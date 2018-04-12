Photos of the week
Palestinian demonstrators shout during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest demanding the right to return to their homeland, at the Israel-Gaza border east of Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Prince Charles takes part in a didgeridoo demonstration during a visit to the Buku-Larrnggay Mulka Centre in Yirrkala, Northern Territory, Australia. REUTERS/Phil Noble/Pool
A protester uses a tennis racket to hit a tear gas canister during the evacuation operation by French gendarmes in the zoned ZAD (Deferred Development Zone) at Notre-Dame-des-Landes, near Nantes, France. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Rachele-Ngabausi, 2, injured by militiamen when they attacked the village of Tchee, stands in an Internally Displaced Camp in Bunia, Ituri province, eastern Democratic Republic of Congo. According to witnesses, militiamen killed her pregnant mother,...more
A local resident walks along a section of Matahari Terbit beach covered in plastic and other debris washed ashore by seasonal winds near Sanur, Bali, Indonesia. REUTERS/Johannes P. Christo
A child is treated in a hospital in Douma, eastern Ghouta in Syria, after what a Syrian medical relief group claims was a suspected chemical attack. White Helmets/via REUTERS
Bicycles of various bike-sharing services are seen at a vacant lot in Wuhan, Hubei province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is surrounded by members of the media as he arrives to testify before a Senate Judiciary and Commerce Committees joint hearing regarding the company�s use and protection of user data, on Capitol Hill in Washington. ...more
A boy reacts while being circumcised during "Operation Circumcision", that was offered free of charge by local councillors in Malabon city, Metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Patients cover their eyes as they wait before their cataract surgery on the Lifeline Express, a hospital built inside a seven-coach train, at a railway station in Jalore, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva arrives at the Federal Police headquarters, in Curitiba, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A child, part of a caravan of Central American migrants moving through Mexico toward the U.S. border, peeks from underneath a blanket after waking up at a sports field in Matias Romero, Mexico. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Mourners comfort each other as people attend a vigil at the Elgar Petersen Arena, home of the Humboldt Broncos, to honour the victims of a fatal bus accident in Humboldt, Saskatchewan. Jonathan Hayward/Pool via REUTERS
Sergio Garcia of Spain, last year's Masters' champion, looks on after helping put the Green Jacket on 2018 Masters winner Patrick Reed following final round play of the 2018 Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club. REUTERS/Mike...more
A protester is escorted out by the the police after breaking through the barriers, as actor and comedian Bill Cosby arrives for the first day of his sexual assault retrial at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pennsylvania....more
Women, photographed from the Chinese side of the border, are seen through binoculars fixed on a building for sightseers to look across to North Korea, as they cross the bridge from Namyang in North Korea towards the town of Tumen in China....more
Hungarian women, wearing traditional costumes, fill their ballot papers at a polling station during Hungarian parliamentary elections in Veresegyhaz. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Palestinian relatives of Hamas gunman Mohammed Hejelah, who was killed in an Israeli air strike, mourn during his funeral in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Zhu Yue welds inside a full-scale replica of the Airbus A320 plane that he and his friends are building, in Kaiyuan, Liaoning province, China. REUTERS/Sheng Li
Detained Reuters journalist Wa Lone gestures to the media as he is escorted by police after a court hearing in Yangon, Myanmar. REUTERS/Ann Wang
Next Slideshows
French police clash with eco-activists
French police swoop in to clear eco-activists and anarchists from a site in western France that had been planned as a new airport.
China's bike-sharing graveyards
Rapid expansion of shared bicycle companies across China has led to massive piles of abandoned bikes as supply outstrips demand.
Mark Zuckerberg testifies before Congress
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg fielded 10 hours of questions over two days from nearly 100 lawmakers on a range of issues from Facebook's handling of alleged...
MORE IN PICTURES
French police clash with eco-activists
French police swoop in to clear eco-activists and anarchists from a site in western France that had been planned as a new airport.
China's bike-sharing graveyards
Rapid expansion of shared bicycle companies across China has led to massive piles of abandoned bikes as supply outstrips demand.
Kazakhstan Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Kazakhstan.
Mark Zuckerberg testifies before Congress
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg fielded 10 hours of questions over two days from nearly 100 lawmakers on a range of issues from Facebook's handling of alleged Russian attempts at election interference to consumer privacy and hate speech.
'Catch and release' migrants
President Trump signed a memorandum ordering the end of a policy known as "catch and release," in which illegal immigrants are released from detention while awaiting a court hearing on their status.
Homemade gas masks in Gaza
As plumes of tear gas drift across the Israeli no-go zone inside Gaza's border fence, Palestinian protesters dart between them, relying on an array of homemade devices to keep out the fumes.
China's DIY machines
From homemade Lamborghinis to submarines, a look at some unique inventions and home-made projects made in China.
Best of the Commonwealth Games
Highlights from the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia.