Pictures | Fri Sep 15, 2017 | 11:56am EDT

Photos of the week

Ammar Hammasho from Syria, who lives in Cyprus, kisses his children who arrived at the refugee camp in Kokkinotrimithia, outside Nicosia, Cyprus. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou

Ammar Hammasho from Syria, who lives in Cyprus, kisses his children who arrived at the refugee camp in Kokkinotrimithia, outside Nicosia, Cyprus. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou

Reuters / Wednesday, September 13, 2017
Ammar Hammasho from Syria, who lives in Cyprus, kisses his children who arrived at the refugee camp in Kokkinotrimithia, outside Nicosia, Cyprus. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou
The Soyuz MS-06 spacecraft carrying the crew of crew Joe Acaba and Mark Vande Hei of the the U.S., and Alexander Misurkin of Russia blasts off to the International Space Station (ISS) from the launchpad at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Reuters / Tuesday, September 12, 2017
A Rohingya refugee man pulls a child as they walk to the shore after crossing the Bangladesh-Myanmar border by boat through the Bay of Bengal in Shah Porir Dwip, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Sunday, September 10, 2017
Oil that leaked from a small oil tanker that sank on September 10, is seen on a beach on Salamina island, Greece. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

Reuters / Tuesday, September 12, 2017
Mechanic Sebastian Ramirez pours new oil into a truck that was flooded by tropical storm Harvey in Houston, Texas. Ramirez has worked on more than 100 flooded vehicles since the storm, but always tells the automobile owners that he can't guarantee how long the vehicle will run if he's able to fix the immediate problem. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry

Reuters / Monday, September 11, 2017
Models present creations from Marc Jacobs SS 2018 collection during New York Fashion Week. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Wednesday, September 13, 2017
A few droplets of blood stain Pope Francis' white tunic from a bruise around his left eye and eyebrow caused by an accidental hit against the popemobile's window glass while visiting the old sector of Cartagena, Colombia. REUTERS/Alberto PIZZOLI/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, September 10, 2017
A sunken boat is pictured in an aerial photo in the Keys in Marathon, Florida. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, September 13, 2017
A resident walks on the debris of a house destroyed in an earthquake that struck off the southern coast of Mexico late on Thursday, in Juchitan, Mexico. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Friday, September 08, 2017
Coby Cochran, (L) and her daughter Elizabeth Thomas, 2, receive a visit in their FEMA provided hotel room from family member, Joderrica Cornealius, in the aftermath of tropical storm Harvey in Houston, Texas. "I'm a single mom and it's hard losing everything, but God is going to take care of us no matter what. Just live and love," said Cochran. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry

Reuters / Monday, September 11, 2017
Officials unveil Olympic rings to celebrate the IOC official announcement that Paris won the 2024 Olynpic bid during a ceremony at the Trocadero Square in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Wednesday, September 13, 2017
Maritza Garrido Lecca, a ballet dancer who hid Abimael Guzman, former leader of Shining Path in her apartment in the 1990s, is freed from prison in Lima, Peru. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo

Reuters / Tuesday, September 12, 2017
Thousands of participants wear green t-shirts provided by the National Catalan Assembly (ANC) during a rally on Catalonia's national day 'La Diada' in Barcelona, Spain. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Reuters / Monday, September 11, 2017
The son of a wildcat gold miner, or garimpeiro, wears his father's shoes and helmet, inside a village bar of wildcat miners, near Crepurizao, in the municipality of Itaituba, Para State, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Thursday, September 14, 2017
A man sits on a life guard tower as the wind blows at the beach in advance of Hurricane Irma's expected arrival in Hollywood, Florida. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Saturday, September 09, 2017
People stand in the Empty Sky memorial while looking toward lower Manhattan on the 16th anniversary of the September 11 attacks in Jersey City, New Jersey. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Monday, September 11, 2017
Specialist Cerelai Spencer from Spring Lake, North Carolina, reads her bible while waiting for her unit from the 602nd Area Medical Support Company to depart for St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands, at Fort Bragg, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Reuters / Wednesday, September 13, 2017
A Syrian woman removes the niqab as she arrives with her family at the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) check point in the eastern of Deir al Zor, Syria. REUTERS/ Rodi Said

Reuters / Tuesday, September 12, 2017
Rohingya refugees stretch their hands to receive aid distributed by local organisations at Balukhali makeshift refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, September 14, 2017
A boat is seen after being blown from the dock into the marsh after Hurricane Irma passed through in St Marys, Georgia. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Reuters / Tuesday, September 12, 2017
