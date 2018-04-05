Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Apr 5, 2018 | 1:20pm EDT

Photos of the week

Border patrol agent Sergio Ramirez apprehends immigrants who illegally crossed the border from Mexico into the U.S. in the Rio Grande Valley sector, near McAllen, Texas. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Border patrol agent Sergio Ramirez apprehends immigrants who illegally crossed the border from Mexico into the U.S. in the Rio Grande Valley sector, near McAllen, Texas. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Wednesday, April 04, 2018
Border patrol agent Sergio Ramirez apprehends immigrants who illegally crossed the border from Mexico into the U.S. in the Rio Grande Valley sector, near McAllen, Texas. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Close
1 / 20
Catholics take part in the "Procession of Silence" on Good Friday during Holy Week in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Catholics take part in the "Procession of Silence" on Good Friday during Holy Week in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Saturday, March 31, 2018
Catholics take part in the "Procession of Silence" on Good Friday during Holy Week in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Close
2 / 20
A female adult jaguar sits atop a tree at the Mamiraua Sustainable Development Reserve in Uarini, Amazonas state, Brazil. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

A female adult jaguar sits atop a tree at the Mamiraua Sustainable Development Reserve in Uarini, Amazonas state, Brazil. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Wednesday, April 04, 2018
A female adult jaguar sits atop a tree at the Mamiraua Sustainable Development Reserve in Uarini, Amazonas state, Brazil. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Close
3 / 20
Palestinian protesters run during clashes with Israeli troops at Israel-Gaza border, in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Palestinian protesters run during clashes with Israeli troops at Israel-Gaza border, in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Thursday, April 05, 2018
Palestinian protesters run during clashes with Israeli troops at Israel-Gaza border, in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Close
4 / 20
Police officers display their AI-powered smart glasses in Luoyang, Henan province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Police officers display their AI-powered smart glasses in Luoyang, Henan province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, April 04, 2018
Police officers display their AI-powered smart glasses in Luoyang, Henan province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
5 / 20
Central American migrants, part of a caravan moving through Mexico toward the U.S. border, gather at a makeshift centre of Mexico's National Institute of Migration to register, in Matias Romero, Mexico. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Central American migrants, part of a caravan moving through Mexico toward the U.S. border, gather at a makeshift centre of Mexico's National Institute of Migration to register, in Matias Romero, Mexico. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Wednesday, April 04, 2018
Central American migrants, part of a caravan moving through Mexico toward the U.S. border, gather at a makeshift centre of Mexico's National Institute of Migration to register, in Matias Romero, Mexico. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Close
6 / 20
Palestinian activists are seen reflected in a mirror as they gather at the Israel-Gaza border, in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Palestinian activists are seen reflected in a mirror as they gather at the Israel-Gaza border, in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Tuesday, April 03, 2018
Palestinian activists are seen reflected in a mirror as they gather at the Israel-Gaza border, in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Close
7 / 20
Liverpool fans set off flares and throw missiles at the Manchester City team bus outside the stadium before their match. Action Images via /Carl Recine

Liverpool fans set off flares and throw missiles at the Manchester City team bus outside the stadium before their match. Action Images via /Carl Recine

Reuters / Wednesday, April 04, 2018
Liverpool fans set off flares and throw missiles at the Manchester City team bus outside the stadium before their match. Action Images via /Carl Recine
Close
8 / 20
Mourners hold back a relative of Palestinian Hamdan Abu Amshah, who was killed along Israel border with Gaza, during his funeral in Beit Hanoun town, in the northern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Mourners hold back a relative of Palestinian Hamdan Abu Amshah, who was killed along Israel border with Gaza, during his funeral in Beit Hanoun town, in the northern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Sunday, April 01, 2018
Mourners hold back a relative of Palestinian Hamdan Abu Amshah, who was killed along Israel border with Gaza, during his funeral in Beit Hanoun town, in the northern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Close
9 / 20
Shinmoedake peak spews molten lava as the peak erupts between Miyazaki and Kagoshima prefectures, southwestern Japan. Kyodo/via REUTERS

Shinmoedake peak spews molten lava as the peak erupts between Miyazaki and Kagoshima prefectures, southwestern Japan. Kyodo/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, April 05, 2018
Shinmoedake peak spews molten lava as the peak erupts between Miyazaki and Kagoshima prefectures, southwestern Japan. Kyodo/via REUTERS
Close
10 / 20
Presidents Hassan Rouhani of Iran, Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey and Vladimir Putin of Russia pose before their meeting in Ankara, Turkey. Tolga Bozoglu/Pool via Reuters

Presidents Hassan Rouhani of Iran, Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey and Vladimir Putin of Russia pose before their meeting in Ankara, Turkey. Tolga Bozoglu/Pool via Reuters

