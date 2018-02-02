Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Feb 2, 2018 | 4:31pm EST

Photos of the week

A resident reacts as he attempts to extinguish a fire that broke out at the Kijiji slums in the Southlands estate of Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

A resident reacts as he attempts to extinguish a fire that broke out at the Kijiji slums in the Southlands estate of Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Sunday, January 28, 2018
A resident reacts as he attempts to extinguish a fire that broke out at the Kijiji slums in the Southlands estate of Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Close
1 / 20
President Donald Trump delivers his first State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress inside the House Chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Win McNamee/Pool

President Donald Trump delivers his first State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress inside the House Chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Win McNamee/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, January 30, 2018
President Donald Trump delivers his first State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress inside the House Chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Win McNamee/Pool
Close
2 / 20
A "super blood blue moon" is seen during an eclipse at a temple in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

A "super blood blue moon" is seen during an eclipse at a temple in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Wednesday, January 31, 2018
A "super blood blue moon" is seen during an eclipse at a temple in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
3 / 20
Kesha is embraced by fellow singers after they performed "Praying" during the 60th Annual Grammy Awards in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Kesha is embraced by fellow singers after they performed "Praying" during the 60th Annual Grammy Awards in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Sunday, January 28, 2018
Kesha is embraced by fellow singers after they performed "Praying" during the 60th Annual Grammy Awards in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
4 / 20
Ernestina Lebron looks at her refrigerator while standing in her home, after Hurricane Maria hit the island in September 2017, in Maunabo, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Ernestina Lebron looks at her refrigerator while standing in her home, after Hurricane Maria hit the island in September 2017, in Maunabo, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Reuters / Sunday, January 28, 2018
Ernestina Lebron looks at her refrigerator while standing in her home, after Hurricane Maria hit the island in September 2017, in Maunabo, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
Close
5 / 20
Lava flows from the crater of Mount Mayon Volcano during an eruption in Legazpi city, Albay province, south of Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Lava flows from the crater of Mount Mayon Volcano during an eruption in Legazpi city, Albay province, south of Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Sunday, January 28, 2018
Lava flows from the crater of Mount Mayon Volcano during an eruption in Legazpi city, Albay province, south of Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Close
6 / 20
North Korean athletes arrive at the the Olympic Village in Gangneung, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

North Korean athletes arrive at the the Olympic Village in Gangneung, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Thursday, February 01, 2018
North Korean athletes arrive at the the Olympic Village in Gangneung, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Close
7 / 20
A demonstrator confronts riot police during a rally in defense of the nationalization of lithium reserves in the country, in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza

A demonstrator confronts riot police during a rally in defense of the nationalization of lithium reserves in the country, in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza

Reuters / Monday, January 29, 2018
A demonstrator confronts riot police during a rally in defense of the nationalization of lithium reserves in the country, in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza
Close
8 / 20
A man stands outside a car parts store hit by shells during the conflict in the port city of Aden, Yemen. REUTERS/Fawaz Salman

A man stands outside a car parts store hit by shells during the conflict in the port city of Aden, Yemen. REUTERS/Fawaz Salman

Reuters / Wednesday, January 31, 2018
A man stands outside a car parts store hit by shells during the conflict in the port city of Aden, Yemen. REUTERS/Fawaz Salman
Close
9 / 20
Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga of the National Super Alliance (NASA) holds a bible as he takes a symbolic presidential oath of office in Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga of the National Super Alliance (NASA) holds a bible as he takes a symbolic presidential oath of office in Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Tuesday, January 30, 2018
Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga of the National Super Alliance (NASA) holds a bible as he takes a symbolic presidential oath of office in Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
10 / 20
Switzerland's Roger Federer poses with the trophy after winning the final against Croatia's Marin Cilic during the Australian Open in Melbourne, Australia. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Switzerland's Roger Federer poses with the trophy after winning the final against Croatia's Marin Cilic during the Australian Open in Melbourne, Australia. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Sunday, January 28, 2018
Switzerland's Roger Federer poses with the trophy after winning the final against Croatia's Marin Cilic during the Australian Open in Melbourne, Australia. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Close
11 / 20
An injured man receives medical assistance after a blast in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

An injured man receives medical assistance after a blast in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Saturday, January 27, 2018
An injured man receives medical assistance after a blast in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Close
12 / 20
A view shows peniche houseboats moored and the Eiffel Tower along the flooded banks of the River Seine after days of almost non-stop rain caused flooding in the country in Paris, France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A view shows peniche houseboats moored and the Eiffel Tower along the flooded banks of the River Seine after days of almost non-stop rain caused flooding in the country in Paris, France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Monday, January 29, 2018
A view shows peniche houseboats moored and the Eiffel Tower along the flooded banks of the River Seine after days of almost non-stop rain caused flooding in the country in Paris, France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
13 / 20
Mohammad Jan, 67, sits beside a cage of partridges in a shop at Ka Faroshi bird market in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Mohammad Jan, 67, sits beside a cage of partridges in a shop at Ka Faroshi bird market in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, January 31, 2018
Mohammad Jan, 67, sits beside a cage of partridges in a shop at Ka Faroshi bird market in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Close
14 / 20
Survivors and guests walk inside the barbed wire fences at the former Nazi German concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz, during the ceremonies marking the 73rd anniversary of the liberation of the camp and International Holocaust Victims Remembrance Day, in Oswiecim, Poland. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Survivors and guests walk inside the barbed wire fences at the former Nazi German concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz, during the ceremonies marking the 73rd anniversary of the liberation of the camp and International Holocaust Victims...more

