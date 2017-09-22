Photos of the week
Members of the cavalry rehearse at the beach of Scheveningen on the eve of a parade in The Hague, before the king delivers his speech from the throne to outline the main features of the government's policy for the coming parliamentary session, in...more
Rescue workers and Mexican soldiers take part in a rescue operation at a collapsed building after an earthquake at the Obrera neighborhood in Mexico City, Mexico. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A Rohingya refugee arrives at a camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, top candidate of the Christian Democratic Union Party (CDU) for the upcoming general elections, holds a vegetable during a campaign rally in Freiburg, Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un watches the launch of a Hwasong-12 missile in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). KCNA via REUTERS
President Donald Trump welcomes 11-years-old Frank Giaccio as he cuts the Rose Garden grass at the White House in Washington. Frank, who wrote a letter to Trump offering to mow the White House lawn, was invited to work for a day at the White House...more
A damaged boat is pictured after Hurricane Irma in Cudjoe Key,. Florida. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Elizabeth Moss poses backstage with her awards for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series and Outstanding Drama Series for "The Handmaid's Tale". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Protesters fall as they are pushed back by police in riot gear during a protest after a not guilty verdict in the murder trial of former St. Louis police officer Jason Stockley, charged with the 2011 shooting of Anthony Lamar Smith, who was black, in...more
President Donald Trump participates in a session on reforming the United Nations at UN Headquarters in New York. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton smiles and winks at someone she recognizes as she takes the stage to discuss her new book �What Happened� as she launches a 15-city book tour at the Warner Theatre in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Students pray during a ceremony to mark International Peace Day in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Models prepare to display Richard Quinn's Spring/Summer 2018 show in the Liberty Store at London Fashion Week in London, Britain. REUTERS/Mary Turner
Pigeons bathe in a fountain in central Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Jet fighters releases flares during the Zapad 2017 war games at a range near the town of Borisov, Belarus. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Rohingya refugee children pictured in a camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Search and rescue operations are carried out at the site of a collapsed building after an earthquake in Condesa, Mexico City, Mexico, in this September 19, 2017 image from social media. Rafael Arias/Social Media/via REUTERS
A disaster management officer walks towards a brush fire as other firefighters (not pictured) attempt to extinguish it near Palembang, South Sumatra, Indonesia September 21, 2017 in this photo taken by Antara Foto. Antara Foto/Nova Wahyudi via...more
Myanmar State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi walks off the stage after delivering a speech to the nation over Rakhine and Rohingya situation, in Naypyitaw, Myanmar. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Oil that leaked from a small oil tanker that sank on September 10, is seen next to sunbeds and folded umbrellas on the beach of Agios Kosmas at the riviera in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
