials that workers would never pay for in the office. REUTERS/Eva Plevier

A woman works at home with a cat in Sassenheim, Netherlands October 2, 2020. As millions dig in for the long haul of working from home, the Dutch government has determined that workers should be compensated for expenses by their bosses - about two...more

Reuters / Wednesday, October 07, 2020
A woman works at home with a cat in Sassenheim, Netherlands October 2, 2020. As millions dig in for the long haul of working from home, the Dutch government has determined that workers should be compensated for expenses by their bosses - about two euros ($2.40) per working day, on average. That's meant to cover not only coffee, tea and toilet paper used in work hours, but also the extra gas, electricity and water, plus the depreciation costs of a desk and a chair - all essentials that workers would never pay for in the office. REUTERS/Eva Plevier
Close
15 / 20
People watch the debate between Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic vice-presidential nominee Kamala Harris outside a tavern in San Diego, California, October 7, 2020. A stray housefly sat for several minutes on Pence's white hair, hanging on as he shook his head and parried with Harris over race and criminal justice -- providing comic fodder for late-night hosts and Twitter users alike. Biden's campaign sold flyswatters to capitalize on the buzz. REUTERS/Mike Blake

People watch the debate between Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic vice-presidential nominee Kamala Harris outside a tavern in San Diego, California, October 7, 2020. A stray housefly sat for several minutes on Pence's white hair, hanging on as...more

Reuters / Wednesday, October 07, 2020
People watch the debate between Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic vice-presidential nominee Kamala Harris outside a tavern in San Diego, California, October 7, 2020. A stray housefly sat for several minutes on Pence's white hair, hanging on as he shook his head and parried with Harris over race and criminal justice -- providing comic fodder for late-night hosts and Twitter users alike. Biden's campaign sold flyswatters to capitalize on the buzz. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
16 / 20
A private-school teacher gives an online lesson to students receiving distance education in Amman, Jordan October 7, 2020. The community spread of the virus has forced Jordanian authorities to maintain the closure of schools for 2 million pupils, after a brief resumption of lessons at the start of last month, and impose strict bans on large public gatherings. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

A private-school teacher gives an online lesson to students receiving distance education in Amman, Jordan October 7, 2020. The community spread of the virus has forced Jordanian authorities to maintain the closure of schools for 2 million pupils,...more

Reuters / Wednesday, October 07, 2020
A private-school teacher gives an online lesson to students receiving distance education in Amman, Jordan October 7, 2020. The community spread of the virus has forced Jordanian authorities to maintain the closure of schools for 2 million pupils, after a brief resumption of lessons at the start of last month, and impose strict bans on large public gatherings. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Close
17 / 20
White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows rubs his head as U.S. Navy Commander Dr. Sean Conley, the White House physician, speaks to the media after the president was hospitalized for COVID-19, at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, October 4, 2020. Trump was given an experimental antibody therapy made by Regeneron, supplemental oxygen, a five-day course of the intravenous antiviral drug remdesivir and the steroid dexamethasone, which is used in critical cases. REUTERS/Erin Scott

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows rubs his head as U.S. Navy Commander Dr. Sean Conley, the White House physician, speaks to the media after the president was hospitalized for COVID-19, at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in...more

Reuters / Sunday, October 04, 2020
White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows rubs his head as U.S. Navy Commander Dr. Sean Conley, the White House physician, speaks to the media after the president was hospitalized for COVID-19, at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, October 4, 2020. Trump was given an experimental antibody therapy made by Regeneron, supplemental oxygen, a five-day course of the intravenous antiviral drug remdesivir and the steroid dexamethasone, which is used in critical cases. REUTERS/Erin Scott
Close
18 / 20
A girl picks catkins in a field in Sarighat, on the outskirts of Dhaka, Bangladesh, October 2, 2020. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

A girl picks catkins in a field in Sarighat, on the outskirts of Dhaka, Bangladesh, October 2, 2020. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Friday, October 02, 2020
A girl picks catkins in a field in Sarighat, on the outskirts of Dhaka, Bangladesh, October 2, 2020. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Close
19 / 20
A sapper works next to an unexploded BM-30 Smerch rocket allegedly fired by Armenian forces in the fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, near the Mingachevir Hydro Power Station in the town of Mingachevir, Azerbaijan October 5, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer

A sapper works next to an unexploded BM-30 Smerch rocket allegedly fired by Armenian forces in the fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, near the Mingachevir Hydro Power Station in the town of Mingachevir, Azerbaijan October 5,...more

Reuters / Monday, October 05, 2020
A sapper works next to an unexploded BM-30 Smerch rocket allegedly fired by Armenian forces in the fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, near the Mingachevir Hydro Power Station in the town of Mingachevir, Azerbaijan October 5, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Next Slideshows

Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Oct 09 2020
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Oct 08 2020
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the past 24 hours.

Oct 07 2020
Top Photos of the Day

Top Photos of the Day

Our top photos from the past 24 hours.

Oct 06 2020

MORE IN PICTURES

Trump appears in public for first time since return from hospital

Trump appears in public for first time since return from hospital

President Trump appeared back to his old self as he addressed supporters at the White House in his first public event since being diagnosed with COVID-19.

Meet the 2020 Nobel Prize winners

Meet the 2020 Nobel Prize winners

The 2020 Nobel Prize winners so far.

Best of the French Open

Best of the French Open

Our top images from the French Open tennis tournament.

Hurricane Delta makes landfall in storm-battered Louisiana

Hurricane Delta makes landfall in storm-battered Louisiana

Hurricane Delta lashes the Gulf Coast, threatening to add misery to residents struggling to recover from the damage inflicted by a hurricane less than two months ago.

Joe Biden's socially distanced presidential campaign

Joe Biden's socially distanced presidential campaign

The Democratic candidate campaigns as President Trump recovers from the coronavirus.

Storm-weary Louisiana braces for Hurricane Delta

Storm-weary Louisiana braces for Hurricane Delta

Hurricane Delta approaches the Gulf Coast, threatening to add misery to residents struggling to recover from the damage inflicted by a hurricane less than two months ago.

Europe records 100,000 daily coronavirus cases for first time

Europe records 100,000 daily coronavirus cases for first time

Europe surpassed 100,000 daily reported COVID-19 cases for the first time on Thursday, after countries such as Russia and United Kingdom saw no respite in the mounting number of infections.

Protests spread in Indonesia over polarizing jobs law

Protests spread in Indonesia over polarizing jobs law

Police and demonstrators clash during protests and labor strikes against a polarizing new jobs law passed in Southeast Asia's largest economy.

Civilians caught in deadly Armenian-Azeri crossfire

Civilians caught in deadly Armenian-Azeri crossfire

Azerbaijan says Azeri cities outside Nagorno-Karabakh have been struck, and both sides say the other has hit civilian areas. Each denies targeting civilians.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast