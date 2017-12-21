Photos of the week
Israeli border policemen stand away after shooting a Palestinian man with a knife and what looks like an explosive belt near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Shadows of people queuing to vote are cast on a wall during voting in Catalonia's regional elections outside a polling station in Barcelona, Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Children dressed in Santa Claus costumes sit inside a classroom before participating in Christmas celebrations at a school in Chandigarh, India. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Photographers take pictures as the Soyuz MS-07 spacecraft carrying the crew of Norishige Kanai of Japan, Anton Shkaplerov of Russia and Scott Tingle of the U.S. blasts off to the International Space Station (ISS) from the launchpad at the Baikonur...more
President Trump celebrates with Congressional Republicans after Congress passed sweeping tax overhaul legislation, on the South Lawn of the White House. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Afghan men play cricket on a field covered in snow on the outskirts of Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Rohingya refugee children gather in children's playground at the Kutupalong refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
First responders are at the scene of an Amtrak passenger train which derailed and is hanging from a bridge over the interstate highway (I-5) in DuPont, Washington. REUTERS/Nick Adams
South Korean and U.S. Marines take part in a winter military drill in Pyeongchang, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Homeless man Kel sleeps in the spot where he lives in the subway next to Hyde Park Station in London. REUTERS/Mary Turner
An aircraft performs during Qatar's National Day celebrations in Doha, Qatar. REUTERS/Naseem Zeitoon
A Palestinian demonstrator dressed as Santa Claus hurls stones towards Israeli troops during clashes at a protest against U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, near the West Bank city of Ramallah....more
Sixty-day-old Nadia Ahmad Sabri, who suffers from severe malnutrition, lies in bed at a malnutrition treatment center in the Red Sea port city of Hodeida, Yemen. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad
Catalin Mccary gets his hair cut at Strong's Barber Shop in Selma, Alabama. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
An opposition supporter stands in front of a burning barricade, during a protest over the disputed presidential election in Tegucigalpa, Honduras. REUTERS/ Jorge Cabrera
A performer poses during celebrations after Rahul Gandhi, newly elected president of India's main opposition Congress party, took charge as the president during a ceremony outside the party's headquarters in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain
Fans of Kim Jong-hyun, lead singer of top South Korean boy band SHINee, react as a hearse carrying his coffin leaves during his funeral at a hospital in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Bangladeshi workers carry a piece of metal in Dhaka, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Buildings are seen as fog blankets the city of Skopje, Macedonia. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
A Palestinian protester throws a stone at Israeli forces during protest against President Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, near Qalandia checkpoint near the West Bank city of Ramallah. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Next Slideshows
Car hits pedestrians in Melbourne
A man with a history of mental health issues drives a car into Christmas shoppers in the Australian city, injuring 19 people.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Winter is coming
Snowfalls around the world as the first day of winter approaches.
Winter soldiers
South Korean and U.S. Marines take part in a winter military drill in Pyeongchang, South Korea.
MORE IN PICTURES
Holiday lights
Merry and bright scenes around the world during the Christmas season.
Pictures of the Year 2017
Our top photos from the past year.
Pictures of the year: Environment
Our top environment photos from the past year.
Pictures of the year: Natural disasters
Our top natural disaster photos from the past year.
Protests over Trump's Jerusalem move
Clashes continue between Israeli forces and Palestinians protesting Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital.
Portfolio of work: Zohra Bensemra
The Guardian newspaper has named the Reuters photojournalist its agency photographer of the year, based on her work in 2017 covering the fight against Islamic State, the Rohingya refugee crisis, the drought in Somalia and more.
Our most popular Instagram photos
Our top Instagram posts from the past year.
Pictures of the year: Aerials
Our top photos from above this past year.
Catalan separatists win vote
Separatists looked set to regain power in Catalonia after voters rejected Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy's attempt to defuse the independence movement, instead re-igniting the country's biggest political crisis in decades.