United States
Thu Jan 25, 2018

Photos of the week

Victims and others look on as Rachael Denhollander speaks at the sentencing hearing for Larry Nassar, a former team USA Gymnastics doctor who pleaded guilty in November 2017 to sexual assault charges, in Lansing, Michigan, January 24, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Victims and others look on as Rachael Denhollander speaks at the sentencing hearing for Larry Nassar, a former team USA Gymnastics doctor who pleaded guilty in November 2017 to sexual assault charges, in Lansing, Michigan, January 24, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Wednesday, January 24, 2018
Victims and others look on as Rachael Denhollander speaks at the sentencing hearing for Larry Nassar, a former team USA Gymnastics doctor who pleaded guilty in November 2017 to sexual assault charges, in Lansing, Michigan, January 24, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Naomi Osaka of Japan in action against Simona Halep of Romania during the Australian Open, January 22, 2018. REUTERS/David Gray

Naomi Osaka of Japan in action against Simona Halep of Romania during the Australian Open, January 22, 2018. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Monday, January 22, 2018
Naomi Osaka of Japan in action against Simona Halep of Romania during the Australian Open, January 22, 2018. REUTERS/David Gray
A man tries to escape from a balcony at the Intercontinental Hotel during an attack by gunmen in Kabul, Afghanistan, January 21, 2018. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

A man tries to escape from a balcony at the Intercontinental Hotel during an attack by gunmen in Kabul, Afghanistan, January 21, 2018. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Sunday, January 21, 2018
A man tries to escape from a balcony at the Intercontinental Hotel during an attack by gunmen in Kabul, Afghanistan, January 21, 2018. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
A group of people wearing "pussyhats" ride the subway at 42nd Street as they head toward the Women's March in Manhattan, January 20, 2018. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A group of people wearing "pussyhats" ride the subway at 42nd Street as they head toward the Women's March in Manhattan, January 20, 2018. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Saturday, January 20, 2018
A group of people wearing "pussyhats" ride the subway at 42nd Street as they head toward the Women's March in Manhattan, January 20, 2018. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A man holding an umbrella makes his way in the heavy snow at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, January 22, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A man holding an umbrella makes his way in the heavy snow at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, January 22, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Monday, January 22, 2018
A man holding an umbrella makes his way in the heavy snow at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, January 22, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A Palestinian protester holds a sling as he poses for a photograph at the scene of clashes with Israeli troops near the border with Israel, east of Gaza City, January 19, 2018. "What I can do to stop Trump's decision on Jerusalem is to use this sling to hurl stones at Israeli soldiers with heavy weapons," he said. "My dream is to see all Arabs and Muslims united in one battle to restore our holy land." REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A Palestinian protester holds a sling as he poses for a photograph at the scene of clashes with Israeli troops near the border with Israel, east of Gaza City, January 19, 2018. "What I can do to stop Trump's decision on Jerusalem is to use this sling...more

Reuters / Wednesday, January 24, 2018
A Palestinian protester holds a sling as he poses for a photograph at the scene of clashes with Israeli troops near the border with Israel, east of Gaza City, January 19, 2018. "What I can do to stop Trump's decision on Jerusalem is to use this sling to hurl stones at Israeli soldiers with heavy weapons," he said. "My dream is to see all Arabs and Muslims united in one battle to restore our holy land." REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A model presents a creation by designer Christine Hyun Mi Nielsen as part of her Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2018 fashion show in Paris, January 25, 2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

A model presents a creation by designer Christine Hyun Mi Nielsen as part of her Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2018 fashion show in Paris, January 25, 2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Thursday, January 25, 2018
A model presents a creation by designer Christine Hyun Mi Nielsen as part of her Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2018 fashion show in Paris, January 25, 2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Mount Mayon volcano erupts anew, from Our Lady of the Gate Parish church in Daraga, Albay province, south of Manila, Philippines, January 25, 2018. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Mount Mayon volcano erupts anew, from Our Lady of the Gate Parish church in Daraga, Albay province, south of Manila, Philippines, January 25, 2018. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Wednesday, January 24, 2018
Mount Mayon volcano erupts anew, from Our Lady of the Gate Parish church in Daraga, Albay province, south of Manila, Philippines, January 25, 2018. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
A Haitian National Police officer fights with a protester who grabbed a fence of a police cordon during a protest against reported comments made by U.S. President Donald Trump about Haiti, in the streets of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, January 22, 2018. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

A Haitian National Police officer fights with a protester who grabbed a fence of a police cordon during a protest against reported comments made by U.S. President Donald Trump about Haiti, in the streets of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, January 22, 2018. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Monday, January 22, 2018
A Haitian National Police officer fights with a protester who grabbed a fence of a police cordon during a protest against reported comments made by U.S. President Donald Trump about Haiti, in the streets of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, January 22, 2018. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army fighters are seen near Mount Barsaya, northeast of Afrin, Syria, January 23, 2018. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army fighters are seen near Mount Barsaya, northeast of Afrin, Syria, January 23, 2018. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Tuesday, January 23, 2018
Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army fighters are seen near Mount Barsaya, northeast of Afrin, Syria, January 23, 2018. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Big wave surfer Sebastian Steudtner of Germany drops in on a large wave at Praia do Norte in Nazare, Portugal, January 18, 2018. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Big wave surfer Sebastian Steudtner of Germany drops in on a large wave at Praia do Norte in Nazare, Portugal, January 18, 2018. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Thursday, January 18, 2018
Big wave surfer Sebastian Steudtner of Germany drops in on a large wave at Praia do Norte in Nazare, Portugal, January 18, 2018. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Afghan police officers take position during a blast and gunfire in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, January 24, 2018. REUTERS/Parwiz