Reuters / Wednesday, April 04, 2018
Presidents Hassan Rouhani of Iran, Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey and Vladimir Putin of Russia pose before their meeting in Ankara, Turkey. Tolga Bozoglu/Pool via Reuters
Close
11 / 20
A man trains his horse in an open ground on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A man trains his horse in an open ground on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Tuesday, April 03, 2018
A man trains his horse in an open ground on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
12 / 20
President Trump appears on the South Portico of the White House with the Easter Bunny standing behind him as the annual White House Easter Egg Roll is held on the South Lawn of the White House. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Trump appears on the South Portico of the White House with the Easter Bunny standing behind him as the annual White House Easter Egg Roll is held on the South Lawn of the White House. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, April 02, 2018
President Trump appears on the South Portico of the White House with the Easter Bunny standing behind him as the annual White House Easter Egg Roll is held on the South Lawn of the White House. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
13 / 20
Villanova Wildcats guard Donte DiVincenzo holds the national championship trophy with Jalen Brunson (right) after defeating the Michigan Wolverines 79-62 in the championship game of the men's Final Four. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Villanova Wildcats guard Donte DiVincenzo holds the national championship trophy with Jalen Brunson (right) after defeating the Michigan Wolverines 79-62 in the championship game of the men's Final Four. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Tuesday, April 03, 2018
Villanova Wildcats guard Donte DiVincenzo holds the national championship trophy with Jalen Brunson (right) after defeating the Michigan Wolverines 79-62 in the championship game of the men's Final Four. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Close
14 / 20
Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva arrives at his home in Sao Bernardo do Campo, Brazil. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva arrives at his home in Sao Bernardo do Campo, Brazil. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Thursday, April 05, 2018
Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva arrives at his home in Sao Bernardo do Campo, Brazil. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Close
15 / 20
A shark swims near a police boat off the coast of Australia. South Australia Police/via REUTERS

A shark swims near a police boat off the coast of Australia. South Australia Police/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, April 04, 2018
A shark swims near a police boat off the coast of Australia. South Australia Police/via REUTERS
Close
16 / 20
A Russian soldier walks inside a tunnel that was used by rebels in Jobar, eastern Ghouta, in Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

A Russian soldier walks inside a tunnel that was used by rebels in Jobar, eastern Ghouta, in Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Monday, April 02, 2018
A Russian soldier walks inside a tunnel that was used by rebels in Jobar, eastern Ghouta, in Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Close
17 / 20
Attendees are seen during a silent march and rally on the National Mall to mark the 50th anniversary of the assassination of civil rights leader Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. in Washington. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Attendees are seen during a silent march and rally on the National Mall to mark the 50th anniversary of the assassination of civil rights leader Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. in Washington. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Wednesday, April 04, 2018
Attendees are seen during a silent march and rally on the National Mall to mark the 50th anniversary of the assassination of civil rights leader Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. in Washington. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
18 / 20
Alex van der Zwaan goes through security at the U.S. District Court after arriving for his sentencing in Washington, D.C. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Alex van der Zwaan goes through security at the U.S. District Court after arriving for his sentencing in Washington, D.C. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Tuesday, April 03, 2018
Alex van der Zwaan goes through security at the U.S. District Court after arriving for his sentencing in Washington, D.C. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Close
19 / 20
A squirrel sits on the floor after its limb amputation surgery at Aydin University in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

A squirrel sits on the floor after its limb amputation surgery at Aydin University in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Tuesday, April 03, 2018
A squirrel sits on the floor after its limb amputation surgery at Aydin University in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Oklahoma teachers walk out

Oklahoma teachers walk out

Next Slideshows

Oklahoma teachers walk out

Oklahoma teachers walk out

Oklahoma teachers walked out of classes, demanding higher state spending on public education in the latest U.S. labor action by educators.

Apr 04 2018
Shooting at YouTube offices in California

Shooting at YouTube offices in California

A woman opened fire at YouTube's headquarters near San Francisco, wounding three people before taking her own life as employees of the Silicon Valley technology...

Apr 04 2018
Kim Jong Un meets K-pop stars

Kim Jong Un meets K-pop stars

South Korean pop stars met the North Korean leader, and staged a joint concert with North Korean singers in Pyongyang.

Apr 03 2018
Spring in blossom

Spring in blossom

Cherry, peach and almond trees bloom in springtime around the world.

Apr 03 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

Caught at the Mexico-U.S. border

Caught at the Mexico-U.S. border

Unfazed by tough talk from President Donald Trump, migrants cross the U.S.-Mexico border in the Rio Grande Valley, one of the busiest crossing points for those trying to enter the United States illegally.

Best of the Masters

Best of the Masters

Highlights from the 2018 Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia.

Migrant caravan heads to U.S. border

Migrant caravan heads to U.S. border

Hundreds of Central American migrants march on a journey through Mexico to the U.S. border, seeking to draw attention to migrants' rights and provide them with aid as they flee violence in their home countries.

Deadly protests at Gaza-Israel border

Deadly protests at Gaza-Israel border

Israeli fire killed a Palestinian at the Gaza border and another died of wounds suffered several days ago, health officials said, bringing to 19 the number of Palestinians dead from a week of frontier protests.

Kenya tags rhinos in conservation drive

Kenya tags rhinos in conservation drive

The project comes just weeks after the world's last male northern white rhino died in Kenya, leaving only two females of its kind alive in the world.

Remembering MLK

Remembering MLK

Tributes to Martin Luther King Jr. are held on the 50th anniversary of the assassination of the civil rights leader.

Oklahoma teachers walk out

Oklahoma teachers walk out

Oklahoma teachers walked out of classes, demanding higher state spending on public education in the latest U.S. labor action by educators.

Shooting at YouTube offices in California

Shooting at YouTube offices in California

A woman opened fire at YouTube's headquarters near San Francisco, wounding three people before taking her own life as employees of the Silicon Valley technology company fled into the surrounding streets, authorities said.

Animal amputees walk again

Animal amputees walk again

From a squirrel to dogs and elephants, animals are fitted for prosthetics.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast