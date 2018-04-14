Edition:
Pictures | Fri Apr 13, 2018 | 8:50pm EDT

Photos of the week

A protester uses a tennis racket to hit a tear gas canister during the evacuation operation by French gendarmes in the zoned ZAD (Deferred Development Zone) at Notre-Dame-des-Landes, near Nantes, France. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Wednesday, April 11, 2018
Rachele-Ngabausi, 2, injured by militiamen when they attacked the village of Tchee, stands in an internally displaced camp in Bunia, Ituri province, eastern Democratic Republic of Congo. According to witnesses, militiamen killed her pregnant mother, her three brothers and chopped off her sister's arm. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Monday, April 09, 2018
Palestinian demonstrators shout during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest demanding the right to return to their homeland, at the Israel-Gaza border east of Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Friday, April 06, 2018
Prince Charles takes part in a didgeridoo demonstration during a visit to the Buku-Larrnggay Mulka Centre in Yirrkala, Northern Territory, Australia. REUTERS/Phil Noble/Pool

Reuters / Monday, April 09, 2018
A local resident walks along a section of Matahari Terbit beach covered in plastic and other debris washed ashore by seasonal winds near Sanur, Bali, Indonesia. REUTERS/Johannes P. Christo

Reuters / Wednesday, April 11, 2018
A child is treated in a hospital in Douma, eastern Ghouta in Syria, after what a Syrian medical relief group claims was a suspected chemical attack. White Helmets/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, April 09, 2018
Bicycles of various bike-sharing services are seen at a vacant lot in Wuhan, Hubei province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, April 09, 2018
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is surrounded by members of the media as he arrives to testify before a Senate Judiciary and Commerce Committees joint hearing regarding the company's use and protection of user data, on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Tuesday, April 10, 2018
A boy reacts while being circumcised during "Operation Circumcision", that was offered free of charge by local councillors in Malabon city, Metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Saturday, April 07, 2018
Patients cover their eyes as they wait before their cataract surgery on the Lifeline Express, a hospital built inside a seven-coach train, at a railway station in Jalore, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, April 12, 2018
Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva arrives at the Federal Police headquarters, in Curitiba, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Saturday, April 07, 2018
A child, part of a caravan of Central American migrants moving through Mexico toward the U.S. border, peeks from underneath a blanket after waking up at a sports field in Matias Romero, Mexico. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Thursday, April 05, 2018
Mourners comfort each other as people attend a vigil at the Elgar Petersen Arena, home of the Humboldt Broncos, to honour the victims of a fatal bus accident in Humboldt, Saskatchewan. Jonathan Hayward/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, April 09, 2018
Sergio Garcia of Spain, last year's Masters' champion, looks on after helping put the Green Jacket on 2018 Masters winner Patrick Reed following final round play of the 2018 Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Sunday, April 08, 2018
A protester is escorted out by the the police after breaking through the barriers, as actor and comedian Bill Cosby arrives for the first day of his sexual assault retrial at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Jessica Kourkounis

Reuters / Monday, April 09, 2018
Women, photographed from the Chinese side of the border, are seen through binoculars fixed on a building for sightseers to look across to North Korea, as they cross the bridge from Namyang in North Korea towards the town of Tumen in China. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Thursday, April 12, 2018
Hungarian women, wearing traditional costumes, fill their ballot papers at a polling station during Hungarian parliamentary elections in Veresegyhaz. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / Sunday, April 08, 2018
Palestinian relatives of Hamas gunman Mohammed Hejelah, who was killed in an Israeli air strike, mourn during his funeral in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Thursday, April 12, 2018
Zhu Yue welds inside a full-scale replica of the Airbus A320 plane that he and his friends are building, in Kaiyuan, Liaoning province, China. REUTERS/Sheng Li

Reuters / Tuesday, April 10, 2018
Detained Reuters journalist Wa Lone gestures to the media as he is escorted by police after a court hearing in Yangon, Myanmar. REUTERS/Ann Wang

Reuters / Wednesday, April 11, 2018
