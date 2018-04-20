Photos of the week
Adult-film actress Stephanie Clifford, also known as Stormy Daniels, arrives at federal court in Manhattan, New York City, April 16, 2018. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A Central American migrant, moving in a caravan through Mexico, holds a bag as she and fellow migrants cross a railway line to stop a freight train and get on it, in Irapuato, in Guanajuato state, Mexico April 17, 2018. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Emergency personnel monitor the damaged engine of Southwest Airlines Flight 1380, which diverted to Philadelphia International Airport after the engine blew apart and shattered a window, killing one passenger, on a runway in Philadelphia,...more
Spanish big wave surfer Axi Muniain drops in on a large wave at Praia do Norte in Nazare, Portugal, April 18, 2018. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Desiree Linden of the U.S. celebrates after winning the women's division of the 122nd Boston Marathon in Boston, Massachusetts, April 16, 2018. Linden was the first American woman to win in 33 years. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A sandstorm approaches in Yazd, Iran April 16, 2018 in this image obtained from social media. Matthias Schmidt via REUTERS
Protesters demonstrate inside a Center City Starbucks, where two black men were arrested, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, April 16, 2018. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Pink flamingos frolic in their enclosure at the Madrid zoo in Madrid, Spain, April 18, 2018. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
A boy walks along a damaged street in the city of Douma in Damascus, Syria, April 16, 2018. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Former FBI Director James Comey arrives to speak about his book "A Higher Loyalty" in New York, April 18, 2018. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A girl hurls stones during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest where Palestinians demand the right to return to their homeland, at the Israel-Gaza border, east of Gaza City, April 13, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
The Rhea fire burns through a grove of red cedar trees near Seiling, Oklahoma, April 17, 2018. REUTERS/Nick Oxford
Sumo wrestlers perform a show fight during an annual sumo tournament dedicated to the Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo, Japan, April 16, 2018. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Code Pink protesters yell behind CIA Director Mike Pompeo as he waits to testify before a Senate Foreign Relations Committee confirmation hearing on Pompeo's nomination to be secretary of state on Capitol Hill in Washington, April 12, 2018....more
A Syrian firefighter is seen inside the destroyed Scientific Research Centre in Damascus, Syria April 14, 2018. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Scotland's Callum Hawkins lies on the ground as Australia's Michael Shelley runs past during the Men's Marathon Final at the Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast in Australia, April 15, 2018. AAP/Tracey Nearmy/via REUTERS
Protesters clash with French gendarmes in the zoned ZAD (Deferred Development Zone) in Notre-Dame-des-Landes, near Nantes, France, April 15, 2018. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A concertgoer poses at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California, April 14, 2018. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
People attend a protest against the government of Prime Minister Viktor Orban in Budapest, Hungary, April 14, 2018. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
A banner calling for justice is seen next to a photo of assassinated anti-corruption journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia at the bomb site, as Maltese prepare to mark six months since her murder, in Bidnija, Malta April 15, 2018. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit...more