Reuters / Saturday, January 27, 2018
Survivors and guests walk inside the barbed wire fences at the former Nazi German concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz, during the ceremonies marking the 73rd anniversary of the liberation of the camp and International Holocaust Victims Remembrance Day, in Oswiecim, Poland. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Close
15 / 20
Members of Kenya's ice hockey team sit on the bench during a practice session in East Africa's only ice rink, in Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Members of Kenya's ice hockey team sit on the bench during a practice session in East Africa's only ice rink, in Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Wednesday, January 31, 2018
Members of Kenya's ice hockey team sit on the bench during a practice session in East Africa's only ice rink, in Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
16 / 20
Stolen oranges are seen in Carmona, Seville, Spain. TWITTER/@EmergenciasSev/via REUTERS

Stolen oranges are seen in Carmona, Seville, Spain. TWITTER/@EmergenciasSev/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, January 31, 2018
Stolen oranges are seen in Carmona, Seville, Spain. TWITTER/@EmergenciasSev/via REUTERS
Close
17 / 20
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady puts on a hat during Super Bowl LII Opening Night in St. Paul, Minnesota Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady puts on a hat during Super Bowl LII Opening Night in St. Paul, Minnesota Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, January 29, 2018
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady puts on a hat during Super Bowl LII Opening Night in St. Paul, Minnesota Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports
Close
18 / 20
A man points out a damaged fresco in The Orthodox Church of Saint Athanasios in Leshnica, Saranda, Albania. REUTERS/Florion Goga

A man points out a damaged fresco in The Orthodox Church of Saint Athanasios in Leshnica, Saranda, Albania. REUTERS/Florion Goga

Reuters / Wednesday, January 31, 2018
A man points out a damaged fresco in The Orthodox Church of Saint Athanasios in Leshnica, Saranda, Albania. REUTERS/Florion Goga
Close
19 / 20
The remains of a burnt dinghy boat following a rescue operation by the Libyan Coast Guard is seen in central Mediterranean Sea. According to the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms, the rescue performed by the Libyan Coast Guard took place about 40 nautical miles from the Libyan coast, northeast of the city of Al Khums. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

The remains of a burnt dinghy boat following a rescue operation by the Libyan Coast Guard is seen in central Mediterranean Sea. According to the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms, the rescue performed by the Libyan Coast Guard took place about 40...more

Reuters / Wednesday, January 31, 2018
The remains of a burnt dinghy boat following a rescue operation by the Libyan Coast Guard is seen in central Mediterranean Sea. According to the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms, the rescue performed by the Libyan Coast Guard took place about 40 nautical miles from the Libyan coast, northeast of the city of Al Khums. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Next Slideshows

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

8:00am EST
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Feb 01 2018
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Jan 31 2018
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Jan 30 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

Back to hockey's roots

Back to hockey's roots

In Minneapolis, 2,500 amateur players take to the frozen surface of Lake Nokomis for the U.S. Pond Hockey Championship in a celebration of a childhood joy for millions of players.

Classic Super Bowl moments

Classic Super Bowl moments

Memorable moments from past Super Bowls.

Best of Super Bowl halftimes

Best of Super Bowl halftimes

Memorable Super Bowl halftime performances.

Turkish forces push into Syria

Turkish forces push into Syria

Inside Turkey's air and ground offensive against the Kurdish YPG militia in Syria's northwestern region.

Paris under water

Paris under water

Nearly 1,500 people have been evacuated from homes in the Paris region as relentless rains swell the river Seine.

Father of victims lunges at Nassar

Father of victims lunges at Nassar

The father of three daughters sexually abused by Larry Nassar lunges at the former USA Gymnastics doctor in court.

Puerto Rico four months after Maria

Puerto Rico four months after Maria

Signs of devastation from Hurricane Maria are evident across the island, with some 40 percent of the U.S. territory still without power.

Pictures of the month: January

Pictures of the month: January

Our top photos from the past month.

Groundhog Day in Punxsutawney

Groundhog Day in Punxsutawney

Punxsutawney Phil, the weather-forecasting groundhog, emerged from his burrow in Pennsylvania, saw his shadow and predicted six more weeks of winter.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast