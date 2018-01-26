Edition:
Photos of the week

Victims and others look on as Rachael Denhollander speaks at the sentencing hearing for Larry Nassar, a former team USA Gymnastics doctor who pleaded guilty in November 2017 to sexual assault charges, in Lansing, Michigan. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Wednesday, January 24, 2018
Naomi Osaka of Japan in action against Simona Halep of Romania during the Australian Open. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Monday, January 22, 2018
A man tries to escape from a balcony at the Intercontinental Hotel during an attack by gunmen in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Sunday, January 21, 2018
A group of people wearing "pussyhats" ride the subway at 42nd Street as they head toward the Women's March in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Saturday, January 20, 2018
A man holding an umbrella makes his way in the heavy snow at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Monday, January 22, 2018
A Palestinian protester holds a sling as he poses for a photograph at the scene of clashes with Israeli troops near the border with Israel, east of Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Wednesday, January 24, 2018
A model presents a creation by designer Christine Hyun Mi Nielsen as part of her Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2018 fashion show in Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Thursday, January 25, 2018
Mount Mayon volcano erupts anew, from Our Lady of the Gate Parish church in Daraga, Albay province, south of Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Wednesday, January 24, 2018
A Haitian National Police officer fights with a protester who grabbed a fence of a police cordon during a protest against reported comments made by U.S. President Donald Trump about Haiti, in the streets of Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Monday, January 22, 2018
Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army fighters are seen near Mount Barsaya, northeast of Afrin, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Tuesday, January 23, 2018
Big wave surfer Sebastian Steudtner of Germany drops in on a large wave at Praia do Norte in Nazare, Portugal. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Thursday, January 18, 2018
Afghan police officers take position during a blast and gunfire in Jalalabad, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Parwiz

Reuters / Wednesday, January 24, 2018
Pope Francis gestures during a news conference on board a plane during his flight back from a trip to Chile and Peru. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Monday, January 22, 2018
A street lamp is seen on the flooded banks of the Seine River in Paris after days of almost non-stop rain caused flooding in France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Wednesday, January 24, 2018
North Korea women's ice hockey athletes stand in a line at a dining hall at the Jincheon National Training Centre in Jincheon, South Korea. The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism/Yonhap via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, January 25, 2018
A Maltese flag and banner calling for justice are seen at the scene of the assassination of anti-corruption journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, one hundred days after her murder in a car bomb explosion, in Bidnija, Malta. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Wednesday, January 24, 2018
A mother and her three-year-old sick child sleep inside a protestant church in Agats, Asmat District, after the government dispatched military and medical personnel to the remote region of Papua to combat malnutrition and measles, Indonesia. Antara Foto/M Agung Rajasa/ via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, January 22, 2018
Central Palo Seco power station of the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (PREPA) is seen behind a cemetery, in San Juan, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Reuters / Monday, January 22, 2018
Cloned monkeys Zhong Zhong and Hua Hua are seen at the non-human primate facility at the Chinese Academy of Sciences in Shanghai, China. China Daily via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, January 25, 2018
Men sleep in a sport center where a community of homeless Venezuelan migrants are staying, in Cucuta, Colombia. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, January 24, 2018
