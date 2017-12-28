Photos of the week
A member of the Old Surrey Burstow and West Kent Hunt crashes as she jumps a fence during the annual Boxing Day hunt in Chiddingstone, Britain December 26, 2017. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
A wounded Palestinian demonstrator dressed as Santa Claus is evacuated during clashes with Israeli troops, at a protest as Palestinians call for a "Day of Rage" in response to U.S. President Donald Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's...more
Afghan women mourn inside a hospital compound after a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan December 28, 2017. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Cataldo Ambulance medics and other first responders revive a 32-year-old man who was found unresponsive and not breathing after an opioid overdose on a sidewalk in the Boston suburb of Everett, Massachusetts, August 23, 2017. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A firecracker explodes next to riot police officers during a protest rally against the Bolivian government's new healthcare policies in La Paz, Bolivia December 27, 2017. REUTERS/David Mercado
SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket lifts off in the air, as seen from Santa Monica, California, December 22, 2017. Twitter/Joshua Berson/@bersonphoto/via REUTERS
Revellers battle with flour and eggs during the traditional Els Enfarinats (The Floured) festival in Ibi, Alicante Province, Spain December 28, 2017. REUTERS/Heino Kalis
Ballerinas of Municipal Theatre ballet school prepare backstage before a rehearsal for their year-end performance, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, December 8, 2017. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A privately owned Dassault Falcon 7X business jet aircraft is seen after it was blown off the airport apron and into an adjacent building as strong winds hit the Maltese islands, according to local media, at Malta International Airport in Luqa,...more
A newborn baby wearing a dog costume to celebrate the New Year of the Dog is pictured at the nursery room of Paolo Chokchai 4 Hospital in Bangkok, Thailand, December 28, 2017. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Australia's wicketkeeper Tim Paine reacts after missing a catch during the third day of the fourth Ashes cricket test match against England in Melbourne, Australia, December 28, 2017. REUTERS/David Gray
Children ride a manually operated Ferris wheel in a slum in Mumbai, India, December 27, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
President Donald Trump participates in NORAD (North American Aerospace Defense Command) Santa Tracker phone calls with children at Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, December 24, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Rohingya refugees Saddam Hussein, 23, and his wife Shofika Begum, 18, pose for a photo in front of their temporary shelter at the Kutupalong refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, December 16, 2017. The newlywed couple, both from the village of...more
Runners and riders participate in the Christmas Ballyheigue beach horse races in the County Kerry village of Ballyheigue, Ireland, December 27, 2017. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
An aerial view shows people dressed as Father Frost, the Russian equivalent of Santa Claus, and Snow Maiden with members of the Cryophile winter swimming club forming with their bodies a 2018 sign on the bank of the Yenisei River to mark the upcoming...more
People react to results in Catalonia's regional elections at a gathering of the Catalan National Assembly (ANC) in Barcelona, Spain December 21, 2017. REUTERS/Albert Gea
A man exercises in the morning at Ramna Park in Dhaka, Bangladesh, December 27, 2017. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Rohingya refugees walk next to a pond in the early morning at the Balukhali refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh December 26, 2017. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
The Aurora Borealis (northern lights) illuminates the sky of Lapland region, in Inari, Finland, December 25, 2017. LEHTIKUVA/Irene Stachon/via REUTERS
Suicide bombers stormed a Shi'ite cultural center and news agency in the Afghan capital, killing more than 40 people and wounding scores, many of them students...
Ukraine and pro-Russian separatist rebels conducted the largest exchange of prisoners since conflict broke out in 2014, sending hundreds of captives home to...
Suicide bombers stormed a Shi'ite cultural center and news agency in the Afghan capital, killing more than 40 people and wounding scores, many of them students attending a conference.
Revellers battle with flour and eggs during the traditional Els Enfarinats (The Floured) festival in Ibi.
Scenes from the annual Christmas Ballyheigue beach horse races in the County Kerry village in Ireland.
Ukraine and pro-Russian separatist rebels conducted the largest exchange of prisoners since conflict broke out in 2014, sending hundreds of captives home to their families ahead of New Year and Orthodox Christmas.
(Warning: graphic content) Hundreds of Rohingya refugees cross into Bangladesh from Myanmar in the dark of night.
(Warning: graphic content) Scenes from the exodus of Rohingya refugees crossing the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Some 870,000 Rohingya refugees who fled violence in Myanmar are now living in makeshift settlements in Bangladesh, according to the United Nations.