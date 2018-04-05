Photos of the week
Border patrol agent Sergio Ramirez apprehends immigrants who illegally crossed the border from Mexico into the U.S. in the Rio Grande Valley sector, near McAllen, Texas. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Catholics take part in the "Procession of Silence" on Good Friday during Holy Week in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
A female adult jaguar sits atop a tree at the Mamiraua Sustainable Development Reserve in Uarini, Amazonas state, Brazil. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Palestinian protesters run during clashes with Israeli troops at Israel-Gaza border, in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Police officers display their AI-powered smart glasses in Luoyang, Henan province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Central American migrants, part of a caravan moving through Mexico toward the U.S. border, gather at a makeshift centre of Mexico's National Institute of Migration to register, in Matias Romero, Mexico. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Palestinian activists are seen reflected in a mirror as they gather at the Israel-Gaza border, in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Liverpool fans set off flares and throw missiles at the Manchester City team bus outside the stadium before their match. Action Images via /Carl Recine
Mourners hold back a relative of Palestinian Hamdan Abu Amshah, who was killed along Israel border with Gaza, during his funeral in Beit Hanoun town, in the northern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Shinmoedake peak spews molten lava as the peak erupts between Miyazaki and Kagoshima prefectures, southwestern Japan. Kyodo/via REUTERS
Presidents Hassan Rouhani of Iran, Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey and Vladimir Putin of Russia pose before their meeting in Ankara, Turkey. Tolga Bozoglu/Pool via Reuters
A man trains his horse in an open ground on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave
President Trump appears on the South Portico of the White House with the Easter Bunny standing behind him as the annual White House Easter Egg Roll is held on the South Lawn of the White House. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Villanova Wildcats guard Donte DiVincenzo holds the national championship trophy with Jalen Brunson (right) after defeating the Michigan Wolverines 79-62 in the championship game of the men's Final Four. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva arrives at his home in Sao Bernardo do Campo, Brazil. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
A shark swims near a police boat off the coast of Australia. South Australia Police/via REUTERS
A Russian soldier walks inside a tunnel that was used by rebels in Jobar, eastern Ghouta, in Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Attendees are seen during a silent march and rally on the National Mall to mark the 50th anniversary of the assassination of civil rights leader Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. in Washington. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Alex van der Zwaan goes through security at the U.S. District Court after arriving for his sentencing in Washington, D.C. REUTERS/Leah Millis
A squirrel sits on the floor after its limb amputation surgery at Aydin University in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
