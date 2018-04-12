Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Apr 12, 2018 | 3:10pm EDT

Photos of the week

Palestinian demonstrators shout during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest demanding the right to return to their homeland, at the Israel-Gaza border east of Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Palestinian demonstrators shout during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest demanding the right to return to their homeland, at the Israel-Gaza border east of Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Friday, April 06, 2018
Palestinian demonstrators shout during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest demanding the right to return to their homeland, at the Israel-Gaza border east of Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
1 / 20
Prince Charles takes part in a didgeridoo demonstration during a visit to the Buku-Larrnggay Mulka Centre in Yirrkala, Northern Territory, Australia. REUTERS/Phil Noble/Pool

Prince Charles takes part in a didgeridoo demonstration during a visit to the Buku-Larrnggay Mulka Centre in Yirrkala, Northern Territory, Australia. REUTERS/Phil Noble/Pool

Reuters / Monday, April 09, 2018
Prince Charles takes part in a didgeridoo demonstration during a visit to the Buku-Larrnggay Mulka Centre in Yirrkala, Northern Territory, Australia. REUTERS/Phil Noble/Pool
Close
2 / 20
A protester uses a tennis racket to hit a tear gas canister during the evacuation operation by French gendarmes in the zoned ZAD (Deferred Development Zone) at Notre-Dame-des-Landes, near Nantes, France. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

A protester uses a tennis racket to hit a tear gas canister during the evacuation operation by French gendarmes in the zoned ZAD (Deferred Development Zone) at Notre-Dame-des-Landes, near Nantes, France. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Wednesday, April 11, 2018
A protester uses a tennis racket to hit a tear gas canister during the evacuation operation by French gendarmes in the zoned ZAD (Deferred Development Zone) at Notre-Dame-des-Landes, near Nantes, France. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Close
3 / 20
Rachele-Ngabausi, 2, injured by militiamen when they attacked the village of Tchee, stands in an Internally Displaced Camp in Bunia, Ituri province, eastern Democratic Republic of Congo. According to witnesses, militiamen killed her pregnant mother, her three brothers and chopped off her sister's arm. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Rachele-Ngabausi, 2, injured by militiamen when they attacked the village of Tchee, stands in an Internally Displaced Camp in Bunia, Ituri province, eastern Democratic Republic of Congo. According to witnesses, militiamen killed her pregnant mother,...more

Reuters / Monday, April 09, 2018
Rachele-Ngabausi, 2, injured by militiamen when they attacked the village of Tchee, stands in an Internally Displaced Camp in Bunia, Ituri province, eastern Democratic Republic of Congo. According to witnesses, militiamen killed her pregnant mother, her three brothers and chopped off her sister's arm. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
4 / 20
A local resident walks along a section of Matahari Terbit beach covered in plastic and other debris washed ashore by seasonal winds near Sanur, Bali, Indonesia. REUTERS/Johannes P. Christo

A local resident walks along a section of Matahari Terbit beach covered in plastic and other debris washed ashore by seasonal winds near Sanur, Bali, Indonesia. REUTERS/Johannes P. Christo

Reuters / Wednesday, April 11, 2018
A local resident walks along a section of Matahari Terbit beach covered in plastic and other debris washed ashore by seasonal winds near Sanur, Bali, Indonesia. REUTERS/Johannes P. Christo
Close
5 / 20
A child is treated in a hospital in Douma, eastern Ghouta in Syria, after what a Syrian medical relief group claims was a suspected chemical attack. White Helmets/via REUTERS

A child is treated in a hospital in Douma, eastern Ghouta in Syria, after what a Syrian medical relief group claims was a suspected chemical attack. White Helmets/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, April 09, 2018
A child is treated in a hospital in Douma, eastern Ghouta in Syria, after what a Syrian medical relief group claims was a suspected chemical attack. White Helmets/via REUTERS
Close
6 / 20
Bicycles of various bike-sharing services are seen at a vacant lot in Wuhan, Hubei province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Bicycles of various bike-sharing services are seen at a vacant lot in Wuhan, Hubei province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, April 09, 2018
Bicycles of various bike-sharing services are seen at a vacant lot in Wuhan, Hubei province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
7 / 20
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is surrounded by members of the media as he arrives to testify before a Senate Judiciary and Commerce Committees joint hearing regarding the company�s use and protection of user data, on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is surrounded by members of the media as he arrives to testify before a Senate Judiciary and Commerce Committees joint hearing regarding the company�s use and protection of user data, on Capitol Hill in Washington. ...more

