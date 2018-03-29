Photos of the week
Emma Gonzalez, a student and shooting survivor from the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, cries as she addresses the conclusion of the "March for Our Lives" event demanding gun control in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan...more
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and wife Ri Sol Ju, and Chinese President Xi Jinping and wife Peng Liyuan pose for a photo in Beijing, China. KCNA/via Reuters
Relatives of inmates held at the General Command of the Carabobo Police react as they wait outside the prison after some 68 people were killed in a riot and fire in the cells of the Venezuelan police station in Valencia. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia...more
Reacquired Volkswagen and Audi diesel cars sit in a desert graveyard near Victorville, California. Volkswagen AG has paid more than $7.4 billion to buy back about 350,000 vehicles, the automaker said in a recent court filing, and is now storing...more
Liu Yiming of China and Vladimir Darida of the Czech Republic in action during the China Cup. REUTERS/Stringer
The unfinished and abandoned TV tower collapses during a controlled demolition in Yekaterinburg, Russia. REUTERS/Alexei Kolchin
A model presents a creation for a make-up styling show by Mao Geping at China Fashion Week in Beijing. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A woman reacts during a funeral of a victim of the shopping mall fire in Kemerovo, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Lisov
KV Svalbard's crew, formed by Norwegian Navy privates and scientists from Norwegian Institute of Marine Research, play soccer as they are protected from polar bears by armed guards in the sea around Greenland. Marius Vagenes...more
People check the damage after debris from ballistic missiles fired by Yemen's Houthi militia fell onto a house in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser
Yoichi Suzuki shows 'AIBO', a pet dog robot, to his bed-ridden mother at his house in Takahagi, Ibaraki Prefecture, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Congolese families, who fled ethnic fighting in Democratic Republic of Congo on a boat across Lake Albert, sit in a bus upon arrival at United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) settlement camp in Kyangwali, Uganda. REUTERS/James Akena
French Republican guards stand in front of the flag-draped coffin of late Gendarmerie officer Colonel Arnaud Beltrame, who was killed by an Islamist militant after taking the place of a female hostage during a supermarket siege in Trebes, during a...more
Rebel fighters gesture as they stand next to a bus before their evacuation, at Harasta highway outside Jobar, in Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
An art installation by U.S. sculptor Mark Jenkins called 'Project 84', which aims to raise awareness of male suicide rates in the United Kingdom, is seen on the roof of a building in central London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Demonstrators march to protest the police shooting of Stephon Clark, in Sacramento, California. REUTERS/Bob Strong
Smoke rises from a replica of a T-Rex after it burst into flames at the Royal Gorge Dinosaur Experience in Canon City, Colorado. Royal Gorge Dinosaur Experience/via REUTERS
An Ethiopian girl carries water at the Somare refugee camp on the Ethiopian-Kenyan border near the town of Moyale, Kenya. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A gaucho rides an untamed horse during Creole week celebrations in Montevideo, Uruguay. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
Fireworks light up the night sky over the world's largest cruise ship, the 362-metre-long Symphony of the Seas, after its world presentation ceremony in Malaga, Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
