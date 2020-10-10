Photos of the week
A drone image shows decommissioned cruise ships being dismantled at Aliaga ship-breaking yard in the Aegean port city of Izmir, western Turkey, October 2, 2020. Business is booming at the sea dock, where five hulking cruise ships are being dismantled...more
President Donald Trump pulls off his protective face mask as he poses atop the Truman Balcony of the White House after returning from being hospitalized for three nights at Walter Reed Medical Center for COVID-19 treatment, in Washington, October 5,...more
A shop burns following recent shelling during a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in Stepanakert October 3, 2020. Under international law, Nagorno-Karabakh belongs to Azerbaijan, but it is populated and governed by...more
Demonstrators are detained by police during a protest over the death of an alleged rape victim in northern Uttar Pradesh, at Delhi University in New Delhi, India, October 1, 2020. The alleged gang rape of a 19-year-old Dalit woman, who died of her...more
Halloween decorations and signs of support for President Donald Trump are seen in Maranda Joseph's yard in Warren, Ohio, October 2, 2020, after Trump tested positive for the coronavirus. "It was shocking," said Joseph, 43. "To see he has it wakes you...more
Marzio Toniolo, 35, and his grandfather Gino Verani play a game of cards at home in San Fiorano, Italy. Toniolo documented losing his grandfather to dementia during Italy's coronavirus lockdown, when four generations of the Verani-Toniolo family...more
A demonstrator clashes with a barricade of police officers during a protest against the government's proposed labor reforms outside the Regional Parliament building in Bandung, West Java province, Indonesia, October 6, 2020. The "omnibus" jobs...more
People enjoy Ipanema beach on what local media reported was the hottest day this year so far, amid the coronavirus outbreak, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil October 2, 2020. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Eugene Boonie, 55, who is from Navajo Nation, fills up his water tank at the livestock water spigot in the Bodaway Chapter in the Navajo Nation, in Gap, Arizona. Due to the lack of water infrastructure and a drought that is drying up traditional...more
A bridge that collapsed into the Vesubie river is seen after heavy rainfall hit the French-Italian border, in La Bollene-Vesubie, France October 3, 2020. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Magda Fyssa, mother of anti-racist Greek rapper Pavlos Fyssas, who was killed in 2013 by Golden Dawn supporter Yiorgos Roupakias, reacts after a trial of leaders and members of the far-right party in Athens, Greece, October 7, 2020. The court...more
Bar owner Tracie England sings inside a makeshift 'shower stall', set up in order to protect patrons from the coronavirus at Tracie's Place Restaurant and Karaoke in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada October 2, 2020. The karaoke bar is letting its customers...more
A man prays inside a tent as Orthodox Jews gathered for "Hoshanot prayers" on Sukkot holiday, on a neighborhood lawn to avoid overcrowding at an indoor synagogue in the New York City suburb of Monsey, New York, October 5, 2020. Rather than crowd into...more
Dr. Jill Biden pulls back Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden when she noticed her husband standing too close to journalists while taking questions at Miami International Airport in Florida, October 5, 2020. The Biden campaign - spooked by...more
A woman works at home with a cat in Sassenheim, Netherlands October 2, 2020. As millions dig in for the long haul of working from home, the Dutch government has determined that workers should be compensated for expenses by their bosses - about two...more
People watch the debate between Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic vice-presidential nominee Kamala Harris outside a tavern in San Diego, California, October 7, 2020. A stray housefly sat for several minutes on Pence's white hair, hanging on as...more
A private-school teacher gives an online lesson to students receiving distance education in Amman, Jordan October 7, 2020. The community spread of the virus has forced Jordanian authorities to maintain the closure of schools for 2 million pupils,...more
White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows rubs his head as U.S. Navy Commander Dr. Sean Conley, the White House physician, speaks to the media after the president was hospitalized for COVID-19, at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in...more
A girl picks catkins in a field in Sarighat, on the outskirts of Dhaka, Bangladesh, October 2, 2020. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
A sapper works next to an unexploded BM-30 Smerch rocket allegedly fired by Armenian forces in the fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, near the Mingachevir Hydro Power Station in the town of Mingachevir, Azerbaijan October 5,...more