Reuters / Tuesday, April 10, 2018
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is surrounded by members of the media as he arrives to testify before a Senate Judiciary and Commerce Committees joint hearing regarding the company�s use and protection of user data, on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Close
8 / 20
A boy reacts while being circumcised during "Operation Circumcision", that was offered free of charge by local councillors in Malabon city, Metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

A boy reacts while being circumcised during "Operation Circumcision", that was offered free of charge by local councillors in Malabon city, Metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Saturday, April 07, 2018
A boy reacts while being circumcised during "Operation Circumcision", that was offered free of charge by local councillors in Malabon city, Metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Close
9 / 20
Patients cover their eyes as they wait before their cataract surgery on the Lifeline Express, a hospital built inside a seven-coach train, at a railway station in Jalore, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Patients cover their eyes as they wait before their cataract surgery on the Lifeline Express, a hospital built inside a seven-coach train, at a railway station in Jalore, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, April 12, 2018
Patients cover their eyes as they wait before their cataract surgery on the Lifeline Express, a hospital built inside a seven-coach train, at a railway station in Jalore, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
10 / 20
Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva arrives at the Federal Police headquarters, in Curitiba, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva arrives at the Federal Police headquarters, in Curitiba, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Saturday, April 07, 2018
Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva arrives at the Federal Police headquarters, in Curitiba, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
11 / 20
A child, part of a caravan of Central American migrants moving through Mexico toward the U.S. border, peeks from underneath a blanket after waking up at a sports field in Matias Romero, Mexico. REUTERS/Henry Romero

A child, part of a caravan of Central American migrants moving through Mexico toward the U.S. border, peeks from underneath a blanket after waking up at a sports field in Matias Romero, Mexico. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Thursday, April 05, 2018
A child, part of a caravan of Central American migrants moving through Mexico toward the U.S. border, peeks from underneath a blanket after waking up at a sports field in Matias Romero, Mexico. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Close
12 / 20
Mourners comfort each other as people attend a vigil at the Elgar Petersen Arena, home of the Humboldt Broncos, to honour the victims of a fatal bus accident in Humboldt, Saskatchewan. Jonathan Hayward/Pool via REUTERS

Mourners comfort each other as people attend a vigil at the Elgar Petersen Arena, home of the Humboldt Broncos, to honour the victims of a fatal bus accident in Humboldt, Saskatchewan. Jonathan Hayward/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, April 09, 2018
Mourners comfort each other as people attend a vigil at the Elgar Petersen Arena, home of the Humboldt Broncos, to honour the victims of a fatal bus accident in Humboldt, Saskatchewan. Jonathan Hayward/Pool via REUTERS
Close
13 / 20
Sergio Garcia of Spain, last year's Masters' champion, looks on after helping put the Green Jacket on 2018 Masters winner Patrick Reed following final round play of the 2018 Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Sergio Garcia of Spain, last year's Masters' champion, looks on after helping put the Green Jacket on 2018 Masters winner Patrick Reed following final round play of the 2018 Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club. REUTERS/Mike...more

Reuters / Sunday, April 08, 2018
Sergio Garcia of Spain, last year's Masters' champion, looks on after helping put the Green Jacket on 2018 Masters winner Patrick Reed following final round play of the 2018 Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
14 / 20
A protester is escorted out by the the police after breaking through the barriers, as actor and comedian Bill Cosby arrives for the first day of his sexual assault retrial at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Jessica Kourkounis

A protester is escorted out by the the police after breaking through the barriers, as actor and comedian Bill Cosby arrives for the first day of his sexual assault retrial at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pennsylvania....more

Reuters / Monday, April 09, 2018
A protester is escorted out by the the police after breaking through the barriers, as actor and comedian Bill Cosby arrives for the first day of his sexual assault retrial at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Jessica Kourkounis
Close
15 / 20
Women, photographed from the Chinese side of the border, are seen through binoculars fixed on a building for sightseers to look across to North Korea, as they cross the bridge from Namyang in North Korea towards the town of Tumen in China. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Women, photographed from the Chinese side of the border, are seen through binoculars fixed on a building for sightseers to look across to North Korea, as they cross the bridge from Namyang in North Korea towards the town of Tumen in China....more

