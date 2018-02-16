Photos of the week
Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army fighters are seen on a bus in the town of al-Rai, Syria February 14, 2018. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
White House Communications Director Hope Hicks (C) departs as she and White House counselor Kellyanne Conway stand on the sidelines while President Donald Trump speaks to reporters in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, February 9,...more
Model Gigi Hadid is prepared backstage before the Brandon Maxwell Fall/Winter 2018 collection presentation at New York Fashion Week in Manhattan, New York, February 11, 2018. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama hold hands between their portraits during an unveiling ceremony at the Smithsonian�s National Portrait Gallery in Washington, February 12, 2018. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Former figure skater Yuna Kim of South Korea lights the cauldron during the opening ceremony at the Pyeongchang 2018 Olympics, February 9, 2018. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Drum queen Sabrina Sato from Vila Isabel Samba school performs during the first night of the Carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil February 11, 2018. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Jambo, a Briard, is groomed in the benching area on Day One of competition at the Westminster Kennel Club 142nd Annual Dog Show in New York, February 12, 2018. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
North Korean cheerleaders greet 15-month-old Escher, the child of Team USA fan Jeff Whitmore at the pair skating free skating competition final during the Pyeongchang 2018 Olympics, February 15, 2018. REUTERS/John Sibley
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R) arrives ahead of a planned address at the Muni World 2018 conference in Tel Aviv, Israel February 14, 2018. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Graves destroyed during Hurricane Maria in September 2017 are seen at a cemetery, in Lares, Puerto Rico February 8, 2018. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
A young hunter rests next to his tamed golden eagle during an annual hunters competition at Almaty hippodrome, Kazakhstan February 9, 2018. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
A reveller releases a chicken from a cage after climbing a greased pole during the Faquetaique Courir de Mardi Gras celebration in Eunice, Louisiana, February 13, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Vice President Mike Pence, North Korea's nominal head of state Kim Yong Nam, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's younger sister Kim Yo Jong attend the Winter Olympics opening ceremony in Pyeongchang, South Korea February 9, 2018. Yonhap via REUTERS
A female police officer of the new Specialized Police Tactical Unit (UTEP), known as "Jaguares", with El Salvador's National Civil Police, holds a rose for Valentine's Day during their presentation ceremony in San Salvador, El Salvador February 14,...more
Pramodini Roul, 24, an acid attack survivor and a campaigner at Chhanv, an NGO that supports acid attack victims, and her partner Saroj Sahoo, 26, a manager at Chhanv share a moment at the "Sheroes" home for acid attack victims in Noida, India,...more
Chloe Kim of the U.S. celebrates her win in the women's halfpipe finals at the Pyeongchang 2018 Olympics, February 13, 2018. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Andres Pernia drives his truck with a broken windshield as he arrives to check the tires in a shop in La Grita, Venezuela January 29, 2018. The windshield was broken a month ago when someone threw a stone at the truck while it was driving....more
Members of the opening committee perform during the opening ceremony of the traditional Opera Ball in Vienna, Austria, February 8, 2018. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
A member of the "Bloco Bambas da Folia" group poses for photo during Carnival of the Waters, where costumed and colorful boats navigate the river Pacaja, around the islands near the city of Cameta, Brazil February 8, 2018. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A man stands near a part of a Saratov Airlines Antonov AN-148 plane that crashed after taking off from Moscow's Domodedovo airport, outside Moscow, Russia February 11, 2018. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Next Slideshows
MORE IN PICTURES
Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 8
Highlights from day eight of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.
On the sidelines in Pyeongchang
Behind the scenes at events and venues during the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics.
Olympic wipeouts
Athletes crash as they push themselves to the limit in Pyeongchang.
Trump visits Parkland, Florida
President Donald Trump visits Parkland after a gunman killed 17 people at a Florida high school.
Mourning after Florida mass shooting
Funerals, vigils and prayers after a shooting rampage at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida left 17 dead.
Mass shooting at Florida high school
A shooter opened fire at a Florida high school, killing multiple people and sending hundreds of students fleeing into the streets before being taken into custody by law enforcement.
London Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from London.
Lunar New Year
The world celebrates the Year of the Dog with lanterns, lion dances and firecrackers.
Romney announces Utah Senate bid
Former Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney announces he would run for a Senate seat in Utah, confirming months of speculation about a return to national politics.