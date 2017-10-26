Edition:
Photos of the week

A Free Syrian Army fighter walks as he holds his weapon in a damaged shop, in the town of Tadef, Aleppo Governorate, Syria October 23, 2017. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Monday, October 23, 2017
A NH 90 Caiman military helicopter takes off during the regional anti-insurgent Operation Barkhane in Inaloglog, Mali, October 17, 2017. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Saturday, October 21, 2017
President Donald Trump gestures to reporters as Russian flags thrown from a protester fall in front of the president and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell as they arrive for the Republican policy luncheon on Capitol Hill in Washington, October 24, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Tuesday, October 24, 2017
Tourist guide Daniel Hernandez, 26, sits on his Russian-made car as he speaks to his girlfriend who lives in Britain, at an internet hotspot in Havana, Cuba, September 24, 2017. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Monday, October 23, 2017
Myeshia Johnson, wife of U.S. Army Sergeant La David Johnson, who was among four special forces soldiers killed in Niger, kisses his coffin at a graveside service in Hollywood, Florida, October 21, 2017. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Reuters / Sunday, October 22, 2017
Autumn leaves are reflected in the water of Loch Faskally where a swan and ducks swim, Pitlochry, Scotland, October 25, 2017. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Reuters / Wednesday, October 25, 2017
A tear gas canister explodes in the hand of an opposition supporter as he tries to return it to police during clashes in Kibera slum in Nairobi, Kenya October 26, 2017. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Thursday, October 26, 2017
Five former U.S. presidents, Jimmy Carter, George H.W. Bush, Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton, speak during a concert at Texas A&M University benefiting hurricane relief efforts in College Station, Texas, October 21, 2017. REUTERS/Richard Carson

Reuters / Sunday, October 22, 2017
Damaged houses, buildings and a mosque are seen inside Marawi city, Philippines, October 25, 2017. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Wednesday, October 25, 2017
Greek actress Katerina Lehou, playing the role of High Priestess, performs during the Olympic flame lighting ceremony for the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics in Ancient Olympia, Olympia, Greece, October 24, 2017. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Tuesday, October 24, 2017
Sufated, a 10-month-old malnourished Rohingya boy, cries while being weighed at the Action Against Hunger center in Kutupalong refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh October 22, 2017. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Sunday, October 22, 2017
Chinese President Xi Jinping (L) and former Chinese President Jiang Zemin are seen during the closing session of the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China at the Great Hall of the People, in Beijing, China October 24, 2017. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Tuesday, October 24, 2017
Tom Morgan, from Bristol-based company The Adventurists, flies in a chair with large party balloons tied to it near Johannesburg, South Africa, October 20, 2017. The Adventurists and Richard Brandon Cox/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, October 25, 2017
Vietnamese Doan Thi Huong, who is on trial for the killing of Kim Jong Nam, the estranged half-brother of North Korea's leader, is escorted as she revisits the Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2 in Sepang, Malaysia October 24, 2017. REUTERS/Lai Seng Sin

Reuters / Tuesday, October 24, 2017
Cars drive under a partially collapsed utility pole, after the island was hit by Hurricane Maria in September, in Naguabo, Puerto Rico October 20, 2017. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Reuters / Friday, October 20, 2017
Migrating great white pelicans rest as they are fed as part of an Israeli Agriculture Ministry-funded project aiming to prevent the pelicans from feeding from commercial fish breeding pools, at a water reservoir in Mishmar Hasharon, central Israel October 24, 2017. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Tuesday, October 24, 2017
The top of five of President Donald Trump's eight border wall prototypes are shown near completion along U.S.- Mexico border near San Diego, California, October 23, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, October 23, 2017
Students from St Andrews University are covered in foam as they take part in the traditional 'Raisin Weekend' in the Lower College Lawn, at St Andrews in Scotland, Britain October 23, 2017. The weekend, which began October 22, involves rituals for new students, culminating in a foam fight on Monday morning. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Reuters / Monday, October 23, 2017
A woman dressed up as "Catrina", a Mexican character also known as "The Elegant Death", takes part in a Catrinas parade in Mexico City, Mexico October 22, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Monday, October 23, 2017
The Royal Urn of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej is seen inside the Royal Crematorium site during the Symbolic Royal Cremation near the Grand Palace in Bangkok, Thailand, October 26, 2017. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Thursday, October 26, 2017