Afghan police officers take position during a blast and gunfire in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, January 24, 2018. REUTERS/Parwiz

Reuters / Wednesday, January 24, 2018
Afghan police officers take position during a blast and gunfire in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, January 24, 2018. REUTERS/Parwiz
Pope Francis gestures during a news conference on board a plane during his flight back from a trip to Chile and Peru, January 22, 2018. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Pope Francis gestures during a news conference on board a plane during his flight back from a trip to Chile and Peru, January 22, 2018. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Monday, January 22, 2018
Pope Francis gestures during a news conference on board a plane during his flight back from a trip to Chile and Peru, January 22, 2018. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A street lamp is seen on the flooded banks of the Seine River in Paris after days of almost non-stop rain caused flooding in France, January 24, 2018. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

A street lamp is seen on the flooded banks of the Seine River in Paris after days of almost non-stop rain caused flooding in France, January 24, 2018. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Wednesday, January 24, 2018
A street lamp is seen on the flooded banks of the Seine River in Paris after days of almost non-stop rain caused flooding in France, January 24, 2018. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
North Korea women's ice hockey athletes stand in a line at a dining hall at the Jincheon National Training Centre in Jincheon, South Korea, January 25, 2018. The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism/Yonhap via REUTERS

North Korea women's ice hockey athletes stand in a line at a dining hall at the Jincheon National Training Centre in Jincheon, South Korea, January 25, 2018. The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism/Yonhap via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, January 25, 2018
North Korea women's ice hockey athletes stand in a line at a dining hall at the Jincheon National Training Centre in Jincheon, South Korea, January 25, 2018. The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism/Yonhap via REUTERS
A Maltese flag and banner calling for justice are seen at the scene of the assassination of anti-corruption journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, one hundred days after her murder in a car bomb explosion, in Bidnija, Malta, January 24, 2018. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

A Maltese flag and banner calling for justice are seen at the scene of the assassination of anti-corruption journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, one hundred days after her murder in a car bomb explosion, in Bidnija, Malta, January 24, 2018. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Wednesday, January 24, 2018
A Maltese flag and banner calling for justice are seen at the scene of the assassination of anti-corruption journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, one hundred days after her murder in a car bomb explosion, in Bidnija, Malta, January 24, 2018. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
A mother and her three-year-old sick child sleep inside a protestant church in Agats, Asmat District, after the government dispatched military and medical personnel to the remote region of Papua to combat malnutrition and measles, Indonesia, January 22, 2018. Antara Foto/M Agung Rajasa/ via REUTERS

A mother and her three-year-old sick child sleep inside a protestant church in Agats, Asmat District, after the government dispatched military and medical personnel to the remote region of Papua to combat malnutrition and measles, Indonesia, January 22, 2018. Antara Foto/M Agung Rajasa/ via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, January 22, 2018
A mother and her three-year-old sick child sleep inside a protestant church in Agats, Asmat District, after the government dispatched military and medical personnel to the remote region of Papua to combat malnutrition and measles, Indonesia, January 22, 2018. Antara Foto/M Agung Rajasa/ via REUTERS
Central Palo Seco power station of the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (PREPA) is seen behind a cemetery, in San Juan, Puerto Rico, January 22, 2018. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Central Palo Seco power station of the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (PREPA) is seen behind a cemetery, in San Juan, Puerto Rico, January 22, 2018. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Reuters / Monday, January 22, 2018
Central Palo Seco power station of the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (PREPA) is seen behind a cemetery, in San Juan, Puerto Rico, January 22, 2018. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
Cloned monkeys Zhong Zhong and Hua Hua are seen at the non-human primate facility at the Chinese Academy of Sciences in Shanghai, China, January 20, 2018. China Daily via REUTERS

Cloned monkeys Zhong Zhong and Hua Hua are seen at the non-human primate facility at the Chinese Academy of Sciences in Shanghai, China, January 20, 2018. China Daily via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, January 25, 2018
Cloned monkeys Zhong Zhong and Hua Hua are seen at the non-human primate facility at the Chinese Academy of Sciences in Shanghai, China, January 20, 2018. China Daily via REUTERS
Men sleep in a sport center where a community of homeless Venezuelan migrants are staying, in Cucuta, Colombia, January 23, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Men sleep in a sport center where a community of homeless Venezuelan migrants are staying, in Cucuta, Colombia, January 23, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, January 24, 2018
Men sleep in a sport center where a community of homeless Venezuelan migrants are staying, in Cucuta, Colombia, January 23, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
