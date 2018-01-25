Photos of the week
Victims and others look on as Rachael Denhollander speaks at the sentencing hearing for Larry Nassar, a former team USA Gymnastics doctor who pleaded guilty in November 2017 to sexual assault charges, in Lansing, Michigan, January 24,...more
Naomi Osaka of Japan in action against Simona Halep of Romania during the Australian Open, January 22, 2018. REUTERS/David Gray
A man tries to escape from a balcony at the Intercontinental Hotel during an attack by gunmen in Kabul, Afghanistan, January 21, 2018. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
A group of people wearing "pussyhats" ride the subway at 42nd Street as they head toward the Women's March in Manhattan, January 20, 2018. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A man holding an umbrella makes his way in the heavy snow at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, January 22, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A Palestinian protester holds a sling as he poses for a photograph at the scene of clashes with Israeli troops near the border with Israel, east of Gaza City, January 19, 2018. "What I can do to stop Trump's decision on Jerusalem is to use this sling...more
A model presents a creation by designer Christine Hyun Mi Nielsen as part of her Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2018 fashion show in Paris, January 25, 2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Mount Mayon volcano erupts anew, from Our Lady of the Gate Parish church in Daraga, Albay province, south of Manila, Philippines, January 25, 2018. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
A Haitian National Police officer fights with a protester who grabbed a fence of a police cordon during a protest against reported comments made by U.S. President Donald Trump about Haiti, in the streets of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, January 22, 2018....more
Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army fighters are seen near Mount Barsaya, northeast of Afrin, Syria, January 23, 2018. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Big wave surfer Sebastian Steudtner of Germany drops in on a large wave at Praia do Norte in Nazare, Portugal, January 18, 2018. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Afghan police officers take position during a blast and gunfire in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, January 24, 2018. REUTERS/Parwiz
Pope Francis gestures during a news conference on board a plane during his flight back from a trip to Chile and Peru, January 22, 2018. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A street lamp is seen on the flooded banks of the Seine River in Paris after days of almost non-stop rain caused flooding in France, January 24, 2018. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
North Korea women's ice hockey athletes stand in a line at a dining hall at the Jincheon National Training Centre in Jincheon, South Korea, January 25, 2018. The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism/Yonhap via REUTERS
A Maltese flag and banner calling for justice are seen at the scene of the assassination of anti-corruption journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, one hundred days after her murder in a car bomb explosion, in Bidnija, Malta, January 24, 2018....more
A mother and her three-year-old sick child sleep inside a protestant church in Agats, Asmat District, after the government dispatched military and medical personnel to the remote region of Papua to combat malnutrition and measles, Indonesia, January...more
Central Palo Seco power station of the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (PREPA) is seen behind a cemetery, in San Juan, Puerto Rico, January 22, 2018. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
Cloned monkeys Zhong Zhong and Hua Hua are seen at the non-human primate facility at the Chinese Academy of Sciences in Shanghai, China, January 20, 2018. China Daily via REUTERS
Men sleep in a sport center where a community of homeless Venezuelan migrants are staying, in Cucuta, Colombia, January 23, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
