Pictures | Thu Sep 21, 2017 | 2:20pm EDT

Photos of the week

Reuters / Thursday, September 21, 2017
Rescue workers and Mexican soldiers take part in a rescue operation at a collapsed building after an earthquake at the Obrera neighborhood in Mexico City, Mexico. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Reuters / Monday, September 18, 2017
A Rohingya refugee arrives at a camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Reuters / Monday, September 18, 2017
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, top candidate of the Christian Democratic Union Party (CDU) for the upcoming general elections, holds a vegetable during a campaign rally in Freiburg, Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Reuters / Monday, September 18, 2017
Members of the cavalry rehearse at the beach of Scheveningen on the eve of a parade in The Hague, before the king delivers his speech from the throne to outline the main features of the government's policy for the coming parliamentary session, in Scheveningen, Netherlands. REUTERS/Toussaint Kluiters
Reuters / Friday, September 15, 2017
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un watches the launch of a Hwasong-12 missile in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). KCNA via REUTERS
Reuters / Friday, September 15, 2017
President Donald Trump welcomes 11-years-old Frank Giaccio as he cuts the Rose Garden grass at the White House in Washington. Frank, who wrote a letter to Trump offering to mow the White House lawn, was invited to work for a day at the White House along the National Park Service staff. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Reuters / Sunday, September 17, 2017
A damaged boat is pictured after Hurricane Irma in Cudjoe Key,. Florida. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Reuters / Monday, September 18, 2017
Elizabeth Moss poses backstage with her awards for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series and Outstanding Drama Series for "The Handmaid's Tale". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Reuters / Saturday, September 16, 2017
Protesters fall as they are pushed back by police in riot gear during a protest after a not guilty verdict in the murder trial of former St. Louis police officer Jason Stockley, charged with the 2011 shooting of Anthony Lamar Smith, who was black, in St. Louis, Missouri. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant
Reuters / Monday, September 18, 2017
President Donald Trump participates in a session on reforming the United Nations at UN Headquarters in New York. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Reuters / Monday, September 18, 2017
Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton smiles and winks at someone she recognizes as she takes the stage to discuss her new book �What Happened� as she launches a 15-city book tour at the Warner Theatre in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Reuters / Thursday, September 21, 2017
Students pray during a ceremony to mark International Peace Day in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Reuters / Saturday, September 16, 2017
Models prepare to display Richard Quinn's Spring/Summer 2018 show in the Liberty Store at London Fashion Week in London, Britain. REUTERS/Mary Turner
Reuters / Tuesday, September 19, 2017
Pigeons bathe in a fountain in central Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Reuters / Wednesday, September 20, 2017
Jet fighters releases flares during the Zapad 2017 war games at a range near the town of Borisov, Belarus. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Reuters / Tuesday, September 19, 2017
Rohingya refugee children pictured in a camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Reuters / Wednesday, September 20, 2017
Search and rescue operations are carried out at the site of a collapsed building after an earthquake in Condesa, Mexico City, Mexico, in this September 19, 2017 image from social media. Rafael Arias/Social Media/via REUTERS
Reuters / Thursday, September 21, 2017
A disaster management officer walks towards a brush fire as other firefighters (not pictured) attempt to extinguish it near Palembang, South Sumatra, Indonesia September 21, 2017 in this photo taken by Antara Foto. Antara Foto/Nova Wahyudi via REUTERS
Reuters / Tuesday, September 19, 2017
Myanmar State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi walks off the stage after delivering a speech to the nation over Rakhine and Rohingya situation, in Naypyitaw, Myanmar. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Reuters / Sunday, September 17, 2017
Oil that leaked from a small oil tanker that sank on September 10, is seen next to sunbeds and folded umbrellas on the beach of Agios Kosmas at the riviera in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
