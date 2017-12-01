Aspiring British actor Kadian Noble, who has filed a lawsuit against Harvey Weinstein in New York federal court accusing the movie producer of sex trafficking by inviting her to a hotel room in France and sexually assaulting her, cries as she speaks...more

Aspiring British actor Kadian Noble, who has filed a lawsuit against Harvey Weinstein in New York federal court accusing the movie producer of sex trafficking by inviting her to a hotel room in France and sexually assaulting her, cries as she speaks at a news conference in New York City, New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close