A Palestinian protester holds a sling as he poses for a photograph at the scene of clashes with Israeli troops near the border with Israel, east of Gaza City, January 19, 2018. "What I can do to stop Trump's decision on Jerusalem is to use this sling to hurl stones at Israeli soldiers with heavy weapons," he said. "My dream is to see all Arabs and Muslims united in one battle to restore our holy land." REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