Reuters / Thursday, April 12, 2018
Women, photographed from the Chinese side of the border, are seen through binoculars fixed on a building for sightseers to look across to North Korea, as they cross the bridge from Namyang in North Korea towards the town of Tumen in China. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
16 / 20
Hungarian women, wearing traditional costumes, fill their ballot papers at a polling station during Hungarian parliamentary elections in Veresegyhaz. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Hungarian women, wearing traditional costumes, fill their ballot papers at a polling station during Hungarian parliamentary elections in Veresegyhaz. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / Sunday, April 08, 2018
Hungarian women, wearing traditional costumes, fill their ballot papers at a polling station during Hungarian parliamentary elections in Veresegyhaz. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Close
17 / 20
Palestinian relatives of Hamas gunman Mohammed Hejelah, who was killed in an Israeli air strike, mourn during his funeral in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Palestinian relatives of Hamas gunman Mohammed Hejelah, who was killed in an Israeli air strike, mourn during his funeral in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Thursday, April 12, 2018
Palestinian relatives of Hamas gunman Mohammed Hejelah, who was killed in an Israeli air strike, mourn during his funeral in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
18 / 20
Zhu Yue welds inside a full-scale replica of the Airbus A320 plane that he and his friends are building, in Kaiyuan, Liaoning province, China. REUTERS/Sheng Li

Zhu Yue welds inside a full-scale replica of the Airbus A320 plane that he and his friends are building, in Kaiyuan, Liaoning province, China. REUTERS/Sheng Li

Reuters / Tuesday, April 10, 2018
Zhu Yue welds inside a full-scale replica of the Airbus A320 plane that he and his friends are building, in Kaiyuan, Liaoning province, China. REUTERS/Sheng Li
Close
19 / 20
Detained Reuters journalist Wa Lone gestures to the media as he is escorted by police after a court hearing in Yangon, Myanmar. REUTERS/Ann Wang

Detained Reuters journalist Wa Lone gestures to the media as he is escorted by police after a court hearing in Yangon, Myanmar. REUTERS/Ann Wang

Reuters / Wednesday, April 11, 2018
Detained Reuters journalist Wa Lone gestures to the media as he is escorted by police after a court hearing in Yangon, Myanmar. REUTERS/Ann Wang
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
French police clash with eco-activists

French police clash with eco-activists

Next Slideshows

French police clash with eco-activists

French police clash with eco-activists

French police swoop in to clear eco-activists and anarchists from a site in western France that had been planned as a new airport.

2:30pm EDT
China's bike-sharing graveyards

China's bike-sharing graveyards

Rapid expansion of shared bicycle companies across China has led to massive piles of abandoned bikes as supply outstrips demand.

12:50pm EDT
Israel stands silent to mark Holocaust

Israel stands silent to mark Holocaust

Israel observes Holocaust Remembrance Day.

11:33am EDT
Mark Zuckerberg testifies before Congress

Mark Zuckerberg testifies before Congress

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg fielded 10 hours of questions over two days from nearly 100 lawmakers on a range of issues from Facebook's handling of alleged...

Apr 11 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

French police clash with eco-activists

French police clash with eco-activists

French police swoop in to clear eco-activists and anarchists from a site in western France that had been planned as a new airport.

China's bike-sharing graveyards

China's bike-sharing graveyards

Rapid expansion of shared bicycle companies across China has led to massive piles of abandoned bikes as supply outstrips demand.

Kazakhstan Fashion Week

Kazakhstan Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Kazakhstan.

Israel stands silent to mark Holocaust

Israel stands silent to mark Holocaust

Israel observes Holocaust Remembrance Day.

Mark Zuckerberg testifies before Congress

Mark Zuckerberg testifies before Congress

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg fielded 10 hours of questions over two days from nearly 100 lawmakers on a range of issues from Facebook's handling of alleged Russian attempts at election interference to consumer privacy and hate speech.

'Catch and release' migrants

'Catch and release' migrants

President Trump signed a memorandum ordering the end of a policy known as "catch and release," in which illegal immigrants are released from detention while awaiting a court hearing on their status.

Homemade gas masks in Gaza

Homemade gas masks in Gaza

As plumes of tear gas drift across the Israeli no-go zone inside Gaza's border fence, Palestinian protesters dart between them, relying on an array of homemade devices to keep out the fumes.

China's DIY machines

China's DIY machines

From homemade Lamborghinis to submarines, a look at some unique inventions and home-made projects made in China.

Best of the Commonwealth Games

Best of the Commonwealth Games

Highlights from the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast